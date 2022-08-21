Surfers Against Sewage show beaches where it is unsafe to swim

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is currently unsafe to swim at a number of beaches across the country due to sewage spills, a campaign group has revealed.

Surfers Against Sewage have pulled together a map that shows the quality of water in your area.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Labour has accused the Government of allowing water companies to “cut corners”.

Here is all you need to know:

How did my MP vote on sewage?

MPs voted recently on the discharge of raw sewage into rivers and seas in October 2021.

A proposal from the Lords to the Environment Bill that would have placed legal duties on the companies to reduce discharges was defeated by 265 MPs’ votes to 202.

Where is it unsafe to swim in the UK?

Surfers Against Sewage’s map shows the areas with poor water quality due to sewage spills.

The full map is available on the group’s website, it is updated regularly.

Our sister website Sussex World reported on local fury at sewage being pumped into water near beaches.

SEAFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: A jetty beneath which raw sewage had been reportedly been discharged after heavy rain on August 17, 2022 in Seaford, England. The Environment Agency has issued pollution alerts across the UK after recent heavy rainfall and flooding have affected water quality. Sewers overflow into the sea and rivers when treatment plants are overwhelmed by torrential rain otherwise it would spill into streets or back up into toilets. Environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage reported that raw sewage had been released into the waters at beaches in Sussex, Cornwall, Devon, Essex, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland and Cumbria. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The areas that are currently unsafe are:

Cheshire

Dee River - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Cumbria

Allonby - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Walney Biggar Bank - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Walney Sandy Gap - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Walney West Shore - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Kent

Herne Bay Central - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Tankerton - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Lancashire

Morecambe North - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Morecambe South - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Lincolnshire

Cleethorpes - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Merseyside

Southport - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

South Devon

Goodrington - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality.

Paignton Paignton Sands - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality.

Paignton Preston Sands - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Tyne and Wear

Tynemouth Cullercoats - Bathing not advised due to Poor annual classification

Yorkshire

Marske Sands - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Redcar Coatham - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Redcar Lifeboat Station - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Robin Hoods Bay - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Saltburn - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours

Seaton Carew Centre - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Seaton Carew North - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality

Who are Surfers Against Sewage?

On its webste SAS says: “We’re a community dedicated to the protection of oceans, waves, beaches and wildlife. We fight long and hard to protect what we love and we won’t stop until it’s completely clean, safe and protected for everyone, forever.

“From humble beginnings in Porthtowan Village Hall in 1990, we’ve stayed close to our roots and continue to be based just up the road at our St Agnes HQ where we can keep an eye on the sea.