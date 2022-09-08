The Queen was the UK’s longest reigning monarch. Here is a look back at some of the facts and figures from her extraordinary time on the throne.

As the UK and the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, here are some of the remarkable statistics behind her life and reign.

25,782: Days the Queen was on the throne

On September 9 2015, the Queen became the longest reigning monarch in British history, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

15: Countries reigned over

The Queen was head of state of 15 countries at the time of her death and monarch of many other countries throughout her time on the throne.

30: Corgis and Dorgis

Queen Elizabeth II poses with one of her Corgis in 1976.

An animal lover, the Queen owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis (a Corgi-Dachshund cross) over the course of her life. Most of them had been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

69: Christmas broadcasts

The Queen made a Christmas Broadcast to the Commonwealth every year of her reign except in 1969, when a repeat of the film ‘Royal Family’ was shown and a written message issued.

200: Official portraits

The Queen sat for more than 200 official portraits during her reign. The first was in 1933 when she was seven years old and was a portrait painted by Anglo-Hungarian artist Philip Alexius de Laszlo.

21,000: Engagements

Queen Elizabeth II watches the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games in 2012.

The Queen carried out more than 21,000 engagements throughout her reign, including her first ‘walkabout’ in Sydney in 1970 and the opening of the 2012 Olympics in London.

17,420: 90th birthday letters and cards

The Queen received 17,420 pieces of post to mark her 90th birthday in 2016, according to Buckingham Palace.

76: Ascot winners

Queen Elizabeth II greets her British Thoroughbred racehorse, Highclere, in the paddock during the Prix de Diane, on June 16, 1974 at Chantilly, France.

The Queen had a passion for breeding racehorses and had 76 Ascot winners, including 24 at Royal Ascot.

100: Countries visited

The Queen visited more than 100 countries as monarch. Her most visited country was Canada, at 22 trips. In 1986, she became the first British monarch to visit China.

15: Prime Ministers

Queen Elizabeth invites Liz Truss to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Queen was served by 15 Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom during her reign – her first Prime Minister was Winston Churchill, who was born more than 100 years before current Prime Minister Liz Truss.

35: Countries’ coins