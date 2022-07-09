Phil and Holly are on their summer break until September 5 - here’s who’s taking over the This Morning hosting job until their return

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, regular hosts of ITV’s This Morning, are now on their summer break.

In their absence, which begins Monday 11 July, This Morning will be hosted by a number of different presenters – including Dermot O’Leary, Allison Hammond, Ruth Langsford, and Rylan Clark amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new This Morning summer 2022 presenters, and when you’ll see them on television.

Who is hosting This Morning this summer?

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby turning to look at one another, their backs pressed against a colourful tiled wall (Credit: Jon Gorrigan/ITV)

A number of different presenters will host This Morning over the summer, some new to the show and others returning after having presented before.

Dermot O’Leary is one such host. O’Leary is a familiar face to many viewers, having hosted shows like The X Factor, Big Brother, and The One Show. He is also a regular host on This Morning already, and made a brief appearance as himself in BBC drama The Split (which was directed by his wife, Dee Koppang).

Allison Hammond is another presenter who will host This Morning. Hammond is a popular presenter and journalist, and a regular host of This Morning already. She’s also an actress, having appeared in CBBC series The Dumping Ground and Adam Sandler animated movie Hotel Transylvania 3.

Josie Gibson will present This Morning during the summer months also. Gibson is a former Big Brother winner, having appeared in the Big Brother House in 2010, and went on to host Channel 5 series OK! TV.

Irish sports presenter Craig Doyle, former member of The Saturdays Rochelle Humes, Good Morning Britain presenter Andi Peters, television and radio presenter Vernon Kay, and other former member of The Saturdays Mollie King will also present during the summer.

They’re joined by Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark, popular television personalities and regular presenters of This Morning.

When will they be hosting This Morning?

The next eight weeks will be a little varied, in terms of who’s hosting This Morning each morning.

For the first two weeks of Phil and Holly’s summer break, This Morning will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Allison Hammond each morning.

From Monday 25July onwards, there will be a mix of different hosts, with different partnerships taking each day.

Those onscreen partnerships will include Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters, Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay, Mollie King and Craig Doyle, and Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

Finally, for the last two weeks before Phil and Holly return – so, from Monday 22 August to Friday 2 September – each edition of This Morning will be hosted by Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.

When do Phillip and Holly stop hosting?

Their last regular show will be Friday 8 July.

The first non-Phillip and Holly edition of This Morning will air on Monday 11 July.

When are Phillip and Holly returning to This Morning?

Phillip and Holly will return to This Morning on Monday 5 September 2022, after an eight week break from presenting the show.

When does This Morning air?