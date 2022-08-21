Sewage on beaches: Map shows UK areas where water is unsafe with sewage in the sea, how MPs voted
Surfers Against Sewage show beaches where it is unsafe to swim
It is currently unsafe to swim at a number of beaches across the country due to sewage spills, a campaign group has revealed.
Surfers Against Sewage have pulled together a map that shows the quality of water in your area.
It comes as Labour has accused the Government of allowing water companies to “cut corners”.
Here is all you need to know:
How did my MP vote on sewage?
MPs voted recently on the discharge of raw sewage into rivers and seas in October 2021.
A proposal from the Lords to the Environment Bill that would have placed legal duties on the companies to reduce discharges was defeated by 265 MPs’ votes to 202.
Where is it unsafe to swim in the UK?
Surfers Against Sewage’s map shows the areas with poor water quality due to sewage spills.
The full map is available on the group’s website, it is updated regularly.
Our sister website Sussex World reported on local fury at sewage being pumped into water near beaches.
The areas that are currently unsafe are:
Cheshire
- Dee River - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
Cumbria
- Allonby - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
- Walney Biggar Bank - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
- Walney Sandy Gap - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
- Walney West Shore - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
Kent
- Herne Bay Central - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
- Tankerton - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
Lancashire
- Morecambe North - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
- Morecambe South - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
Lincolnshire
- Cleethorpes - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
Merseyside
- Southport - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
South Devon
- Goodrington - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality.
- Paignton Paignton Sands - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality.
- Paignton Preston Sands - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
Tyne and Wear
- Tynemouth Cullercoats - Bathing not advised due to Poor annual classification
Yorkshire
- Marske Sands - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
- Redcar Coatham - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
- Redcar Lifeboat Station - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
- Robin Hoods Bay - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
- Saltburn - Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours
- Seaton Carew Centre - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
- Seaton Carew North - Pollution Risk Warning: Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality
Who are Surfers Against Sewage?
On its webste SAS says: “We’re a community dedicated to the protection of oceans, waves, beaches and wildlife. We fight long and hard to protect what we love and we won’t stop until it’s completely clean, safe and protected for everyone, forever.
“From humble beginnings in Porthtowan Village Hall in 1990, we’ve stayed close to our roots and continue to be based just up the road at our St Agnes HQ where we can keep an eye on the sea.
“Just 20 of us work in the office full time, but it’s really thanks to people like you who support our work through membership donations, volunteering, signing petitions, buying from our shop and spreading the word that allows our impact to be widely felt.”