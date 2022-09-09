‘Exceptional monarch who left deep mark on history’: Royals across the world pay tribute following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have flooded in from Royal families across the world following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Royal familes around the world have paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death, aged 96.
Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch, who served her country and the Commonwealth for 70 years, died peacefully at her Balmoral home in Scotland on Thursday 8 September 2022.
The Queen’s last public duty was swearing in the new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.
Most Popular
The 96-year-old, born on 21 April 1926, came to the throne in 1952 after the death of her father George VI.
Clarence House confirmed that the heir to the throne, Charles, would go by King Charles III.
Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia offered their condolences to the British Royal Family and said they were “deeply saddened” by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
They said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades.”
Felipe said the Queen’s devotion and sense of duty to the people of the United Kingdom “set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations”.
He concluded the tribute by saying: “You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly.”
The Spanish king was invested as a Supernumerary Knight of the Garter in 2019.
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands described the late Queen as steadfast and wise in their tribute.
“We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people,” they said.
“We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time.”
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion. Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever.”
They continued: “The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.
“Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband.”
The Norwegian Royal Family offered their condolences along with the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, who is Elizabeth’s third cousin.
Gustav said the family are “deeply saddened to learn of the death of my dear relative Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.
“She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but also internationally,” said Gustav.
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark sent a message to Charles III with her “warmest thoughts and prayers”.
“Your mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” said the Queen.
Margrethe II said the world had changed dramatically during Elizabeth’s reign and that her majesty has “played a crucial role in times difficult as well as positive”.
“Denmark and I are grateful for her continuous efforts to further strengthening the close and warm relations that have always existed between our two nations,” she added.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II said: “Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades.
“She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”
There will now be a 12-day mourning period for the Queen in the UK.
A national day of mourning will take place on the day of the funeral, with some events and activities to be cancelled as a mark of respect.