This Morning returned to ITV with Philip Schofield, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond paying tribute to the Queen

Thousands flocked to Buckingham Palace over the weekend to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth after she passed away on 8 September.

Among the mourners was This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, 41, and her three children, who placed some flowers outside the monarch’s London home.

Holly shares Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and seven-year-old Chester with husband television producer Dan Baldwin - the family live in West London.

Holly Willoughby attends ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Holly shared images to social media showing the sea of flowers placed outside Buckingham Palace paying respects to the former monarch of 70 years, and a picture of Belle placing a card.

Holly said on her Instagram post: “Time to reflect and pay our respects…the children wrote the most beautiful words.”

It comes after Holly made another social media tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death showing silhouettes of Her Majesty over the years.

She said: “Thank you for your lifetime of service and humble commitment to duty…you really were the best of us, you never let us down.”

The tributes continued as the TV presenter returned to ITV’s This Morning with Philip Schofield after the broadcaster suspended programming in the days following the Queen’s death.

Alongside interviews and stories from people who met The Queen, Holly continued to inform the public and co-hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about her children’s tributes by reading the card that Harry had written.

Harry said: “Dear The Queen, what a journey it has been from a regular young Queen who only met one Prime Minister to a national treasure who has met 15…and is the greatest Queen England has ever seen.

“You have done so well without Philip, I can’t imagine what it must have been like for you - I am glad you get to see him again.”

The 13-year-old continued: “You have made the impossible possible by what you have achieved, whenever you smiled, you would make me smile. This is one of the greatest qualities a human can have.”

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base ahead of the ship's maiden deployment on May 22, 2021 in Portsmouth Picture: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Harry thanked the Queen in his card for football before finishing with ‘Long Live the King’.

On a slightly different note, Belle confessed in her tribute that her favourite character is Winnie the Pooh compared to the Queen’s friend Paddington Bear.

She added: “I know you prefer Paddington but I think we can still be friends.”

A toy Paddington Bear and a marmalade sandwich, a nod to the Queen's association with the children's book character at the Royal Jubilee, laid outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is travelling from Balmoral to Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Queen Elizabeth was seen with the marmalade-loving bear during the Platinum Jubilee party celebrations as the pair sat down for afternoon tea.

Paddington Bear shared a Tweet on the day of Her Majesty’s death which has now been liked one million times.