A period of national mourning has begun following the death of the Queen and will last until her funeral

QueenElizabeth II, the UK’s longest serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral on 8 September 2022.

The country has entered a period of national mourning which will last for around 12 days.

Her state funeral will be held later this month and will be attended by members of the royal family, heads of state and world leaders, and important public figures - millions more will watch the televised event at home.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held this month

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s coffin will be taken to London where it will lie in state at Westminster Hall for three days prior to the funeral.

Members of the public will be able to see the coffin and say goodbye to their monarch of 70 years.

The official date of the funeral is on Monday 19 September and is scheduled to start at 11am.

Under Operation London Bridge, it is held 10 days after her death but has been pushed back a day and will be a bank holiday.

Prince Philip’s funeral was held eight full days after his death.

Where will the Queen’s funeral be?

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in central London - Prince Philip’s funeral was held at Windsor Castle and a thanksgiving service was held for him at Westminster Abbey.

Senior royals are expected to walk behind the coffin as it is taken to Westminster Abbey.

Heads of state and significant public figures will be invited to the abbey. The Abbey can hold 2,000 people.

After the funeral, the Coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service - this will involve a selection of prayers.

The Union flag flies at half-mast over Buckingham Palace following the death of the Queen

Both the funeral and committal service will be televised - the event will be watched by millions around the world.

A private interment service will be held at King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried.

King George VI and the Queen Mother are buried in the chapel and the ashes of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret are kept there. Prince Philip’s will be moved to the chapel in due course.

What happens after the death of the Queen?

Immediately following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles became King Charles III and Camilla became the Queen Consort. The national anthem is now God Save the King.

King Charles met with the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, in the hours after the Queen’s death on Friday. The government met for a 10-hour sitting in which MPs had the opportunity to give tributes to the Queen.

The Government announced the length of the national mourning period. King Charles has instructed that a period of royal mourning for the royal family and staff of the royal household should last until seven days after the funeral.