The London townhouse where the Queen was born was demolished by property developers in 1937

The Queen has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral after her doctors expressed concern for her health.

There 96-year-old monarch celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Prince Charles and Prince William have made the journey to Balmoral to be with her.

Whilst Buckingham Palace has confirmed her condition is “comfortable”.

The Queen spent many of her formative years living in a townhouse in London.

Here’s everything you need to know about where Queen Elizabeth II was born and where she grew up.

Queen Elizabeth II in the Drawing Room at Balmoral Castle (Pic: Getty Images)

Where was the Queen born?

The Queen was born in a London townhouse located at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair on 26th April 1926.

She was the eldest child between Prince Albert and Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, who then had the title of Duchess of York and would later be affectionately known as the Queen Mother.

The house belonged to Bowes-Lyon’s parents: Claude and Cecilia, the 14th Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne.

The family had just moved into the house a few weeks before Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth was born by caesarean section.

In what would seem unthinkable now, the then Home Secretary Sir Willian Joynson-Hicks was there to witness the birth, so he could confirm that the new princess was indeed a member of the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth as a baby on her first outing 9 October, 1926 (Pic: INP/AFP via Getty Images)

Does the Queen’s birthplace still exist?

Unfortunately, the townhouse which was the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth was demolished in 1937 by property developers.

Rumours indictaed that it was destroyed in the blitz, but building plans later confirmed that the address, along with 20 other London townhouses were demolished to make way for a proposed hotel.

The location is now home to Berkeley Square House Office block and Hakkasan Mayfair Chinese restaurant.

According to the BBC, plans show that where the former London townhouse was located is now the office block entrance door.

Outside the building, there are two plaques to honour the location and its significance.

One of the two plaques that marks the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II (Pic: Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Where was the Queen in line to the throne?

When the Queen was born she was third in line to the throne, with her uncle Edward being first and father Albert being second.

The princess was never expected to rule, with it thought her uncle Edward would marry and have children of his own.

However, after her grandfather King George V died, Prince Edward abdicated from the throne in order to marry American socialiate Wallace Simpson, who was a divorcee.

Queen Elizabeth’s father became King George VI and overnight she was second in line to the throne.

Where did the Queen grow up?

The Queen grew up with her sister Princess Margaret in the London townhouse until her father took the throne as King of England in 1937.

The Queen poses with her mother, the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret in 1936 (Pic: Getty Images)

After her father’s coronation the family moved to Buckingham Palace.

The two sisters did not attend school and were instead homeschooled by a governess.

During the summer the children would often stay at the royal residence in Balmoral.

The place holds great significance for the Queen.

Speaking about Balmoral Roberta Fiorito, The Royally Obsessed Podcast host explained: “Visits to Balmoral were really a highlight for Elizabeth and Margaret because of how controlled their lives were and this was the place where she really got to be herself and just have that freedom.