The TV presenter suffers from an eye condition which affects his vision on a daily basis.

Phillip Schofield has undergone surgery on his right eye to reduce the impact of a condition that gives him floaters.

Floaters are small black shapes that impair a person’s vision and can become cumbersome to those they affect.

Phillip had surgery on his left eye back in July and has waited more than a month to fix the other.

The This Morning presenter, 60, took to Instagram to update his fans on his health journey.

Phillip is recovering from eye surgery.

Posting to his 3million followers, Philip wrote: “Now my right eye is done!

“Thank you Prof Stanga and his amazing team. “

“If the success of my summer is to be floater free, that’s good enough for me.”

He also shared a photo of himself surrounded by his medical team, showing himself in a hospital gown and his right eye wrapped up with gauze.

Phillip with the medical team who fixed his right eye.

The treatment Phillip received at The Retina Clinic in London is an elective limited pars plana vitrectomy surgery.

The procedure aimed to remove the floaters that have been bothering the 60-year-old for some time.

He previously explained his condition to This Morning viewers, saying: “My retinas are not detaching, but I have debilitating eye floaters.”

Phillip shared what a burden his eye issues had been giving him before the treatment on Instagram.

He wrote: “These floaters have literally blighted my otherwise brilliant eyesight.

“For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky, it is mood/mind and life changing for me.

“People who don’t have terrible floaters won;t understand what they do to your head and until now they haven’t really been taken seriously.

“Today I have a bloodshot eye that will last two weeks and an intense regime of eye drops for a month… but my floaters are 100% gone.

“I reiterate, this wasn’t in any way gifted and I wasn’t asked to post, but I’m happy to promote British medical innovation.”