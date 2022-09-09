Over the last 96 years, the Queen’s classic sense of style has influenced people across the world

Buckingham Palace announced the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, after doctors became “concerned” for her health yesterday.

Over the last 96 years, the Royal became a role model as she demonstrated her ability to connect with people of all cultures, while demonstrating class and elegance by dressing appropriately in every given situation.

The Queen didn’t shy away from wearing bold blocks of colour, dazzling accessories or setting trends with her heirloom brooches.

Dolce & Gabbana once used the Queen as a “muse” for a collection, while Donatella Versace previously gushed about a desire to dress the monarch because “she is the most fashionable person.”

Court dressers Norman Hartnell and Hardy Amies defined the Queen’s early years on the throne, however her close companion Angela Kelly often took the lead in styling her for key occasions in recent years - including the Diamond Jubilee.

Having had a regal appearance from her childhood, Queen Elizabeth II has countless iconic looks.

Celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson picked out a selection of her most memorable.

1. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visiting the Metroline Tramline Extension on 19 November 2015 in London (Getty Images) Ellis said: “A full block colour look which is on trend this season and of course the Valentino pink!”

3. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour on 11 June 2016 in London, England. (Getty Images) Ellis said: “If anyone can wear Bottega green, her majesty can! I love how every look is so polished and styled to perfection”

4. Queen Elizabeth II during the first day of the Coronation Festival in the grounds of Buckingham Palace on 11 July 2013 in London (Getty Images) Ellis said: “With sustainability being a hot topic right now, the queen is a perfect example of how to do it right.. re wearing for up to three occasions!”