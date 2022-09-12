King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in an address to parliament at Westminster Hall

King Charles III addresses both houses of Parliament

The UK’s new monarch, King Charles III addressed parliament today (12 September) in a formal ceremony at Westminster Hall.

The address was broadcast live on BBC One today and was followed by coverage of the King’s visit to Edinburgh where he attended a service for the queen.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC is providing coverage of the many ceremonial events taking place in the wake of the Queen’s death.

King Charles III addresses both houses of Parliament

What happened during King Charles’ address?

During the address, King Charles III heard formal condolences from the Speakers of the House of Lords, John McFall, and the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

This was King Charles’ first address to both houses of parliament, and he was accompanied by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Charles thanked both speakers for their words and paid tribute to his mother himself and vowed to follow her ‘selfless duty’.

Lindsay Hoyle said: "We know you hold the greatest respect, the precious traditions, the freedoms, and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

"We know that you will bear those responsibilities which fall to you with the fortitude, dignity, demonstrated by Her late Majesty."

Speakers of both houses of Parliament give condolences to the King

John McFall said the Queen has been “both a leader to, and a servant of, her people”.

The King said: “We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples.

“While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation.

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

Where was the King’s address held?

The address took place at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster and was attended by 900 MPs and Peers.

Westminster Hall was built in 1097 during the reign of William II, the son of William the Conqueror, and was at the time the largest hall in Europe.

The hall is the oldest part of the parliamentary estate and is an enduring symbol of British democracy.

It is also the place where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will lie in state this week on the days before her funeral.

How can you watch the King’s address?

The address was broadcast live on BBC One at 10am today, but is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

The address is one hour long and will be available to watch on iPlayer for 29 days.

A five hour broadcast of King Charles III’s visit to Scotland and a special service for the Queen at the Palace of Holyrood House will be broadcast live on BBC One today.

The Service of Prayer and Reflection for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will begin at 3pm.

The coverage will also be available to watch on iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.