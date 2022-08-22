MPs voted last year on the discharge of raw sewage into rivers and seas - but how did your representative vote on the issue?

This article was originally published in October 2021 and has been updated in August 2022

Tory MPs have been defending themselves against accusations they have given the green light to water companies to dump raw sewage in rivers.

In October 2021, a proposal from the Lords to the Environment Bill that would have placed legal duties on the companies to reduce discharges was defeated by 265 MPs’ votes to 202.

On 20 October 2021, 265 MPs voted with the Government to reject an attempt by the House of Lords to toughen up the approach to the discharge of sewage, with 22 Conservative MPs rebelling and voting against the Government.

The vote results have come back into the public conversation after dozens of pollution warnings were issued for beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales following heavy rain that overwhelmed the sewage system.

But how did MPs vote on the issue? Here’s what you need to know.

Who voted to allow sewage to be discharged into seas and rivers?

Nigel Adams (Conservative – Selby and Ainsty)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Peter Aldous (Conservative – Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative – Telford)

Lee Anderson (Conservative – Ashfield)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative – Pudsey)

Edward Argar (Conservative – Charnwood)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative – Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative – Orpington)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative – Saffron Walden)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative – West Bromwich West)

Duncan Baker (Conservative – North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative – West Worcestershire)

Steve Barclay (Conservative – North East Cambridgeshire)

Simon Baynes (Conservative – Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Scott Benton (Conservative – Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative – Mole Valley)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative – Reigate)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Graham Brady (Conservative – Altrincham and Sale West)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative – North West Leicestershire)

Steve Brine (Conservative – Winchester)

Paul Bristow (Conservative – Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative – Hyndburn)

Anthony Browne (Conservative – South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative – Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative – Kensington)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Rob Butler (Conservative – Aylesbury)

Alun Cairns (Conservative – Vale of Glamorgan)

Andy Carter (Conservative – Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative – South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Miriam Cates (Conservative – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative – Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative – Cheltenham)

Jo Churchill (Conservative – Bury St Edmunds)

Theo Clarke (Conservative – Stafford)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative – Heywood and Middleton)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative – Suffolk Coastal)

Damian Collins (Conservative – Folkestone and Hythe)

Alberto Costa (Conservative – South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative – Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative – East Surrey)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative – Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative – Ynys Môn)

James Daly (Conservative – Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative – Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative – Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative – Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative – Mid Sussex)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative – Gosport)

Sarah Dines (Conservative – Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative – Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative – Aldershot)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative – Chippenham)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative – Mid Bedfordshire)

Steve Double (Conservative – St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative – Hertsmere)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative – Thurrock)

Flick Drummond (Conservative – Meon Valley)

David Duguid (Conservative – Banff and Buchan)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative – Rushcliffe)

Michael Ellis (Conservative – Northampton North)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative – Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative – Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative – Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative – Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Ben Everitt (Conservative – Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative – Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative – Newbury)

Simon Fell (Conservative – Barrow and Furness)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative – South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative – Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative – Don Valley)

Liam Fox (Conservative – North Somerset)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative – South East Cambridgeshire)

Mike Freer (Conservative – Finchley and Golders Green)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative – Yeovil)

Mark Garnier (Conservative – Wyre Forest)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative – Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative – Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

John Glen (Conservative – Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative – Scarborough and Whitby)

Richard Graham (Conservative – Gloucester)

Helen Grant (Conservative – Maidstone and The Weald)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

Kate Griffiths (Conservative – Burton)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative – Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative – Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative – Wimbledon)

Matt Hancock (Conservative – West Suffolk)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative – Castle Point)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative – Hastings and Rye)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

James Heappey (Conservative – Wells)

Darren Henry (Conservative – Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative – Burnley)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative – Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

Paul Holmes (Conservative – Eastleigh)

John Howell (Conservative – Henley)

Paul Howell (Conservative – Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative – Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Penrith and The Border)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative – Loughborough)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative – Dumfries and Galloway)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative – Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative – Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative – Harrogate and Knaresborough)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative – Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative – East Devon)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative – Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative – Rutland and Melton)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative – Chichester)

Julian Knight (Conservative – Solihull)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative – Spelthorne) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

John Lamont (Conservative – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative – South Northamptonshire)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Julian Lewis (Conservative – New Forest East)

Chris Loder (Conservative – West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative – Bolton North East)

Marco Longhi (Conservative – Dudley North)

Julia Lopez (Conservative – Hornchurch and Upminster)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative – Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative – Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative – Redditch)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative – North West Hampshire)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative – Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative – North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative – Hertford and Stortford)

Theresa May (Conservative – Maidenhead)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative – Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative – Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative – Stevenage)

Mark Menzies (Conservative – Fylde)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative – Aberconwy)

Maria Miller (Conservative – Basingstoke)

Nigel Mills (Conservative – Amber Valley)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative – Sutton Coldfield)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative – South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative – Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative – Keighley)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative – Portsmouth North)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot)

James Morris (Conservative – Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative – Beaconsfield)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative – Hartlepool)

Wendy Morton (Conservative – Aldridge-Brownhills)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative – Crewe and Nantwich)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative – Scunthorpe)

David Mundell (Conservative – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative – South East Cornwall)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative – South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative – Bromley and Chislehurst)

Lia Nici (Conservative – Great Grimsby)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough)

Guy Opperman (Conservative – Hexham)

Neil Parish (Conservative – Tiverton and Honiton)

Owen Paterson (Conservative – North Shropshire)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative – Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative – Weston-super-Mare)

Chris Philp (Conservative – Croydon South)

Christopher Pincher (Conservative – Tamworth)

Dan Poulter (Conservative – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative – Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative – Banbury)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative – Corby)

Will Quince (Conservative – Colchester)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative – West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative – Guildford)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Mary Robinson (Conservative – Cheadle)

Douglas Ross (Conservative – Moray)

Lee Rowley (Conservative – North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative – Watford)

David Rutley (Conservative – Macclesfield)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative – Birmingham, Northfield)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative – North Devon)

Paul Scully (Conservative – Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative – Isle of Wight)

Andrew Selous (Conservative – South West Bedfordshire)

Grant Shapps (Conservative – Welwyn Hatfield)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative – Elmet and Rothwell)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative – Kingswood)

Chloe Smith (Conservative – Norwich North)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative – Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative – Southampton, Itchen)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative – Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative – Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative – Pendle)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

Bob Stewart (Conservative – Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative – Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative – South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative – Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative – Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative – York Outer)

James Sunderland (Conservative – Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Maggie Throup (Conservative – Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative – Eddisbury)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative – North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative – Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative – North Warwickshire)

Laura Trott (Conservative – Sevenoaks)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative – Tonbridge and Malling)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative – North West Cambridgeshire)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Cleethorpes)

Matt Vickers (Conservative – Stockton South)

Christian Wakeford (Conservative – Bury South)

Robin Walker (Conservative – Worcester)

Charles Walker (Conservative – Broxbourne)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative – Bridgend)

David Warburton (Conservative – Somerton and Frome)

Matt Warman (Conservative – Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative – Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative – Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative – Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative – South Derbyshire)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

James Wild (Conservative – North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative – Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative – South Staffordshire)

Mike Wood (Conservative – Dudley South)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam)

Jacob Young (Conservative – Redcar)

Who voted against it?

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour – Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative – Stroud)

Paula Barker (Labour – Liverpool, Wavertree)

John Baron (Conservative – Basildon and Billericay)

Apsana Begum (Labour – Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Olivia Blake (Labour – Sheffield, Hallam)

Paul Blomfield (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative – Worthing West)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)

Nicholas Brown (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Labour – Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat – North East Fife)

Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Enfield, Southgate)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Greg Clark (Conservative – Tunbridge Wells)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat – St Albans)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent – Islington North)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Stella Creasy (Labour – Walthamstow) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative – Chatham and Aylesford)

Jon Cruddas (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)

Wayne David (Labour – Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Labour – Swansea West)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)

David Davis (Conservative – Haltemprice and Howden)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Philip Dunne (Conservative – Ludlow)

Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour – Islwyn)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Stephen Farry (Alliance – North Down)

Margaret Ferrier (Independent – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour – Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham, Deptford)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour – City of Durham)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent North)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Mary Glindon (Labour – North Tyneside)

Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat – Chesham and Amersham)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Oliver Heald (Conservative – North East Hertfordshire)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Simon Hoare (Conservative – North Dorset)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour – Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South)

Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative – Harwich and North Essex)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North)

Kim Johnson (Labour – Liverpool, Riverside)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon Central)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberavon)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)

David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Robert Largan (Conservative – High Peak)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Batley and Spen)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

Tony Lloyd (Labour – Rochdale)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford and Eccles)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Tim Loughton (Conservative – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party – East Lothian)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Steve McCabe (Labour – Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough)

John McDonnell (Labour – Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (Labour – St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Labour – Cardiff North)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Huw Merriman (Conservative – Bexhill and Battle)

Edward Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Navendu Mishra (Labour – Stockport)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative – Romsey and Southampton North)

Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)

Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

Luke Pollard (Labour – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Steve Reed (Labour – Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Labour – Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Streatham)

Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading East)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour – Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent)

Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds North West)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Broughton)

Zarah Sultana (Labour – Coventry South)

Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)

Sam Tarry (Labour – Ilford South)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative – Rochester and Strood)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall South)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)

Mick Whitley (Labour – Birkenhead)

Nadia Whittome (Labour – Nottingham East)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)

Beth Winter (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

Who didn’t vote?

The SNP did not vote as the law only applies to England.

Many other MPs also did not vote either way. For example, 70 Tory MPs either deliberately abstained or were absent for the vote, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Alok Sharma and Nadhim Zahawi.