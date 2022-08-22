Laura Norton met future partner Mark Jordon on the set of Emmerdale back in 2014 when the two were co-stars

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has announced that she and her partner Mark Jordon have a second child together on the way.

Norton is best known as Kerry Wyatt on the ITV soap, as well as other TV shows and films like Byker Grove, Steel River Blues, Angel Cake, Vera, Wolfblood and Almost Married.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What did she say on Instagram?

Norton, 39, announced that she and her partner Mark Jordon, 57, are expecting their second child together with a post on Instagram.

The picture featured Norton with her baby bump sitting next to Johnson, with the caption: “Round 2…” with an emoji of a pregnant lady, a baby and a white heart.

A number of Nortons fellow Emmerdale actors have commented on the post congratulating the couple, like Mandy Dingle actress Lisa Riley, who wrote: “Yipeeeeeeeee [clapping hands emojis]. So much love to you both, we are elated for you.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Norton’s daughter Amy in the show, commented: “Beautiful, absolutely beautiful!!!”

Daisy Campbell, who plays Norton’s former step-daughter Amelia Spencer, also added: “I can’t wait [heart emoji]”

Jordon also made an announcement on his own Instagram account, posting a picture of a pregnant Norton, with the caption: “Jesse Poppy and Joe get to share our next adventure.

“Thank you @laura_norts for the most special gift you’ve brought me. Thank you for being an amazing mum.

“Our next special little person is very lucky to have your care, love and brilliant view of life.

“Let the adventures begin again. You’re working so hard in the Dales and give so much to us all.

“All five of us are blessed to have you in our world. Thank you xxxxx”

Who is her partner Mark Jordon?

Jordon is an English actor who joined the cast of Emmerdale for a brief period in the role of Daz Spencer, back in July 2014. He reprised the role in August 2017 when he became a regular cast member before ultimately being written out of the show in January 2019.

Mark Jordon attends the British Soap Awards 2018 at Hackney Empire on June 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Jordon is best known as PC Phil Bellamy in the TV series Heartbeat, which he left in 2007. His filmography includes Coronation Street, All Creatures Great and Small, The Royal, Hollyoaks, Halcyon Heights, Rocket’s Island and Casualty.

Prior to his relationship with Norton, Jordon had been married to actress Siobhan Finneran ( The Other One , Happy Valley ), with whom he had two children. They got married in 1997 and divorced in 2014.

How long have Laura Norton and Mark Jordon been together?

Norton and Jordon met when he joined Emmerdale in 2014, and the two got engaged in 2018.

Norton told Inside Soap earlier this year: “Mark [joined Emmerdale] as Dan’s brother Daz in 2014, initially for a short stint.

“We kept in touch as friends and grew closer - and we never looked back!

“If you’d have said when we first met that in a few years we would be a couple and have a baby, I would’ve said, “excuse me?”.”

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton have been engaged since 2018 (Photo: Instagram/@laura_norts)

She said that it “wasn’t love at first sight” on the set of the soap, explaining that “we didn’t have a chance to get to know each other properly at first as Mark was only there for two weeks”.

Norton added: “Our paths crossed later, we became close friends, then the unexpected happened and now we have a baby - it’s bizarre when I think about it!”