Tributes have flooded in from Royal families across the world following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal familes around the world have paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death, aged 96.

Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch, who served her country and the Commonwealth for 70 years, died peacefully at her Balmoral home in Scotland on Thursday 8 September 2022.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen’s last public duty was swearing in the new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

The 96-year-old, born on 21 April 1926, came to the throne in 1952 after the death of her father George VI.

Clarence House confirmed that the heir to the throne, Charles, would go by King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia offered their condolences to the British Royal Family and said they were “deeply saddened” by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

They said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades.”

Felipe said the Queen’s devotion and sense of duty to the people of the United Kingdom “set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations”.

He concluded the tribute by saying: “You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly.”

The Spanish king was invested as a Supernumerary Knight of the Garter in 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II with King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain, after the king was invested as a Supernumerary Knight of the Garter on June 17, 2019. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands described the late Queen as steadfast and wise in their tribute.

“We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people,” they said.

“We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time.”

Queen Elizabeth II poses with King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion. Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever.”

They continued: “The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.

“Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband.”

Queen Elizabeth II greeting King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia of Sweden in 2012 (Getty Images)

The Norwegian Royal Family offered their condolences along with the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, who is Elizabeth’s third cousin.

Gustav said the family are “deeply saddened to learn of the death of my dear relative Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

“She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but also internationally,” said Gustav.

Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margarethe II of Denmark in 2012 (Getty Images)

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark sent a message to Charles III with her “warmest thoughts and prayers”.

“Your mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” said the Queen.

Margrethe II said the world had changed dramatically during Elizabeth’s reign and that her majesty has “played a crucial role in times difficult as well as positive”.

“Denmark and I are grateful for her continuous efforts to further strengthening the close and warm relations that have always existed between our two nations,” she added.

The Queen with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan (Getty Images)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said: “Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades.

“She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”

There will now be a 12-day mourning period for the Queen in the UK.