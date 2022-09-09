The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland according to a statement from King Charles III and the Royal Family

The Queen has died at the age of 96-years-old.

On Friday (9 September) members of the Royal Family have begun to travel back to London to prepare for the major events that are due to take place in the wake of the head of state’s passing.

Tributes have been pouring in from both the UK and abroad as a national period of mourning has started.

Unofficial minutes of silence are likely to take place for the Queen (image: AFP/Getty Images)

It will culminate in a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in what is expected to be nine days’ time.

But will there be two minutes’ silence before then?

How are people remembering the Queen?

Several official tributes to the Queen are being made on Friday (9 September).

Flags have been lowered to half mast on all public and Royal buildings.

Queen Elizabeth II is having tributes paid to her by people across the UK (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Parliament will sit in a special session that will exclusively see MPs pay tribute to Her Majesty and recount their fondest memories of her.

Church bells are expected to toll across the country at midday, with services of remembrance and prayers for the Queen also set to take place.

People in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also paying their own individual respects to the deceased monarch.

Thousands of floral tributes have been laid at Royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle, Sandringham and Windsor Castle.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is also becoming a focal point for tributes to the Queen ahead of the transportation of her body to the Edinburgh landmark.

A Royal household statement has also revealed that there will be no physical book of condolence for members of the public to write messages in.

However, an online one will be set up so that people can pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

When will two minutes silence take place?

Two minutes of silence will be held for the Queen on the day of her state funeral.

This major event will take place in Westminster Abbey in London and is expected to happen on Sunday 18 September - although this is still yet to be confirmed by the government and Royal Family.

At midday on the day of the funeral, the nation will be given two minutes to reflect on the Queen’s life and time as the UK’s head of state.

Thousands of people have been paying their respects to the Queen (image: AFP/Getty Images)

No official period of silence will be held before then, but it is likely that any ceremonies and events that take place over the coming days will have at least one minute’s silence.

Football matches which were taking place at the time of the announcement of the Queen’s passing on Thursday 8 September stopped to pay respect to the UK’s deceased head of state.

Many domestic events, including Premier League football games and conferences, have been postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen and the Royal Family.