A one-off ITV documentary follows Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in her role as guest editor of Country Life magazine

Camilla’s Country Life is an ITV documentary that provides new insight into the life of the Duchess of Cornwall on the eve of her 75th birthday.

Camilla took on the role of guest editor of Country Life magazine to mark her birthday, and the documentary explores her passions and personal relationships.

In the documentary, the blue blood visits the lavish places of her youth, including the Tudor mansion Hall Place where her grandparents lived, and reminisces about her childhood with her sister, Annabel.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, guest edited the latest edition of Country Life

Who is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall?

From her humble beginnings growing up in a luxurious 18th century country house in East Sussex, and a second home in South Kensington, Camilla was sent to a finishing school in Switzerland before going on to study French in Paris.

Returning to London, Camilla worked as a secretary and receptionist and also developed her interests in horse riding, painting, and gardening.

She married Andrew Parker Bowles, a guards officer, in 1973 - the wedding was attended by Princess Anne and the Queen Mother.

She had two children with Andrew but the pair divorced in 1995 after living separately for years.

Camilla first met Prince Charles in the early 1970s and they began a relationship, though it ended after he travelled abroad to join the Royal Navy.

Camilla and Charles married in 2005, roughly 20 years after their affair began

Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981, but had an affair with Camilla during the marriage - Charles and Diana divorced in 1996 and he married Camilla in 2005.

Through her marriage to Charles, Camilla is also the current Princess of Wales, however she does not use that title because of its popular association with Princess Diana.

Camilla is a patron of many organisations including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Arthritis Research UK, and The Girls’ Friendly Society.

When Charles becomes king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla will automatically become Queen Consort.

What is Country Life magazine?

Country Life is a British rural lifestyle magazine that launched in 1897, and today has a circulation of roughly 40,000.

The magazine often features content on gardening, country homes, fine art, literature and luxury products.

The 13 July issue, which has been guest edited by Camilla, will feature a range of content, from an exploration of the natural beauty of the South Downs to the grim reality of domestic abuse in rural communities.

Camilla’s Country Life

Camilla said: “One of the joys of being a guest editor has been taking the time to trace my own love affair with the countryside.

“It began, of course, where I was brought up in rural East Sussex, under the magical South Downs, where my sister, brother and I galloped over the hills on our beloved ponies.

“I have cherished this opportunity to highlight some of the people, communities and charities whom I have had the privilege to encounter and who do such a great deal for life in our countryside, too often unseen and unsung.”

When is Camilla’s Country Life on TV?