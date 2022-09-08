Queen Elizabeth II’s passion for horses spanned most of her nine decades

Queen Elizabeth II showed a great passion for horse riding and all things equine, before her death today aged 96.

She contributed her expertise and remained personally involved in the production of top class racehorses, while also working to help preserve pony breeds native to Britain.

The beloved monarch was presented with the first ever International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of her dedication to the sport.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 15, 2004 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Carl De Souza/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II patting on the forehead of a horse while Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie (1892 - 1975) is standing next to her during her visit to Ethiopia, 5th February 1965. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (1930 - 2002), and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, riding at Ascot Racecourse, UK, 27th June 1968. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Having had her first riding lesson at just age three, the monarch was gifted her very own Shetland pony from her grandfather, King George V at the age of four.

She fell in love with riding after two two years with the pony and went on to become a skilled equestrian by her teen years.

In 1943, a 17-year-old Elizabeth attended the first Royal Windsor Horse Show, which was initially held to help raise funds for the war effort. At the event, she showed off her equestrian skills and ended up winning the Pony & Dogcart class.

Queen Elizabeth would often go horse riding alongside her little sister Princess Margaret, who passed away in 2002, at just 39-years-old.

Queen Elizabeth II sits astride her horse Burmese as she makes her way from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to Horse Guards Parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on the Queen's official Birthday Parade in London, UK, 12th June 1971. (Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Following King George’s death in February 1952, Queen Elizabeth inherited his thoroughbred racing horses.

The monarch’s evident love of horses led her to become the subject of a documentary, in 1974, titled ‘The Queen’s Race Horses: a Private View’ - which she narrated herself.

As part of her 60th anniversary coronation celebrations, another documentary was released called ‘The Queen: a Passion for Horses,’ which again showcased her love and dedication for the animal.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives in a horse drawn carriage to officially open the new grandstand on first day of Royal Ascot, at the Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2006 in Ascot, England. The event has been one of the highlights of the racing and social calendar since 1711, and the royal patronage continues today with a Royal Procession taking place in front of the grandstands daily. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Over the years, she showed great enjoyment and enthusiasm when attending events, where horses are concerned.

She would look forward to events such as the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Royal Ascot, Epsom derby, and the Trooping of Colour.

Over the past year, the Queen had been struggling with mobility issues and had to step back from attending all engagements and riding the animals she loved.

Queen Elizabeth II (R) and her daughter Princess Anne (L) ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle 02 April 2002. (Photo credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, she managed to attend the Platinum Jubilee Horse Show Spectacular earlier this year, where she arrived with a walking stick and a grey lightly bedazzled shawl.

The Queen’s love of horses has been passed down to not only her daughter Princess Anne, but also her granddaughter, Zara Tindall.

HRH Princess Anne, The Princess Royal aboard Goodwill during the Mixed Three-Day Event Team Cross-Country at the XXI Olympic Summer Games on 24 July 1976 at the Olympic Equestrian Centre, Bromont, Qubec, Canada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Zara Phillips of Great Britain riding High Kingdom in action in the Show Jumping Equestrian event on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park on July 31, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Princess Royal was the first member of the British Royal family to compete in the Olympic Games, in 1976 in Montreal.

She rode her mother’s horse at the event, and although she didn’t win a medal, she later became president of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee.