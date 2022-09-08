Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip Mountbatten in 1947 making them the longest married Royal couple in history

Queen Elizabeth II died today aged 96.

Throughout the many decades of The Queen’s reign, she inspired many with her colourful and coordinated style.

Whether it be setting standards for British countryside chic, bold prints or monochromatic ensembles, the 96-year-old monarch was always at the forefront of countless fashion trends, with many concepts now seen in major fashion houses such as Christian Dior or Gucci.

What inspired people most was how Her Majesty combined style, comfort and practicality in one.

From her wedding and coronation to today, the Queen has always been at the front of fashion (Pic:Getty)

Queen Elizabeth’s former Private Secretary Robin Janvrin told BBC Culture: “I have always been struck by the Queen’s very practical approach to what she wears.

“She dresses to stand out so that people can see her – bright colours and a hat, with gloves useful when being handed all sorts of things on walkabouts.”

Janvrin added: “I think the Queen has very much approached her clothing as a uniform, but she keeps it creative and interesting within those guidelines.”

Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) (L) and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) pose on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace in London on November 20, 1947.

Some suggest that Her Majesty’s fashionable influence began 75 years ago, when she married Prince Philip in 1947 in a gown that defied the economic depression of the time.

Fashion stylist Miranda Holder said that the Queen was constantly iconic, saying: “The Queen, iconic today for her familiar colourful monochrome style, was just as much of a fashion icon in her early twenties when she married the love of her life Prince Philip.

“Her stunning dress, famously designed by Norman Hartnell in record time and featuring a breathtaking combination of duchesse satin, ivory silk and silver thread was paid for with rationing coupons, giving the austerity-weary post-WW2 nation a cause for celebration and hope.”

Queen Elizabeth arriving for her wedding in 1947 at the age of 21 (Pic:Getty)

According to British Heritage, hundreds of brides-to-be from across the UK gave the Queen their clothing coupons to acquire her dress.

British couturier Norman Hartnell was asked to create Queen Elizabeth’s coronation robes and dress five years later.

The designer submitted nine designs to the then-Princess Elizabeth, who selected the dress that featured the emblems of Great Britain and the flowers of the Commonwealth.

The final gown took eight months to complete while the robe took two months and 3,500 hours.

The Queen’s dress was paid for with clothing coupons and had a 15-foot train (Pic:Getty)

The Queen remarks at her couture wedding dress that had a 13-foot train (Pic:Getty)

Miranda Holder continued to state how Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress inspired the masses.

She said: “Norman Hartnell was adamant that the dress should be the most beautiful he had ever made, and Her Majesty was resplendent in the fashion fit and flare style at the time, with a fitted bodice, long sleeves and heart-shaped neckline, providing the inspiration for many other wedding dresses in years to come.

“It captured the imagination - and hearts - of the nation and to this day remains a triumphant piece of couture design.”

Style icon: The Queen attends London Fashion Week with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (Pic:Getty)

In addition to the forward-thinking outline, Queen Elizabeth’s dress featured crystals, 10,000 seed pearls and a 15-foot train.

The Queen’s elaborate wedding dress inspired future Royal wedding designs as Kate Middleton’s £332,000 gown replicated the long sleeves and heart-shaped neckline as well as traditional brides - the sweetheart neckline is the most common.

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress was inspired by the Queen’s long sleeves and sweetheart neckline (Pic:Getty)

The Royal wedding and iconic dress were seen by 200 million people around the world as only 150 guests attended due to the end of World War 2.

Taking place at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947, Prince Philip married Her Majesty a few months after her 21st birthday in April of that year.

The Queen and Prince Philip gather on the famous balcony after their wedding (Pic:Getty)

The Royal couple first met in 1934 when Princess Elizabeth was only eight years old, but they would continue to exchange letters until King George gave his blessing to the Prince for his daughter’s hand in marriage.