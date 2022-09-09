Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior ministers will attend the remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral

A church service will be held in memory of the Queen later.

The Prime Minister and other senior ministers will attend the memorial at St Paul’s Cathedral in London today (9 September).

It comes after the death of Elizabeth II at the age of 96 yesterday (8 September).

Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had died at Balmoral Castle in a statement on Thursday evening.

The remembrance service will have 2,000 tickets for members of the public.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is the remembrance service?

The Service of Prayer and Reflection will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral today (9 September).

It is scheduled to begin at 6pm, the cathedral has announced.

Members of the public will be able to attend - however only 2,000 tickets will be available.

Queuing for entry to the service will begin at 3pm.

St Paul’s Cathedral. (Photo by Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What has St Paul’s Cathedral said?

In a statement on Twitter, St Paul’s Cathedral wrote: “Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, a Service of Prayer and Reflection will be held at the Cathedral at 6pm today.

“This service will be open to the public, with 2,000 entry wristbands available for collection from 11am.”

How can you get tickets?

The 2,000 tickets for the service will be available from City Information Centre, St Paul’s Churchyard EC4M 8BX.

Tickets are available on a first come first serve basis.

Will the service be televised?

If you are unable to get tickets or are not in London, St Paul’s Cathedral has confirmed there will be a live broadcast of the service.

Coverage will begin on BBC One at 5.45pm.

Other tributes to the Queen will take place throughout today as the period of mourning begins.

When and where will gun salutes take place?

Gun salutes will be fired in Hyde Park, Tower of London and at other stations today (9 September).

The salutes will also take place at Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, Woolwich, Cardiff, Belfast, Plymouth, Dover Castle, York and Gibraltar.

The salutes will take place at 1pm.

How many rounds will be fired during the gun salutes?

A 96 gun salute will take place at Hyde Park and Tower of London.

One round will be fired for every year of the Queen’s life.

The rounds will be fired 10 seconds apart.

Will gun salutes take place across the Commonwealth?

The Queen was not only the head of state for Britain, she was also the head of state for countries across the Commonwealth.

Including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A 96 gun salute is due to take place in Wellington, NZ, today (9 September).

Gun salutes have also been fired in Australia outside Parliament House in Canberra.

When and where will bells toll for the Queen?

Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England at noon today (9 September).

The Queen was the head of the Church of England.

Bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle.