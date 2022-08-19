Water firms can release untreated sewage into rivers and the sea to stop waste backing up in streets when Britain’s sewers struggle to cope in heavy rain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 British beaches have been marked as having a pollution risk from data gathered by environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS).

The data suggests that there has been storm sewage discharge into water at popular beaches around the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain after the recent spell of extreme hot weather has led water companies to pump sewage directly into the sea, causing the water to become polluted with potentially dangerous substances.

The contaminated water could lead to serious bugs or illnesses for both humans and animals.

Where does sewage go?

Britain’s sewers struggle to cope in heavy rain, leaving sewage works overwhelmed.

At this point, water firms are allowed to release rainwater and untreated sewage into rivers and the sea to stop waste backing up in streets and homes.

Raw sewage is dangerously harmful to wildlife and the health of surfers and wild swimmers.

It also poses a dangerous risk to anyone entering the sea in the aftermath of a sewage release.

Beach-lovers online have branded the sewage releases as ‘revolting’ and questioned why water companies are allowed to release it in this way.

Environmentalists say better infrastructure such as storage tanks could prevent this.

Data gathered by SAS suggests that there has been storm sewage discharge into the water at beaches in Cornwall, Devon, Cumbria, Sussex, Lancashire, Essex, Lincolnshire and Northumberland.

Particular beaches affected include some in Southend-on-Sea and Newquay.

Swimmers on these beaches have been urged to check the interactive Surfers Against Sewage map to stay informed about local water conditions.

What is the Environment Agency alert?

The Environment Agency has issued pollution alerts across the country, warning that the heavy rainfall and flooding of the past 48 hours may have affected water quality.

The torrential conditions have forced water companies to release sewage in an effort to prevent drainage systems from being overwhelmed.

There could be serious health risks to swimming in contaminated water.

It is advised that you look at that Surfers Against Sewage map before you next hit the beach.

Here are the beaches that have a pollution risk warning in place:

Walney West Shore

Walney Sandy Gap

Walney Biggar Bank

Rest Bay (Porthcawl)

Sandy Bay (Porthcawl)

Bristol Floating Harbour

Warleigh Weir

Minehead Terminus

Mawgan Porth

Watergate

Fistral North

Fistral South

Crantock

Porthluney

Seaton (Cornwall)

Teignmouth Holcombe

Dawlish Town

Exmouth

Sidmouth Town

Beer

Seatown Stream

Eypemouth

West Bay

Swanage Central

Swanage Ulwell Stream

Hengistbury West, Bournemouth

Friars Cliff, Christchurch

Christchurch Avon Beach

Totland Bay

Colwell Bay

Gurnard

Cowes

Ryde

St Helens

Whitecliff Bay

Yaverland

Sandown

Shanklin

Ventnor

Stokes Bay

Southsea East

Littlehampton Coastguards

Lancing, Beach Green

Shoreham Beach

Southwick

Saltdean

Seaford

Birling Gap

Pevensey Bay

Bexhill

Hastings Pelham Beach

Hythe

Sandgate

Folkestone

Tankerton

West Beach, Whitstable

Leysdown

Sheerness Canterbury

Leigh Bell Wharf

Southend Three Shells

Southend Jubilee Beach

Heacham

Ingoldmells South

Cleethorpes

Humberston Fitties

Pollution levels at many beaches in Scotland are currently unavailable due to them being classed as out of season.

What’s been said about sewage in our seas?

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Thunder storms brought heavy rain which fell onto parched ground and couldn’t absorb surface run-off, meaning that more rain than usual overwhelmed our network.

‘This led to some overflows – which are used to protect homes, schools, businesses and hospitals from flooding – spilling excess water into the sea in parts of Sussex, including Seaford.

“These discharges are heavily diluted and typically 95% of them are rainwater.”

The spokesperson added: “We are dedicated to significantly reducing storm overflows and are running innovative pilot schemes across the region to reduce the amount of rainfall entering our combined sewers by 2030.”

In 2020 there were more than 400,000 incidents of sewage being released by water companies in Britain.

The SAS and other environmental groups have been campaigning for water companies to be prevented from allowing sewage to be released into the UK’s oceans for several years.