The Queen has released the Birthday Honours List 2022

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022 has been published, recognising all those who have given their all throughout the pandemic and to other worthy causes.

The Birthday Honours are one of two annual honours lists acknowledging the achievements and service of people across the United Kingdom.

Soon to be published in the June edition of the Crown’s newspaper The Gazette, the 2022 list recognises some big names for their contributions and details their appointments.

Sir Tom Moore was appointed a Knighthood by the Queen (Pic:Getty)

Actor Damian Lewis and broadcaster Clare Balding are being appointed as CBEs, while Ian Rankin is accepting a Knight Bachelors.

Other appointments have been awarded to BBC weather presenter Derek Brockway, Coronation Street’s Helen Worth, NHS’s Stephen Powis and TV personality Gregg Wallace, to name a few.

The worthy recipients will be presented with their appointments throughout the year by members of the Royal family at ceremonies known as investitures.

The full Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022

ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF HONOUR

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

Sir Quentin Saxby Blake CBE. Illustrator and Writer. For services to Illustration. (London, Greater London)

Sir Ahmed Salman Rushdie. Author. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Dame Marina Sarah Warner CBE. Professor of English and Creative Writing, Birkbeck College, University of London and Distinguished Fellow, All Souls College, University of Oxford. For services to the Humanities. (London, Greater London)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)Dame Susan Elizabeth Ion DBE. Lately Chair, Nuclear Innovation Research Advisory Board, and Honorary President, National Skills Academy for Nuclear. For services to Engineering. (Preston, Lancashire)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Charles Fergusson Roxburgh. Second Permanent Secretary, H.M. Treasury. For services to Government. (London, Greater London)

Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)

Bernadette Mary Kelly CB. Permanent Secretary, Department for Transport. For services to Government. (Midhurst, West Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Dr Ruth Rosemarie Beverley (Ruth May). Chief Nursing Officer for England, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing, Midwifery, and the NHS. (Nayland, Suffolk)

The Rt. Hon. Arlene Foster. Lately First Minister of Northern Ireland. For Political and Public Service. (County Fermanagh)

Christine Gilbert CBE. Visiting Professor, UCL Institute of Education, Chair, Future First and Camden Learning. For services to Young People and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Clare Philomena Grey FRS. Geoffrey Moorhouse-Gibson and Royal Society Professor of Chemistry, University of Cambridge. For services to Science. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Nia Rhiannon Griffith MP. Member of Parliament for Llanelli. For Political and Public Service. (Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle CBE. H.M. Lord-Lieutenant, County Borough of Belfast. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, County Antrim)

Karen Elisabeth Dind Jones CBE. For services to Business and to the Hospitality Industry. (London, Greater London)

Dr Ann Geraldine Limb CBE. Lately Chair, The Scout Association. For services to Young People and to Philanthropy. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Professor Sally Mapstone FRSE. Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of St Andrews. For services to Higher Education. (St Andrews, Fife)

The Rt. Hon. Maria Miller MP. Member of Parliament for Basingstoke. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Professor Fiona Margaret Powrie FRS. Director, Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology. For services to Medical Science. (Headington, Oxfordshire)

Professor Louise Mary Richardson. Vice-Chancellor, Oxford University. For services to Higher Education. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Lady Susan Carroll Sainsbury Of Turville CBE. Philanthropist. For services to the Arts, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Michael James Paul Arthur. Lately Provost and President, University College London. For services to Higher Education. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Nigel Patrick Gray Boardman. Lately Partner, Slaughter and May. For services to the Legal Profession. (London, Greater London)

Professor Peter George Bruce. Wolfson Chair, Professor of Materials, University of Oxford. For services to Science and Innovation. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Nicholas David Coleridge CBE. Chairman, Victoria and Albert Museum. For services to Museums, to Publishing and to the Creative Industries. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Bradley Fried. Chair, Court of the Bank of England. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr Andrew Francis Goddard. President, Royal College of Physicians. For services to Health and Social Care. (Weston on Trent, Derbyshire)

Julian Matthew Frederick Hartley. Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Healthcare. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Stephen Andrew Gill Hough CBE. Pianist. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Isaac Julien CBE. Artist and Film Maker. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Art. (London, Greater London)

Rohinton Minoo Kalifa OBE. Chair, Network International. For services to Financial Services, to Technology and to Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Iain Thomas Livingstone QPM. Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Policing and the Public. (Kincardine, Fife)

Dr James Smith Milne CBE DL. Chairman and Managing Director, Balmoral Group. For services to Business and to Charity. (Milltimber, Aberdeen)

Martyn Ellis Oliver. Chief Executive Officer, Outwood Grange Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Tollerton, North Yorkshire)

Dr Paul Lasseter Phillips CBE. Principal and Chief Executive, Weston College, North Somerset. For services to Further Education. (Newport, Gwent)

Professor Stephen Huw Powis. National Medical Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Ian Rankin OBE DL. Author. For services to Literature and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Aziz Sheikh OBE FRSE. Chair, Primary Care Research and Development, University of Edinburgh. For services to Covid-19 Research and Policy. (Lasswade, Edinburgh)

Pascal Claude Roland Soriot. Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca plc. For services to UK Life Sciences and the Response to Covid-19. (Abroad)

The Rt. Hon. Stephen Creswell Timms MP. Member of Parliament for East Ham. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

James Nicol Walker CBE. Joint Managing Director, Walkers Shortbread Limited. For services to the Food Industry. (Aberlour, Banffshire)

The Rt. Hon. Jeremy Paul Wright QC MP. Member of Parliament for Kenilworth and Southam. For Political and Public Service. (Shrewley Common, Warwickshire)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Stephen Thomas Braviner Roman. Director General Legal, Government Legal Department. For services to the Law. (London, Greater London)

Penelope Kamilla Ciniewicz. Director General, Customer Compliance, H. M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Public Administration. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Stephen Brian Field. Director, Climate, Environment and Energy, H. M. Treasury. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

Edward Allen Humpherson. Director General for Regulation, UK Statistics Authority. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Clare Lombardelli. Chief Economic Adviser, H.M. Treasury. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Tracy Meharg. Lately Permanent Secretary, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service. (Bangor, County Down)

Jonathan Mills. Director General, Labour Market Policy and Implementation, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Labour Market Policy and Strategy. (Guildford, Surrey)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Chief Constable Simon Bailey QPM DL. Lately Chief Constable, Norfolk Constabulary. For services to Policing and to Child Protection. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Sally Jane Balcombe. Chief Executive, VisitBritain. For services to Tourism. (London, Greater London)

Clare Victoria Balding OBE. Broadcaster. For services to Sport and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Richard Michael Barker. Regional Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement, North East and Yorkshire. For services to Healthcare in the North of England. (Durham, County Durham)

Rodney Berkeley. Director, Manufacturing Energy and Infrastructure, Department for International Trade. For services to International Trade and to Diversity and Inclusion. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Alison Mary Bertlin. Director, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Zoë Ann Billingham. Lately H.M. Inspector, H.M. Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For Public Service. (Aldeburgh, Suffolk)

David Wayland Blood. Senior Partner, Generation Investment Management. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

James Rhys Bowen. Director, International and Economic Security, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Martin Eugene Joseph Bradley OBE. For services to Defence Medicine. (Belfast, Belfast)

Michael Keith Brodie. Chief Executive, NHS Business Services Authority. For services to Health, particularly during the Response to Covid-19. (Ashington, Northumberland)

Aisling Burnand MBE. Lately Chief Executive, Association of Medical Research Charities. For services to the Charitable Sector. (London, Greater London)

Dr Thomas Canning OBE. Chief Executive Officer, The Boleyn Trust and Co-opted Member, East of England and North East London Advisory Board. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Melissa Case. Lately Director, Family and Criminal Justice Policy, Ministry of Justice, and Chair, The Laura Case Trust. For Public and Voluntary Service. (Tonbridge, Kent)

Una Cleminson BEM TD. National Chair, Royal British Legion. For voluntary services to the Royal British Legion and to Veterans. (Melbourn, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Timothy Coulson. Chief Executive Officer, Unity Schools Partnership and Independent Chair, Norwich Opportunity Area. For services to Education. (Knebworth, Hertfordshire)

Janet Coyle. Managing Director Business, London and Partners. For services to the Economy. (London, Greater London)

Tracey Elizabeth Anne Crouch MP. Member of Parliament for Chatham and Aylesford. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Kent)

Achilles James Daunt. Founder, Daunt Books and Managing Director, Waterstones. For services to Publishing. (London, Greater London)

Katherine Janet Davies. Chief Executive Officer, Notting Hill Genesis. For services to Housing. (London, Greater London)

Geoffrey Nicholas De Bois. Chair, VisitEngland Advisory Board. For services to Tourism and to the Economy. (Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Professor James Robert Durrant FRS. Professor of Photochemistry, Imperial College London and Swansea University. For services to Photochemistry and Solar Energy Research. (London, Greater London)

Gwyn Owen Evans. Lately Chief Executive, S4C. For services to Broadcasting in Wales and to the Welsh Language. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Timothy John Foy OBE. Lately Director, Home Office and Governor of Anguilla. For Public Service. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Avnish Mitter Goyal. Chair, Care England. For services to Social Care and to Philanthropy. (Billericay, Essex)

Dr Julian Francis Grenier. Headteacher, Sheringham Nursery School and Children’s Centre. For services to Early Years Education. (London, Greater London)

Alun Griffiths OBE. For services to the Construction Industry and to the community in Wales. (Abergavenny, Gwent)

Nicholas Stewart Lester Hamer MBE. Director, Coronavirus Response, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Grosmont, Monmouthshire)

Matthew David Hamlyn. Strategic Director, Chamber Business Team, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Jane Carolyn Hanson JP. Chair, Reclaim Fund Limited. For services to the Charity Sector. (Sibbertoft, Northamptonshire)

Lawrence John Haynes. Lately Chairman, Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. For voluntary service to RAF Personnel and Veterans. (Ashford, Kent)

Dr Darren Richard Henley OBE. Chief Executive, Arts Council England. For services to the Arts. (Canterbury, Kent)

Professor Robert Glyn Hewinson. Lately Lead Scientist, Bovine Tuberculosis, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Animal Health and Welfare. (Aberystwyth, Ceredigion)

David Hughes. Chief Executive Officer, Association of Colleges. For services to Further Education, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Katherine (Kate) Hannah Hughes. Director, International Climate Change, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (London, Greater London)

Stephen John Ingham. Chief Executive, PageGroup. For services to Business and to People with Disabilities. (London, Greater London)

Professor Timothy Ingold FBA FRSE. Emeritus Professor of Social Anthropology, University of Aberdeen. For services to Anthropology. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Professor Uzoamaka Linda Iwobi OBE. For services to Racial Equality and to Championing Diversity and Inclusion. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Professor Paul John Layzell DL. Principal, Royal Holloway, University of London. For services to Higher Education and Technology. (Egham, Surrey)

Dr Penelope Leach. Child Wellbeing Campaigner and Researcher, Association for Infant Mental Health, East Sussex. For services to Education. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Damian Watcyn Lewis OBE. Actor and Co-founder, Feed NHS. For services to Drama and Charity. (London, Greater London)

Miranda Constance Lowe. Principal Curator of Crustacea, Natural History Museum. For services to Science Communication and to Diversity in Natural History. (London, Greater London)

Vanessa Ann MacDougall. Lately Director, International Economics Unit and the G7 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Hartley Wintney, Hampshire)

Catherine Rowena Mallyon. Executive Director, Royal Shakespeare Company. For services to Theatre and to the Arts. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Professor Gillian Teresa Manthorpe (Jill Manthorpe). Director, Health and Social Care Workforce Research Unit and Associate Director, National Institute for Health and Care Research School for Social Care Research. For services to Social Work and Social Care Research. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Nicholas Francis Markham. Chair, London and Continental Railways. For services to the Economy and to Government. (Leatherhead, Surrey)

Professor Joanne Elizabeth Martin. Director, Blizard Institute, Queen Mary University of London and lately President, Royal College of Pathologists. For services to the NHS and to Medical Education. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Anthony Victor Martin. Philanthropist and Founder, Anthony V Martin Foundation. For Charitable Services. (Halton, Buckinghamshire)

Stella Nina McCartney OBE. Designer. For services to Fashion and to Sustainability. (London, Greater London)

Claire McColgan MBE. Director of Culture Liverpool. For services to Arts and Culture. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Dr Tony McGleenan QC. Senior Crown Counsel, Northern Ireland. For services to Justice. (Belfast, Belfast)

Professor James Andrew McLaughlin OBE. Head, School of Engineering and Director, Nanotechnology and Integrated Bioengineering Centre. For services to Higher Education and Research. (Belfast, Belfast)

Julia Evelyn Morley. Founder, Beauty With A Purpose. For charitable and voluntary services to Disadvantaged People in the UK and Abroad. (London, Greater London)

Elisabeth Murdoch. Council Member, Arts Council England. For services to Diversity in the Arts and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Sarah-Jane Nicholson (Sarah-Jane Marsh). Chief Executive, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Leadership in the NHS. (Stourbridge, Worcestershire)

David Anthony Nixon OBE. Lately Artistic Director, Northern Ballet. For services to Dance. (Menston, West Yorkshire)

Chinyere Adah Nwanoku (Chi-Chi Nwanoku) OBE. Founder, Chineke! Foundation. For services to Music and to Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Cornelia Parker OBE. Artist. For services to the Arts. (London, Greater London)

Gemma Elizabeth Pearce. Lately Non-Executive Director, Coal Authority. For services to Innovation and Diversity. (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Professor Aled Owain Phillips. Professor of Nephrology, Cardiff University and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to Renal Medicine. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Helen Jane Pickles. Director, Service Delivery Partnering and Resourcing, People, Capability and Place, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Jacqueline Samantha Reilly. Professor of Infection Prevention and Control, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Healthcare and Public Health. (Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire)

Henry Thomas Ripley. Deputy Legal Director, Department of Health and Social Care Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For services to the Law. (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire)

Deborah Elizabeth Rogers. Lately Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service, Cymru-Wales. For services to Law and Order. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Professor Mary Patricia Ryan FREng. Armourers and Brasiers’ Chair in Materials Science, Department of Materials, Imperial College London. For services to Education and to Materials Science and Engineering. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Professor Julian Roy Sampson. For services to Medical Genetics. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Polly Anna Scully. Head, Defence Strategy and Priorities, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire)

Michael Thomas Seals MBE. Chair, Animal Health and Welfare Board for England. For services to the Animal Health and Welfare Sectors. (Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

Navin Fakirchand Shah. Lately London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Sandra Sheard (Sandy Sheard). Deputy Director, HM Treasury. For services to the Economics of Biodiversity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Stephen Smartt. Professor of Astrophysics, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Science. (Holywood, County Down)

Professor Renee Elizabeth Sockett (Liz Fielding) FRS. Professor, School of Life Sciences, Medical School, University of Nottingham. For services to Microbiology. (Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire)

Professor Fiona Alison Steele OBE FBA. Professor of Statistics, London School of Economics. For services to Statistics in the Social Sciences. (London, Greater London)

Paul Jonathan Stein. Chairman, Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor Consortium. For services to the Economy. (Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

Arlene Sugden OBE. Director, Child Maintenance Service, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Cumbernauld, Dunbartonshire)

Dr David Gordon Sweeney. Executive Chair, Research England. For services to Higher Education. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Matthew William Livingston Toombs. Director of Campaigns and Engagement, COP26, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Ashford, Kent)

Ian George Masson Urquhart DL. Director, Gordon and MacPhail Scotch Whisky Distillers and Distributors, and President, Johnstons of Elgin. For services to the Scotch Whisky and Textile Industries and to Charity in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Michael Gordon Clark Urquhart. Lately Director, Gordon and MacPhail Scotch Whisky Distillers and Distributors. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry and to Charitable Work in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Ramesh Kanji Vala OBE. Consultant, Ince Group plc. For services to the community and to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Frances Ismay Wadsworth. Deputy Further Education Commissioner. For services to Education. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Vincent Walsh. Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Gillian Debra Walton. Chief Executive and General Secretary, Royal College of Midwives. For services to Midwifery. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Keith Williams. Independent Chair, Williams Rail Review. For services to the Railway Industry. (Windsor, Berkshire)

Professor Stephen John Young FREng. Professor of Information Engineering, Information Engineering Division, Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge. For services to Software Engineering. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Miranda Mary Abrey. Domestic Abuse Policy Lead, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (South Harting, West Sussex)

Shahina Ahmad. Principal, Eden Girls’ School, London Borough of Waltham Forest. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Osman Ahmed. Senior Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Professor Babak Akhgar. Director, Centre for Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Security Research. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Moeen Ali. For services to Cricket. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Dr Raghib Ali. Consultant in Acute Medicine, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust and Senior Clinical Research Associate, Epidemiology, University of Cambridge. For services to the NHS and to the Covid-19 Response. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Elaine Allen. Executive Headteacher, St John Vianney School and English Hub, Blackpool. For services to Education. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Wesley Auvache. Parliamentary Logistics Manager, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Claire Ball. Deputy Director of Operations, G7 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Redhill, Surrey)

Miranda Rosemary Barker. Chief Executive Officer, East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and to the community in Lancashire. (Burnley, Lancashire)

Professor John Richard Barrett. Professor of Energy and Climate Policy, University of Leeds. For services to Climate Change Assessment. (York, North Yorkshire)

Jane Michelle Barton. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to EU Exit Negotiations. (London, Greater London)

Professor Rachel Louise Batterham. Professor of Obesity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, University College London. For services to People Affected by Obesity. (London, Greater London)

Antonia Denise Belcher. For services to Equality in Business. (Guildford, Surrey)

Virginia Caroline Bennett. Senior Lawyer, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For services to Climate Change Law. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Lisa Bennett-Dietrich. Chief Executive Officer, Community Relations In Schools. For services to Peace Education and Community Reconciliation in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Coral Benstead. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Karen Elizabeth Betts. Chief Executive, Scotch Whisky Association. For services to International Trade. (London, Greater London)

Richard Harrison Bevan. Chief Executive, League Managers Association. For services to Association Football. (Hale, Cheshire)

Kishorkant Bhattessa (Vinu Bhattessa). Managing Director, Mandeville Hotel Group and Trustee, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Temple. For charitable and voluntary services, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Harry Alexander Clarence Bicket. Conductor. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Luther Loide Blissett DL. Patron, Sporting Memories. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Alexis Bowater. For services to the Safety and Equality of Women. (Devon)

Katrina Bowes. Chief Executive Officer, Tapestry Partnership, For services to Teachers and Educators in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Terence Hugh Brannigan. Chairman, Tourism Northern Ireland. For services to Tourism and to the Business Community in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, County Down)

Lisa Bryer. Founder, London Screen Academy. For services to Culture. (London, Greater London)

Dr Alice Bunn. Lately Director, UK Space Agency. For services to the UK Space Sector and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Prudence Margaret Burch (Vidyamala Burch). Co-founder, Breathworks. For services to Wellbeing and Pain Management. (Ledbury, Herefordshire)

Simon Wallis Irwin Burrowes. Editor of Debates, Hansard, and Head of Public Engagement, Northern Ireland Assembly. For services to Parliament and to Sport in Northern Ireland. (Holywood, County Down)

Martyn Butler (David Hewett). Co-founder, Terrence Higgins Trust. For services to Charity and to Public Health. (Newport, Gwent)

Jane Byam Shaw. Co-Founder, The Felix Project. For services to the community in London. (London, Greater London)

Dr Fiona Mary Campbell. Consultant Paediatrician, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Children and Young People with Diabetes. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Nicholas Capaldi. Chief Executive, Arts Council of Wales. For services to the Arts. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Nicholas Robert Carver. Chief Executive, East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. For services to the NHS. (Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire)

Ruth Mary Chambers. Senior Fellow, Greener UK and Green Alliance. For services to the Environment. (London, Greater London)

Dr Shamil Chandaria. For services to Science and Technology, to Finance and to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Simon Paul Chesterman QPM. Chief Constable and Chief Executive Officer, Civil Nuclear Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Shropshire)

Afia Choudhury. Foster Carer, London Borough of Tower Hamlets. For services to Children. (London, Greater London)

Diana Chrouch. Special Advisor, All Party Parliamentary Group for Ethnic Minority Business Owners and Diversity Chair, Worshipful Company of Constructors. For services to Diversity and Inclusion and to Business Growth and Marketing Strategy. (London, Greater London)

Nicola Clark. Chief Executive, UMi and Chair of Governors, Sedgefield Hardwick Primary School, County Durham. For services to Business and Social Enterprise in North East England. (Sedgefield, County Durham)

His Honour Anthony Simon Lissant Cleary. Founding Editor, The Family Court Practice. For services to the Family Justice System. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Jill Patricia Colbert. Director of Children’s Services and Chief Executive, Together for Children. For services to Children’s Social Care. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Robert Colbourne. Chief Executive Officer, Performance Through People. For services to Skills and Apprenticeships. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Dr Stephen James Cole. Intensive Care Doctor NHS Tayside and President, Scottish Intensive Care Society. For services to the NHS and to the Covid-19 Response. (Broughty Ferry, Dundee)

Frank Thomas Collins. Chairman, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire)

Karen Lyn Cook. Lately Head of Social Work and Social Care, Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Social Work Profession. (London, Greater London)

Edward David Cornmell. Deputy Director, Prison Covid Gold Command, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (East Cottingwith, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Constantin Coussios FREng. Director, Institute of Biomedical Engineering, University of Oxford. For services to Biomedical Engineering. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Zoe Maxine Couzens. Principal in Public Health, Public Health Wales NHS Trust. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Graham Cowley. Independent Chair, Blackpool Opportunity Area. For services to Children, Young People and to the Community in Blackpool. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

David John Crossan. For services to Exports and Inward Investment in Scotland. (Torrance, Dunbartonshire)

Dyan Crowther. Chief Executive Officer, HS1 Ltd. For services to Rail Transport. (Baldock, Hertfordshire)

John Cecil Dauth LVO AO. Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the British Red Cross. (London, Greater London)

Huw John David. Councillor and Leader, Bridgend County Borough Council. For Public Service. (Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan)

Stephen Davies. Director of Education, Welsh Government. For services to Education in Wales. (Pontyclun, Mid Glamorgan)

Professor Jon Davis. Author, Professor of Government Education and Director, The Strand Group, King’s College London. For services to Education and History. (London, Greater London)

Dr Anne Mary De Bono. Consultant Occupational Physician, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and President, Faculty of Occupational Medicine, Royal College of Physicians. For services to Occupational Medicine. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Jasbir Singh Dhesi. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Cheshire College South and West. For services to Education. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Alan Dinsmore. Principal Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland. For services to Justice and Forensic Science. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Patricia Donnelly. Head, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Northern Ireland. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Bernard Michael Donoghue. Chief Executive Officer, Association of Leading Visitor Attractions. For services to Tourism and to Culture. (London, Greater London)

Marc Grenville Donovan. Chief Pharmacist, Boots UK Limited. For services to Pharmacy. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Claire Elizabeth Dorer. Chief Executive Officer, The National Association of Independent Schools and Non-Maintained Special Schools. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Chudleigh, Devon)

Professor Sean Duggan. Chief Executive, Mental Health Network, NHS Confederation. For services to Public Health. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Sharon Elizabeth Durant. For services to Music and to the community in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. (Wallsend, Tyne and Wear)

Professor Janet Caroline Dwyer. Lately Director, Countryside and Community Research Institute, University of Gloucestershire. For services to Rural Research. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Margaret Elizabeth Edwards. Independent Chair, Civil Service Pension Board. For Public Service. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Mark Ryall Edwards. For services to Photography and to the Environment. (London, Greater London)

Michael Andrew Edwards VR DL. For Public and Charitable service in Scotland. (Helensburgh, Renfrewshire)

Professor Henry Irvine Ellington. For services to Education and Staff Development. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Dr Noha Elsakka. Consultant Medical Microbiology and Virology, and Service Clinical Director, NHS Grampian. For services to the NHS and the Covid-19 Response. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Matthew English. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Esi Addae Eshun. Director, Legal and Compliance, UK Export Finance. For services to Corporate Law and Compliance. (London, Greater London)

Andrew Mark Evans. Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Welsh Government. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Sarah Jane Ewart. For services to Abortion Legal Reform in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Lora Marie Fachie MBE. For services to Cycling. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Neil Michael Fachie MBE. For services to Cycling. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Anne Marie Farrelly. Senior Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London , Greater London)

Paula Ann Farrow. Chief Executive Officer, Nexus Education Schools Trust. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Professor Saul Nicholas Faust. Professor of Paediatric Immunology and Infectious Diseases and Director, National Institute for Health and Care Research Southampton Clinical Research Facility, University of Southampton and University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Jane Katrina Fearnley. Chief Executive Officer and Executive Headteacher, Willow Tree Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Jane Fenton. Deputy Chief Nurse, Health Education England. For services to the Nursing Profession. (Tewskesbury, Gloucestershire)

Rio Gavin Ferdinand. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald. Director, Early Cancer Institute, University of Cambridge. For services to Cancer Research. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Liam Vincent Fleming. Co-Leader of International Advice, Joint Nature Conservation Committee. For services to the Environment. (Bourne, Lincolnshire)

Michael Foreman. Illustrator and Author. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

William Richard Mervyn Christopher Foyle DL. For services to Publishing, to Aviation and to Charity. (Maldon, Essex)

Joyce Fraser. Founder, Black Heroes Foundation. For services to the Promotion of Black History and Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Dr Andrew Simon Furber. Regional Director, North West and NHS Regional Director of Public Health, North West, Department for Health and Social Care. For services to Public Health. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Carol Lynnette Gabriel. Professor, Higher Education Academy, York St John University. For services to Higher Education. (York, North Yorkshire)

Lady Jane Alison Gibson. Chair, Spirit of 2012. For services to Volunteering, to Heritage and to the Arts. (York, North Yorkshire)

Lindsay Graham. Deputy Chair, Poverty and Inequality Commission Scotland. For services to Tackling Children’s Food Insecurity. (Inverness, Inverness)

Professor Caroline Gray. Professor, Enterprise, Engagement and Knowledge Transfer, Wrexham Glyndwr University. For services to the Optical Industry and to Business in Wales. (Rhyll, Denbighshire)

Edward Richard Green. Deputy Director, Commercial Policy – International and Reform, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Catherine Elizabeth Gulliver. Senior Lawyer, Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For services to Climate Change Law. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Dr David Rhys Gwyn. For services to Archaeology and History in Wales. (Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Dr Graham Haddock. Chief Commissioner of Scotland and National Awards Assessor, Scout Association. For services to Young People. (Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire)

David Peter Hadfield. President, Boccia International Sports Federation. For services to Sport. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Lance Victor George Haggith. Founder, Sports Traider. For charitable and voluntary services to Vulnerable People, particularly during Covid-19. (Bromham, Bedfordshire)

Abdul Hai. Lately Cabinet Member for Young People, Equalities and Cohesion, London Borough of Camden. For services to Young People and to the community in Camden and London. (London, Greater London)

Corrine Claire Hall MBE. For services to Cycling. (Stockport, Cheshire)

Andrew Mark Harmer. Managing Director, Cruise Lines International Association UK and Ireland. For services to the Maritime Sector. (Farningham, Kent)

Hifsa Haroon-Iqbal MBE DL. Regional Prevent Co-ordinator, Department for Education. For services to Social Cohesion. (Staffordshire)

David Anthony Harris. For Political and Public Service. (Truro, Cornwall)

Joanne Michèle Sylvie Harris MBE. Author. For services to Literature. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Derek Robert Harrison. Lately Governor, HM Prison Kirkham, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Prison Education. (Leyland, Lancashire)

Justin David Hayward. Musician and Songwriter. For services to Music. (Abroad)

Dr Helene Theresa Hewitt. Science Fellow Ocean Modelling, Meteorological Office. For services to Climate Science. (Sidmouth, Devon)

Professor Karen Joy Heywood FRS. Professor of Physical Oceanography, University of East Anglia. For services to Oceanography. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Linda Susan Hindle. Lead Allied Health Professional and National Engagement Lead for Police, Fire, and Ambulance Services, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and Deputy Chief Allied Health Professions Officer (England). For services to Public Health. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Sean Terence Hogan. Chair, TB Eradication Partnership. For services to the Agricultural Industry in Northern Ireland. (Newry, County Down)

Gillian Ann Holmes. Deputy Director, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Public Service. (St Ives, Cornwall)

Catherine Alice Howarth. Chief Executive Officer, ShareAction. For services to Sustainability. (London, Greater London)

Brian Hughes. Lately Deputy Principal, Glasgow Clyde College. For services to Further Education in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Lyndon Robert Campbell Hughes-Jennett. Northern Ireland Attaché, British Embassy, Washington. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Philip Husband. Governing Governor, HM Prison Durham. For Public Service. (Stokesley, North Yorkshire)

Dr Azeem Ibrahim. Director, New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy. For services to the Union, to Diversity and to Foreign Policy. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Christian Kyle Irwin. Industry Programme Director, Network Rail. For services to the Rail Industry. (Bristol, Bristol)

David Macfarlane Jackson. Artistic Director, BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, and lately Head of Music, BBC Wales. For services to Music. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Dr David Lawson Jacques. For services to Garden History and Conservation. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Kurt William Janson. Director, Tourism Alliance. For services to the Tourism Industry. (London, Greater London)

Dr Lisa Jayne Jardine-Wright. Co-Founder, Isaac Physics. For services to Education. (St. Neots, Cambridgeshire)

Wayne Johns. Senior Investigating Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Professor Margaret Anne Johnson. Professor of Medicine, University College London. For services to the NHS and People with HIV. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Paul Johnson. Chief Executive Officer, West Lakes Multi Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Egremont, Cumbria)

Professor Paul James Johnson. Professor of Sociology and Executive Dean, University of Leeds. For services to Equality, to Diversity and to Human Rights. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Tom Simon Lee Joule. Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Joules Group plc. For services to Business and to the community in Leicestershire. (Market Harborough, Leicestershire)

Haroon Karim. Chair, Balham and Tooting Mosque and Trustee, World Memon Organisation. For services to Philanthropy and to the community in South London and Pakistan. (London, Greater London)

Nigel James Keery. Head of Estates Operations, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Public Health. (Dromore, County Down)

Sally Ann Kelly. Chief Executive Officer, Aberlour Child Care Trust. For services to Families in Scotland. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

Professor Jean Scott Ker (Jean Scott Cachia). Lately Associate Postgraduate Dean, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to Medical Education. (Cupar, Fife)

Ian Deans Kernohan. Manager, Review Secretariat, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Mordechai Kessler MBE. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 2M Group. For services to Industry and Exporting in the Northwest of England. (London, Greater London)

Dr Margalith Kessler. Co-owner and Export Director, 2M Group. For services to Industry in North West England. (London, Greater London)

Jemima Kirwan. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Professor David Charles Kluth. For services to Medical Education during the Covid-19 response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Kamruddin Kothia. Chair of Trustees, Star Academies. For services to Education. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Ioannis Kerestentzopoulos Koursis. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Barnsley College, South Yorkshire. For services to Further Education. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Shivani Lakhani. Society Team Lead, Covid-19 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For services to Vulnerable Communities during the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Christopher James Laurence MBE QVRM TD. Chair, Canine and Feline Sector Group. For services to Animal Welfare. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Rosemary Lee. Choreographer. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Kevin Leggett. Senior Operational Manager, Public Service Prisons South, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Mary Elizabeth Lemon. Principal Officer, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to the Justice System and to Vulnerable People. (Bangor, County Down)

Neville Lewis. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London , Greater London)

Helen Frances Lilley. Assistant Head, Afghanistan Security Policy. For services to Defence. (Oxfordshire)

Jane Kathleen Longhurst. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Meetings Industry Association. For services to the Business Events Sector. (Yarwell, Northamptonshire)

Eleanor Patricia MacKewn (Eleanor O’Riordan). Deputy Director, Events, COP26 Unit, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Jose Alejandro Madrigal Fernandez. Professor of Haematology, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Scientific Director, Anthony Nolan. For services to Haematology. (London, Greater London)

Louise Catherine Magee. Lately General Secretary, Welsh Labour Party. For Political Service. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Professor Kathryn Maitland. Professor of Tropical Paediatric Infectious Disease, Imperial College London. For services to Medical Science. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Warren Marks. Senior Principal Scientist, Applied Data Science, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to Defence and Security. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

John George Marnock. Police Staff and Chair, National Surveillance User Group, Thames Valley Police. For services to Policing. (Thatcham, Berkshire)

Sandra Carmen Stella Martin. For services to International Trade. (Horley, Surrey)

Lee Mason-Ellis. Chief Executive Officer, The Pioneer Academy Trust. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Sumeet Kaur Matharu. Chief Pharmacist, Defence Primary Healthcare, Ministry of Defence. For services to Armed Forces Healthcare. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Elizabeth Maudslay. Lately SEND Policy Manager, Association of Colleges. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Alistair Charles McAuley. For services to Business, the Construction Industry and to Charity. (Marlow, Buckinghamshire)

Veronica McCaulsky (Veronica Martin). Founder, Beyond Our Youth and Chief Operating Officer, Aleto Foundation. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Emma McClarkin. Chief Executive Officer, British Beer and Pub Association. For services to the Hospitality Sector, particularly during Covid-19. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Robin Andrew McCleary MBE. Storage, Distribution and Freight Lead, Logistics, Commodities and Services, Defence Equipment and Support, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Chepstow, Gwent)

Noel William McKee MBE. For services to Charity in Northern Ireland. (Whitehead, County Antrim)

John Alphonsus Paul McLaughlin. Director, HM Prison Oakwood, G4S Care and Justice Services Limited. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service. (Rossendale, Lancashire)

Professor Trevor John McMillan. Vice-Chancellor, Keele University. For services to Higher Education. (Preston, Lancashire)

Andrew Mill. Chair, European Marine Energy Centre. For services to the Environment and to the community in Orkney. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Yasmine Joun Moezinia. Deputy Director, COP26 Private Finance Hub, HM Treasury. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

Andrew Gerald Moll. Chief Inspector, Marine Accident Investigation Branch. For services to Maritime Safety. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Andrew Morgan. Councillor and Leader, Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council. For Public Service. (Rhondda Cynon Taff, Mid Glamorgan)

Charlotte Morton. Chief Executive, Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association. For services to the Development of the Biogas Industry. (London, Greater London)

Professor Paul Moss. Professor of Haematology, University of Birmingham. For services to Immunotherapy and to Covid-19 Research. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

David John Moutrey. Director and Chief Executive, HOME Manchester. For services to the Arts, particularly during Covid-19. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Eve Muirhead MBE. Skip, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Donna Louise Mulhern. Lately Head, Covid Response Team HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19. (Hensol, South Glamorgan)

Mohammed Abdul Munim. For services to the British Bangladeshi Catering Industry. (Dartford, Kent)

Christine Maria Murray. Delivery Director, South West Region, HM Courts and Tribunal Service. For Public Service. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Rohit Naik. Headteacher, Hope School, Liverpool. For services to Education. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Professor Samia Nefti-Meziani. Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and Head, Centre for Autonomous Systems and Advanced Robotics. For services to Robotics. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Professor Sze May Ng. Chair, Association of Children’s Diabetes Clinicians and Consultant Paediatric Endocrinologist, Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust. For services to People with Diabetes and People with Autism and Disabilities. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

Robert Frederick Strang Noble. Senior Executive, New Adventures and Cameron Mackintosh Limited. For services to the Performing Arts. (London, Greater London)

Caroline Anne Rose Norbury MBE. Chief Executive, Creative UK. For services to the Creative Sector. (Dursley, Gloucestershire)

Annemarie O’Donnell. Chief Executive, Glasgow City Council and Chair, COP26 Programme Board. For services to Local Government. (Glsgow, Glasgow)

Dr Charles Ogilvie. Strategy Director, COP26 Unit, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Sean O’Loughlin. For services to Rugby League Football. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Lisa Pascoe. Deputy Director, Social Care Policy, Ofsted. For services to Children’s Services. (Bristol, Bristol)

Professor Simon Peyton Jones. Chair, Computing At School and National Centre for Computing Education. For services to Education and to Computer Science. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Stephanie Isabelle Pfeifer. Chief Executive, Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

Stephanie Phair. Chair, British Fashion Council, and Chief Customer Officer, Farfetch. For services to Fashion and to Technology. (London, Greater London)

Wendy Price. Manager, University of Sunderland. For services to Higher Education. (Washington, Tyne and Wear)

Professor Sarah Purdy. Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Bristol and General Practitioner, Sea Mills Surgery, Bristol. For services to General Practice. (Bristol, Bristol)

Charles Stuart Rangeley-Wilson. Chair, The Chalk Rivers Restoration Group. For services to Chalk Stream Conservation. (Thornham, Norfolk)

Dr Eileen Catherine Rees. Species Science Manager, Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust. For services to International Research and the Conservation of Swans and Other Waterbirds. (High Peak, Derbyshire)

Professor Mary Josephine Renfrew. Professor Emeritus of Mother and Infant Health, University of Dundee. For services to Midwifery. (Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway)

Andrew Rhodes QPM. Lately Chief Constable, Lancashire Constabulary. For services to Emergency Responder Wellbeing and Mental Health. (Lytham St Annes, Lancashire)

Dr Gillian Richardson. Lately Executive Director of Public Health, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (Vaccines), Wales, and Clinical Director and initiating Chair, Covid-19 Vaccine Programme Board, Wales. For services to Public Health and to the Covid-19 Response in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Thomas Charles Rivett-Carnac. Founding Partner, Global Optimism. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Totnes, Devon)

Clare Bernadette Roberts. Chief Executive Officer, Kids Planet Day Nurseries, Manchester. For services to Education. (Lymm, Cheshire)

Colonel John William Rollins MBE. For services to the Armed Forces in Northern Ireland. (County Down)

Dr Jenna Louise Ross. For services to Agriculture and to Science. (Tarland, Aberdeenshire)

Vippen Paul Sagoo. Founder, Global Asian Awards. For services to the Asian community, and to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Dr Ingrid Helene Samuel. Historic Environment Director, National Trust, and lately Acting Chair, The Heritage Alliance. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Bruce Scammell. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Gloucestershire)

Jennifer Sealey MBE. Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer, Graeae Theatre. For services to Disability Arts. (London, Greater London)

Tariq Navid Shah. Philanthropist. For services to Charity. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Dawn Cynthia Shaw. Chief Executive, NI Guardian Ad Litem Agency. For services to Social Work in the Voluntary and Community Sector. (Bangor, County Down)

Simon John Shepherd. Director, The Butler Trust. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service. (Wallingford, Oxfordshire)

Paul Simpson. Chief Executive Officer, CDP. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (London, Greater London)

The Rt. Hon. Christopher James Skidmore MP. Member of Parliament for Kingswood. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Sarah Smith. Professor of Economics, University of Bristol. For services to Economics and to Education. (Bristol, Bristol)

Jonathan Winston Sparkes. For services to Homeless People. (Saint Austell, Cornwall)

Robert Vincent Stephenson-Padron. Managing Director, Penrose Care. For services to Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Amanda Stewart. Lately Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service. (Bangor, County Down)

Michael George Summerbee. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Martin Sutherland. Chief Executive, Coventry City of Culture Trust. For services to Culture and to Economic and Social Regeneration in Coventry. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Theocharis Panayiotou Theochari. Chair, Maritime UK. For services to the Maritime Sector. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)

Heidi-Louise Thomas Mcgann. Screenwriter and Playwright. For services to Drama. (Royston, Hertfordshire)

Ian Thornton. Chief Executive, Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. For services to communities in East Anglia. (Mundesley, Norfolk)

David Henry Tomback. Development Economics Director, Historic England. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Karen Margaret Tonge MBE. Chair, Para Table Tennis. For services to Table Tennis. (Runcorn, Cheshire)

David Andrew Tosh JP. Director of Resources, Welsh Parliament Commission. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire)

Isobel Townsley. Explosives Policy Lead, Home Office. For services to Public Service. (Tonbridge, Kent)

James Trout. Manager, Environment Agency. For services to the Support of Young Scientists with Disabilities and to the Covid-19 Response. (Kingsteignton, Devon)

Victoria Jane Turton. Chief Executive Officer, All3Media. For services to the Television Production Industry. (London, Greater London)

Russell Tyner. Specialist Prosecutor, International Justice and Organised Crime Division, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (London, Greater London)

Professor John Unsworth. Chair, The Queen’s Nursing Institute. For services to Community Nursing and Community Nurse Education. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Richard Malcolm Walker. Managing Director, Iceland Frozen Foods. For services to Business and to the Environment. (Tarporley, Cheshire)

Samantha Jane Ward. Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Services, Royal Voluntary Service. For Charitable Services. (Alsager, Cheshire)

Linda Jayne Waters. Assistant Chief Officer and Director of Finance, Thames Valley Police. For services to Policing

Doreen Emelda Watkins (Dotty Watkins). Head of Quality and Governance Maternity, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Iain Ashton Watson. Visiting Professor, Newcastle University and lately Director, Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums. For services to Culture and to the community in North East England. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Ian Watson. Founder, Hadrian Healthcare Group and Founder, Watson Family Charitable Trust. For services to Philanthropy and to Charity. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Scott Peter Weavers-Wright. For services to Technology and to Retail E-commerce Entrepreneurship. (Ufford, Cambridgeshire)

Paula Webb. Trustee, The Pathological Demand Avoidance Society. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Dr Rupert Edward David Whitaker. Co-founder, Terrence Higgins Trust. For services to Charity and to Public Health. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Jill Marie Whittaker. Managing Director, HIT Training. For services to Training and Apprenticeships in Hospitality, Care and Management. (Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex)

Donna Lynne Williams. Director of Supplies and Services Division, Construction and Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public and Charitable Service. (Belfast, Belfast)

Deborah Amanda Williams. Executive Director, Creative Diversity Network. For services to Diversity in the Arts and Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Alan James Woods. Deputy Director, Further Education and Apprenticeships Division, Welsh Government. For services to Education. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Professor David Anthony Worsley. Professor of Engineering, Swansea University. For services to Advanced Materials and Solar Energy Research for Low Carbon Technology. (Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire)

Suzanne Kathryn Wylie. Lately Chief Executive, Belfast City Council. For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Professor Parveen Yaqoob. Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Reading. For services to Higher Education. (Reading, Berkshire)

Joanne Youle. Chief Executive Officer, Missing People. For services to the Families of Missing People. (London, Greater London)

Dr Peter Jeffrey Young. Consultant, Anaesthesia and Critical Care, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Innovation and the Prevention of Never Events in the NHS. (Kings Lynn, Norfolk)

Charlotte Elizabeth Young. Chair and Trustee, School for Social Entrepreneurs. For services to Social Enterprise. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Dr Asim Yusuf. Consultant Psychiatrist and Islamic Scholar. For services to the Muslim Community. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Melissa Zanocco. Head of Programmes, Infrastructure Client Group. For services to the Built Environment. (London, Greater London)

Dr Sabir Zazai FRSE. Chief Executive, Scottish Refugee Council. For services to Refugees. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jennifer Adamson. Headteacher, Saffron Valley Collegiate School. For services to the Education of Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Children. (London, Greater London)

Guy William Addington. Water Safety Lead, South East and Volunteer Helm, Margate Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Margate, Kent)

Dr Olukayode Adetokun Adegbembo. Chair of Governors, Scarborough TEC. For services to Education. (Swanland, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Rozina Ahmed. Principal Policy Officer, Mayor of London’s Office. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Education, Culture and Sport. (London, Greater London)

Dr Rizwan Yahya Ahmed. Consultant Respiratory Physician, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Sharon Marcia Aldridge-Bent. Director of Nursing Programmes – Leadership, The Queen’s Nursing Institute. For services to Community Nursing. (Uxbridge, Greater London)

Tariq Ali. For services to the community in Wolverhampton during Covid-19. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Vicki Dela Amedume. Artistic Director, Upswing. For services to Circus Performance. (London, Greater London)

Bridgette Mary Angell. Head of Recreation and Visitor Experience, Forestry England and Co-Chair, Outdoor Recreation Network. For services to Forestry and to Outdoor Recreation. (Ebrington, Gloucestershire)

John Anthony. Race Lead, Home Office. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Emily Jane Arbuthnot. Peritoneal Malignancy Institute Manager, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Professor Gillian Alexandra Armstrong. Professor of Business Education and Director, Business Engagement Unit, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and Business. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Mohammad Asad. Imam and Muslim Chaplain. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the NHS during Covid-19. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Bradley Graham Aspess. Founder, Rarewaves. For services to International Trade and Exports. (London, Greater London)

Claire Margaret Aston. Head of Long-Term Complex Care for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Gwent. For services to the Covid-19 Response in Wales. (Newport, Gwent)

Jane Katharine Atkins. Water Resource Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to Water Resources and the Natural Environment in North West England. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Hugh George Atkins (Tim Blacksmith). Co-founder, Tim and Danny Music. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Lydia Charlotte Austen. Head of Border Industry Engagement and Programme Delivery, Department for Transport. For services to Transport during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Mohammed Sadiq Badat. For voluntary and charitable services in the community of Leicester and Abroad. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Andrew Robert Baird. Chair of the Corporation, East Surrey College. For services to Further Education. (Horley, Surrey)

Corinne Belinda Baisden. Registered Care Manager, Managing Care Limited. For services to Social Care and the community in London, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Gareth Frank Bale. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

James Joseph Banks. Chief Executive, London Funders. For services to Charitable Funding in London, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Susan Barnes. Manager, Mais House Royal British Legion Care Home. For services to Veterans. (Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex)

Peter John Bason. For services to Education and to Sport in Northampton. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Stuart Conrad Bates. Co-Founder, Spennylympics. For services to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. (Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

Kelly Beaver. Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos MORI. For services to Academia, to Research and the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

John Edward Bedlington. Chair, LIVErNORTH. For services to Patients with Liver Disease. (Beamish, County Durham)

Joan Bedlington. Honorary Treasurer, LIVErNORTH. For services to Patients with Liver Disease. (Stanley, County Durham)

Jordan Beecher. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London , Greater London)

Nicola Ann Bell. South East Regional Director, National Highways. For services to Transport and to the Covid-19 Response. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Samuel Bell. For voluntary services to People with Disabilities and their Carers in Northern Ireland. (Whitehead, County Antrim)

Janet Ann Bell. Director, Glastonbury Abbey. For services to Heritage. (Wells, Somerset)

Nicola Justine Benyahia. Founder, Families for Life. For services to Education. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Etta Jane Bertschinger (Etta Murfitt). Dance Artist. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Pranav Bhanot. Councillor, Chigwell Parish Council. For services to the Community in Chigwell, Essex. (Chigwell, Essex)

Chenine Bhathena. Creative Director, Coventry City of Culture Trust. For services to Culture and to the community in Coventry. (London, Greater London)

Christine Mary Blackmore. Foster Carer, Hampshire County Council. For services to Fostering. (Stockbridge, Hampshire)

Lesley Isobel Blair. For services to the Beauty Industry during Covid-19. (Coylton, Ayrshire)

Euan Anthony Blair. Founder and Chief Executive, Multiverse. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Lawrence Blunden. Chief Executive, Childhood First. For services to Children and Young People. (Oxted, Surrey)

Barry Adam Boffy. Head of Inclusion and Diversity, British Transport Police. For services to Policing. (Bristol, Bristol)

Camilla Ann Born. Policy Adviser to the COP26 President, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Pamela Ann Bostock. Consultant Occupational Therapist, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Adults with Progressive Neurological Conditions. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Dr Nicola Joan Bradbear. For services to Biodiversity. (Monmouth, Gwent)

Sarah Maria Bradbury. Lately Officer, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Farming and to the Administration of Justice. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Julie Brandreth. Lately Headteacher, The County High School, Leftwich, Cheshire. For services to Education. (Northwich, Cheshire)

Jamie Brenchley. Housing Needs Manager, Isle of Wight Council. For services to Homeless People, particularly during Covid-19. (Newport, Isle of Wight)

Robert Christopher Brewer DL. Chair, YMCA East Surrey. For charitable services to Young People. (Limpsfield, Surrey)

Dr David Malcolm Brohn. Founder, E-Training Systems Ltd. For services to Structural Engineering. (Bristol, Bristol)

Clifford James Brooks. For services to Visual Arts in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Julia Margaret Brothwell. Global Surge – Programme Management, British Red Cross. For services to International Aid. (Morecambe, Lancashire)

Kevin John Brown. Scientist and Research Leader, Elekta Ltd. For services to Radiotherapy. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Margaret Anne Brown. Solicitor. For services to Legal Education and to Charity in Northern Ireland. (Portstewart, County Londonderry)

Diane Marie Buggy. Midwife, Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery and to the community in North East England. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Dr Deborah Anne Bullivant. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grimm and Co. For services to Children and Young People’s Literacy in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Chila Kumari Singh Burman. Artist. For services to Visual Art, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

John Burns. Founder, Burns Pet Nutrition. For services to Business and to the community in West Wales. (Ferryside, Carmarthenshire)

Angela Jane Burns. For Political and Public Service. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Sandra Burns. Chief Executive, Disability Peterborough. For services to People with Disabilities in Peterborough. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Camilla Byk. Founder, Podium.me. For services to Young People and to Broadcast Journalism. (London, Greater London)

June Eleanor Ann Cairns. Ward Manager, Acute Frailty and Rehabilitation Ward, Lagan Valley Hospital, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland. (Scarva, County Down)

Gordon David Cairns. For voluntary services to the community in West Cheshire. (Chester, Cheshire)

Mark Caldon. Secretary, UK Spoliation Advisory Panel. For services to Cultural Restoration. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Patrick Cameron. Hair Stylist. For services to the Hairdressing Industry, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Professor Harry Campbell. Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Edinburgh. For services to International Child Health and Global Public Health. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Elizabeth Lorraine Campbell. Interim Chair, Supporting Communities. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

David Charles Cane. Governor, Robert Clack School, London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Rachel Carrington. Work Coach Team Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Unemployed People, particularly during Covid-19. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

George Carr-Williamson. Head of Regional Governance and Local Government (Central Hub), Labour Party. For Political Service. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Susan Jill Carter. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pulp Friction. For services to People with Learning Disabilities. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Dr Brian Patrick Caul. For voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Angela Chada. Executive Director, Springboard Opportunities Limited. For services to Children and Young People in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Gosbert Chagula. Co-founder, Start-up Discovery School. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Professor Indranil Chakravorty. Chair, British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Institute for Health Research and Consultant Physician, St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Healthcare Sector. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Denise Chevin. For services to the Built Environment. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Dr Hse-Hsien Chew. Founder, Proud Voices. For voluntary and charitable services to the LGBTQ+ community. (London, Greater London)

Ghazain Choudhry. For services to Wheelchair Basketball. (London, Greater London)

Rocio Cifuentes. Chief Executive Officer, Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales. For services to the community in Wales. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Michael James Clark. Head of International Engagement Strategy, COP26 Unit, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Deborah Patricia Clark. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Community Solutions North West Limited. For services to the community in Lancashire. (Accrington, Lancashire)

Gillian Anne Sinclair Clarke. Captain, 1st Amesbury Girls’ Brigade Company. For services to Young People and to the community in Amesbury, Wiltshire. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Dr Kirsteen Ann Scott Cole. General Practitioner, Skerryvore Medical Practice, Orkney. For services to General Practice and to the community in Orkney during Covid-19. (Orphir, Orkney)

Michael Coleman. For services to Ballet. (London, Greater London)

Sandra Colston. Musical Director, Funky Voices. For services to Music, to Charity and to the community in East Anglia. (Colchester, Essex)

Graeme Arnold Conley. Manager, Monument View Children’s Home, Sunderland. For services to Children and Young People. (Blyth, Northumberland)

Catherine Myra Connolly. Headteacher, Brownhill Learning Community. For services to the Education of Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Children and Young People. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Aodhán Connolly. Lately Director, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium. For services to the Economy. (Bangor, County Down)

Paul Matthew Cook. Principal and Chief Executive, Herewood College. For services to Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Blyth, Northumberland)

Patricia Sarah Corbett DL. For services to the community in Belfast. (Belfast, Belfast)

Deborah Jessica Corry. For services to Civil Contingency. (Newtownards, County Down)

Antony Cotton. For services to the British Army, Personnel and Veterans. (Bury, Lancashire)

Benjamin Alex Cowley. Music Therapist. For services to Health and Social Care during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Emma Cox. Social Worker, Bedfordshire Council. For services to Child and Family Social Work and to Voluntary Work Overseas. (Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire)

Helen Clare Crampton. Head of Safety and Risk Management, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Safety. (Chesterfield, Derbyshire)

Barbara Anne Crellin. For services to the community in Rutland. (Greetham, Rutland)

Paul Charles Crossman. Lead Staff Officer, Headquarters Regional Command, Combined Cadet Force. For services to Young People. (Saint Austell, Cornwall)

Marc Leslie De Cogan Crothall. For services to the Tourism Industry in Scotland. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Heather Mary Cruickshanks. Leader, Trefoil Guild, Stourbridge. For services to Girlguiding and to Young People. (Stourbridge, West Midlands)

Simon Essex Cubitt. Cybercrime Specialist, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Cyber Security. (Tring, Hertfordshire)

Sheena Hope Cumiskey. Lately Chief Executive, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health. (Chester, Cheshire)

Albert Gordon Cunningham. Chairman Cunningham Covers Ltd. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland. (Maghera, County Londonderry)

Prudence Mary Prior Dailey. Vice-President and lately Chair, Prayer Book Society and Member, General Synod. For services to the Book of Common Prayer. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Melissa Dark. Casualty Bureau Manager and Disaster Victim Identification Coordinator, City of London Police. For services to Policing. (Manningtree, Essex)

Dr Umakant Ramchandra Dave. Consultant Physician, Swansea Bay University Health Board. For services to the NHS. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Dr Nicholas Gregory Davies. Assistant Professor of Mathematical Modelling, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Yvonne Jacqueline Davis. Lately Headteacher, Oak View Primary and Nursery School, Hatfield, Hertfordshire. For services to Education. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Professor Charlotte Mary Deane. Deputy Executive Chair, UK Research and Innovation. For services to Covid-19 Research. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Francis Ephraim Dempsey. Volunteer, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC. For voluntary and charitable services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Carryduff, County Down)

Freya Jane Derrick (Freya Dingwall). Founder, Hopscotch Day Nurseries, Hampshire. For services to Early Years Education. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Julia Margaret Mary Desbruslais. Executive Director, London Mozart Players. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Alexander Colin Dickson. Owner, Dicksons Roses. For services to Horticulture in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

Mark Diplock. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Samantha Kate Dixon. Councillor, Cheshire West and Chester Council. For Political Service. (Chester, Cheshire)

Jennifer Carmichael Dodds. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Susan Doheny. Regional Chief Nurse for South West, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing. (Abergavenny, Gwent)

Annabelle Jean Doherty. Lately Head, Strategy and Policy, Home Office and HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Law and Order. (Bristol, Bristol)

Ian James Donohue. Assistive Technology Subject Matter Expert, Digital and Technology, Ministry of Justice. For services to Inclusion. (Teignmouth, Devon)

Stephen Frank Drinkwater. Volunteer and Assessor, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. For services to Young People. (Narberth, Pembrokeshire)

Mark Frederick Grayson Drummond-Brady. Chairman, Lloyds and City Branch, Royal British Legion. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Hailey Caitlin Rose Duff. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Forfar, Angus)

William Robert Leckie Duncan. For services to Curling and to Charity in Perth. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Sanjeevini Dutta. Director, Kadam Dance. For services to Dance. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

Thomas Scott Dyson. Chief Coach, Paralympic Pathway, British Rowing. For services to Paralympic Rowing. (Wokingham, Berkshire)

David Adam Eastwood. Rough Sleeping Lead, Greater London Authority. For services to Homeless People. (London, Greater London)

Colin Best Edgar. Senior Responsible Officer, COP26, Glasgow City Council. For services to Local Government in Glasgow. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Sarah Louise Edwards. Legal Adviser, National Compliance and Enforcement Service, HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to Health and Wellbeing during Covid-19. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Norman Edwards. Founder, Trustee and Chair, Care Home Volunteers. For services to Care Home Residents during Covid-19. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Robert Leslie Eggelton. National Chair, Royal Military Police Association. For voluntary services to Army Veterans. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)

Sebastian David Elsworth. Chief Executive Officer, Access – The Foundation for Social Investment. For services to Social Investment. (London, Greater London)

Charlotte Jane Every. Assistant to the Clerk Assistant, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire)

Peter Martin Fahy. Director of Adult Social Care and Support, Coventry City Council. For services to Local Government and to Vulnerable People. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Reverend James Bell Falconer. Healthcare Chaplin, NHS Grampian. For services to Parent and Child Bereavement and to the community in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. (Westhill, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Isobel Jessie Falconer. Reader of Mathematics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of St Andrews. For services to the History of Mathematics and Science. (St Andrews, Fife)

Devika Mihiri Anoja Fernando. Research Library Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to International Librarianship. (London, Greater London)

John Drummond Frace. For services to Public Health Communication during Covid-19. (Dunoon, Argyll and Bute)

Amerigo Domenico Fragale. Governor, Spalding High School, Lincolnshire. For services to Education. (Spading, Lincolnshire)

Lesley Garven. Centre Manager, Blind Veterans UK, Brighton. For services to Veterans. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Elizabeth Margaret Gibson. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Reverend Mervyn Gibson. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Catherine Anne Giel. Lately Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, LLWR Ltd. For services to the Nuclear Industry and to the community in West Cumbria. (Frizington, Cumbria)

Zoe Lesley Golding. Artistic Director, ZoieLogic Dance Theatre. For services to Dance. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Professor Rachel Louise Gomes. Professor of Water and Resource Processing, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham. For services to Research and to Education. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Benjamin Neil Good. Customer Charter Business Partner, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to People with Visual Impairments. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Rebecca Goodrich (Rebecca Friel). Chief Executive Officer, Odd Arts. For services to Education and the community in Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Thomas Goodwin. Assistant Director, World Trade Organization Governance and Engagement, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade and to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Craig Green. Designer. For services to Fashion. (London, Greater London)

Pamela Anne Greig. Headteacher, Pinewood School, West Lothian. For services to Children and Adults with Additional Support Needs. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Sara Griffiths. For services to Education. (Truro, Devon)

Paul Trevor Grimwood. Principal Fire Safety Engineer, Kent Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire Safety. (Lancing, West Sussex)

Nicholas Robert Pellew Groves-Raines. Director, Groves-Raines Architects. For services to Architecture, Heritage and Conservation. (Thurso, Caithness)

Alexander John Hack. Bioprocess Engineer, Sartorius. For services to the Vaccine and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Razia Tariq Hadait. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Himaya Haven CIC. For services to the community in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Marilyn Patricia Hahn. Senior Psychosocial Practitioner, British Red Cross. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing. (Stourbridge, West Midlands)

Gary Kenneth Hall. Performance Director, GB Taekwondo. For services to Taekwondo. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Denise Hamilton. Head, City Services and COP26, Glasgow City Council. For services to Local Government in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Jane Hamlyn. Potter. For services to Pottery and Ceramics. (Doncaster, Nottinghamshire)

Christina Victoria Handasyde Dick. Chief Executive Officer, Guardian Angel Carers Ltd. For services to Home Care and to Charity, particularly during Covid-19. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Humera Haqqani. Managing Director, Let’s Talk. For services to Business and to the community in Rochdale. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Daniel James Hardiman-McCartney. Clinical Adviser, The College of Optometrists. For services to Optometry. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Dr Margaret Elizabeth Hardy. For services to the Poultry Industry in Northern Ireland. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Dr Clea Elizabeth Harmer. Chief Executive, Sands. For services to Baby Loss Awareness and to Supporting Bereaved Parents. (Royston, Hertfordshire)

Brigadier David Ainsworth Harrison. For services to the community in Hampshire. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Darren Lee Hart. Head, Data Acquisition and Industry Liaison, Home Office. For services to Trade and Border Security. (Staines, Surrey)

Michael Wilberforce Harvey. Fleet Manager, Abellio London Bus. For services to the Bus Industry. (London, Greater London)

Benjamin Robert Hawes. Chair, Athletes Commission, British Olympic Association. For services to Sport. (London, Greater London)

Lieutenant Commander (Retd) Martyn Robert Hawthorn. Chairman, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Colin Hayburn. Executive Director, Almac. For services to Economic Development and Philanthropy in Northern Ireland. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Janis Heaney. For services to Public Health in Scotland during Covid-19. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

William Ernest Heap. For voluntary service to the community in Oldham, Greater Manchester. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Janet Audrey Heap. For voluntary service to the community in Oldham, Greater Manchester. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Connie Henry. Founder, Track Academy. For charitable services to Young People through Sports and Education. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Dolores Letitia Henry-Jenkins (Dollie Henry). For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Brenda Herron. Lately Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Ulster. For services to Young People. (Hillsborough, County Down)

Leah Dorothy Higginbottom. Local Ward and Parish Councillor, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and Great Houghton Parish Council. For public and voluntary service in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Marcia-Yvette Hinkson-Gittens. Police Staff, South Wales Police. For services to Diversity in Policing. (Barry, South Glamorgan)

Siân Holleran. Project Manager (International), Colleges Wales. For services to Education. (Rhondda Cynon Taff, Mid Glamorgan)

Irene Holmes. Volunteer and Group Organiser, Riding for the Disabled. For services to People with Disabilities in Arundel, West Sussex. (Pulborough, West Sussex)

Lyn Dyer Hopkins. Trustee and Chair, Board of Trustees, The Victoria League for Commonwealth Friendship. For services to Commonwealth Students in the UK. (London, Greater London)

Nicholas Adrian Horst. Helicopter Aircrew, Her Majesty’s Coastguard. For services to Search and Rescue. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Charlotte Sara Hosker. Prison Education Manager, HM Prison and Young Offender Institution Askham Grange. For services to Prison Education and Reducing Re-Offending. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Andrew Rhys Howell. For services to Frontline Workers during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Caroline Howell. Director, Foundling Museum. For services to Museums . (London, Greater London)

Professor Joanne Elizabeth Hughes. Director, Centre for Shared Education, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Education and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Jordanstown, County Antrim)

Elizabeth Ellen Hughes. Director of Special Projects, Sport England. For services to Sport during Covid-19. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Janice Hulme. University Secretary and Vice Principal, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Higher Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Kevin Hunt. Head of Business Engagement, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Ashstead, Surrey)

Susan Hunter. Foster Carer, City of Edinburgh Council. For Services to Children. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Zdenka Husserl. Volunteer, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. For services to Holocaust Education. (London, Greater London)

Timothy Philip Maxwell Irwin. Director, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service. (Newtownards, County Down)

Lorna Petrova Jackson. Headteacher, Maryland Primary School, London Borough of Newham. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Safia Jama. Chief Executive Officer, Women’s Inclusive Team. For services to the Voluntary and Charitable Sector. (London, Greater London)

Roy Anthony Jarratt JP. District Manager, Warwickshire and Coventry, St John Ambulance. For voluntary services to St John Ambulance in the West Midlands. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Keith Jarrett. Police Staff, British Transport Police. For services to Policing and to Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Chrisann Suzanne Jarrett. Chief Executive Officer, We Belong. For services to Children and Young Adults. (London, Greater London)

Jeanefer Jean-Charles. Choreographer. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Tinuade Jegede (Tina Jegede). Lead Nurse for Care Home Quality, Standards and Assurance, London Borough of Islington. For services to Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Ameet Jogia. Councillor, London Borough of Harrow and Co-chair, Conservative Friends of India. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Shaun Philip Johnson. Lately Arson Taskforce Coordinator, Northamptonshire Police. For services to Policing. (Finedon, Northamptonshire)

Rebecca Jones. Volunteers and Access Lead, Cotswolds National Landscape. For services to Volunteering and to the Environment. (Shipton-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire)

Jane Margaret Jones. Head of Public Affairs, Great Western Railway. For services to the Railway Industry. (Plymouth, Devon)

Michelle Susan Jones. Headteacher, Landsdowne Primary School, Canton, Cardiff. For services to Education, particularly during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Elizabeth Jones. Chair of Governors, St Damian’s Science College, Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, Greater Manchester. For services to Education. (Staylbridge, Cheshire)

Mary Paula Jordan. Principal, Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon, County Tyrone. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

Dr Manojkumar Narottam Liladhar Joshi DL. Volunteer. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford during Covid-19. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Chunilal Odhavji Kakad. For services to the community in the London Borough of Brent. (London, Greater London)

Dr Andrew Miles Kaye. Head of Covid-19 Advice, Government Office for Science. For services to Global Resilience and Crisis Management. (London, Greater London)

Ann Tavener Keable. Patron, Home-Start Norfolk. For services to Children in Norfolk. (Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk)

Eileen Kelly-Mcgregor. Chair, Board of Trustees, Army Widows Association. For voluntary service to Bereaved Families. (Carnforth, Lancashire)

Najma Khalid. Founder, Women’s CHAI Project and Lead Organiser, Parent Power Oldham. For services to the community in Oldham. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Zamir Khan. Community Volunteer. For services to the Blackburn Muslim Burial Society and to the community in Blackburn, Lancashire, particularly during Covid-19. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Elizabeth Nicol King. Principal Educational Psychologist, South Lanarkshire Council. For services to Children and Families. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Philip John King. Founder, South Derbyshire Music Centre. For voluntary services to the community in Derbyshire. (Swadlincote, Derbyshire)

Samantha May Kinghorn. Para Athlete. For services to Disability Sport. (Gordon, Berwickshire)

Linda Christine Kirby. Councillor, London Borough of Merton. For services to the community in South London. (London, Greater London)

Richard David John Kirkpatrick. For services to the Equine Sector in Northern Ireland. (Comber, County Down)

Dr Barry Klaassen. Team Leader, Scotland Emergency Medicine – Malawi Project and Chief Medical Adviser, British Red Cross. For services to Overseas Healthcare. (Wester Ballindean, Perth and Kinross)

Charlotte Kneer DL. Chief Executive Officer, Reigate and Banstead Women’s Aid. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse in Surrey. (Surrey)

Angela Eugenie Knight Jackson. Deputy Director for Nursing Professional Development, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, specifically to the Nursing and Midwifery Workforce. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Sevcan Kudu. Diversity and Inclusion Lead, HM Prison and Young Offenders Institute Bedford. For services to Prisoners and to Refugees. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Dr Mick John Kumwenda. For services to Medicine. (St Asaph, Clwyd)

Barjinderpall Lall. Head of Skills, JGA Group, London. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills Training. (London, Greater London)

Tiffany Marie Langford. Deployed Caseworker, Ministry of Defence. For Public Service. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Claire Lavelle. Founder, Hive of Wellbeing. For services to the Wellbeing of Students, Teachers and Staff in Education. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Stephen Nicholas Lawlor. Foster Carer, West Sussex County Council. For services to Children. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Deborah Ann Lawlor. Foster Carer, West Sussex County Council. For services to Children. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Andrew John Lawrence. Teacher, Hampton School, Hampton, London Borough of Richmond. For services to Holocaust and Genocide Education. (Twickenham, Middlesex)

Stephanie Lawrence. Executive Director, Nursing and Allied Health Professionals, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to District Nursing. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Chloe Lawson. Member, Scottish Sports Futures. For services to Vulnerable and Disadvantaged Young People in West Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Bettina Leslie. Founder and Operational Manager, Freedom4Girls. For services to Tackling Period Poverty. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Barbara Hilary Lewis. For services to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and the Health and Social Care Sector in Northern Ireland. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Emma Jayne Lewis. Chair, The Roots Foundation Wales. For voluntary services to Young People in Swansea. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Dr Gwyneth Lewis. Poet. For services to Literature. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Margaret Ann Paterson Lewisohn. Founder, Marryat Players. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Kevan John Liles. Chief Executive, Voluntary Action Leicestershire. For services to the Voluntary Sector. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

James Lindsay. For voluntary service to Education in Killyleagh, County Down. (Downpatrick, County Down)

Christine Joan Lindsay. Community Champion. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in the London Borough of Sutton, particularly with Older People. (Wallington, Surrey)

Matthew David Littleford. Chair, The Reading Agency. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Lorraine Llewellyn. Classical Musician. For services to Music. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Robert Joseph Lodge. Vice Chair and Trustee, Red Cypher Charity. For services to Veterans and their Families. (Weeley Heath, Essex)

Michael Matthew Loomes. Founder and Curator, The Story of Scouting Museum. For voluntary services to Young People and to the community in Lancashire. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

June Love. Community Relations Manager, Dounreay Site Restoration Limited. For services to the Nuclear Industry and to the community in Caithness and North Sutherland. (Thurso, Caithness)

Dr Angus George Lunn. Vice President, Northumberland Wildlife Trust. For services to Education and to Peatland Conservation. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

John Jamieson MacLennan. Chair, Lifeboat Management Group, Stornoway Lifeboat Station. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Stornoway, Western Isles)

Nitin Natwarlal Madhavji (Nick Madhavji). Founder and Chief Executive, Joskos Solutions Ltd. For services to Education, to Business and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Sandeep Mahal. Lately Director, Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature. For services to Literature, the Arts and Culture in Nottingham. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Mark Alexander Malone. Event Manager, Cabinet Office. For services to the Delivery of COP26. (London, Greater London)

John Neil Maltby. Lately Trust Board Volunteer, National Citizen Service. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Maxwell Christopher Graham Manley. Head of Dental Department, Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability. For services to Dentistry. (Canterbury, Kent)

Timothy Mann. National Volunteer Police Cadets Coordinator. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Catherine Mann. Head of Libraries and Arts, Staffordshire County Council. For services to Public Libraries. (Bramshall, Staffordshire)

Jonathan Manns. Lately Executive Director, Rockwell. For services to Planning, Real Estate and to Built Environments. (Abroad)

Ella Elizabeth Marks. For services to the community in the London Borough of Ealing. (London, Greater London)

Sue Marooney. Chief Executive Officer, Durrington Multi Academy Trust, and Headteacher, Durrington High School, West Sussex. For services to Education. (Henfield, West Sussex)

Austin Philip Marsden. Lately Founder and Executive Chair, Ridgeway Partners. For services to Business and to Charity. (Sheriff Hutton, North Yorkshire)

Kay Martin. Principal, Cardiff and Vale College. For services to Education in Wales. (Maesyfftnon, Mid Glamorgan)

Clare Rosemary Martin. Chief Executive Officer, Pompey in Community. For services to the community in Portsmouth. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Lissa Kate Matthews. Lately Principal Private Secretary and Head of Private Office, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Ashtead, Surrey)

Thomas Hugh Maxwell. For services to Floristry and to Charity in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Christine May. Head, Libraries at Bradford. For services to Public Libraries. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Shirley McCay. For services to Hockey and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

James McClean. Chair, Ballymena and District Branch, Parkinson’s UK. For services to People with Parkinson’s in County Antrim. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Josephine Anne McConaghy. For services to Vulnerable Families in the Lisburn Area. (Moira, County Down)

Professor Robert Lee McGreevy. Chairman, League of Advanced European Neutron Sources. For services to Science. (Didcot, Oxfordshire)

Samuel Thomas McGregor. Member, Governing Body, North West Regional College. For services to Further Education and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Limavady, County Londonderry)

John Andrew McIlmoyle. Vice-Principal, Longstone Special School, Dundonald, Belfast. For services to Education and to Children with Special Educational Needs. (Belfast, Belfast)

Cherry Lucy McKean. For services to the community in Earls Colne, Essex during Covid-19. (Colchester, Essex)

Dr Moira Fay McKenna DL. Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Young People. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Stuart McLellan. Co-founder, Neilston and Uplawmoor First Responders. For voluntary and charitable services in Renfrewshire. (Neilston, Renfrewshire)

Lynn Elizabeth McManus. Founder, Pathways4All and The Tim Lamb Children’s Centre. For services to Children with Disabilities. (North Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Laura Elizabeth Rose McMillan. Director of Audience Strategy, Coventry City of Culture Trust. For services to Culture and to the community in Coventry. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Dr Elaine McNaughton (Elaine Campbell). Lately Senior Partner, Carnoustie Medical Group. For services to General Practice and GP Training in Scotland. (Carnoustie, Angus)

Dr Mary Ruth McQuillan. Senior Lecturer, Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh. For services to Science during Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Ian Richard Mean. For services to the community in Gloucestershire. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Patricia Anne Mensforth. Clinical Dietetic Manager, Leicestershire Home Enteral Nutrition Service, Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust. For services to Dietetics. (Hinckley, Leicestershire)

Leslie Micklethwaite. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in North Lancashire and South Cumbria. (Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria)

Hannah Louise Miley. For services to Swimming and to Women in Sport. (Blackburn, Aberdeenshire)

Julia Ingrid Millard. Chair of Governors, Langley Moor Nursery, Langley Moor Primary School and Durham Community Business College. For services to Education. (Meadowfield, County Durham)

Dr Ian Stuart Miller. Lately Chief Medical Officer, British Paralympic Association. For services to Paralympic Sport. (Clevedon, Somerset)

James Philip Milner. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Mobberley, Cheshire)

Elaine Samantha Mitchener. Musician. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Kiritkumar Jamnadas Modi (Kirit Modi). Honorary President, National Kidney Federation and the National Black Asian and Minority Ethnic Transplant Alliance. For services to Organ Donation particularly in Ethnic Minority Communities. (London, Greater London)

David Trevor Molyneux. Councillor and Leader, Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Wigan. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Gillian Elizabeth Montgomery. Speech and Language Therapist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Francesca Moody. Co-Founder, Fleabag for Charity, Fleabag Support Fund and Shedinburgh Fringe Festival. For services to Charitable Fundraising for the Arts during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Stanley Watt Morrice. For services to the Food and Drink Sector in Scotland. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Captain Michael Morris. Chairman, United Kingdom Maritime Pilots Association. For services to Maritime Industry. (Southport, Merseyside)

Hugh Morris. Chief Executive, Glamorgan County Cricket Club. For services to Cricket and to Charity. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Ann-Maree Morrison. For services to Women in Business and to the Economy. (Stirling, Stirling)

Odette Michelle Mould. Founder, Harry’s Rainbow. For services to Bereaved Children and Families in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Sean Daniel Mullan. For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Sarah Mullin. For services to Education. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Professor Srimathi Rajagopalan Murali. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to International Doctors Working in the NHS. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

David Matthew Murdoch. Head Coach, British Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Adam Dominic Murphy. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shnuggle. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

Professor Daljit Nagra. Chair, Royal Society of Literature. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Dawn Christina Nanton. Operational Business Manager, Crown Prosecution Service, London. For services to Law and Order. (London, Greater London)

Dr Claudia Natanson. Chair, UK Cyber Security Council. For services to Cyber Security. (Buckinghamshire)

Verity Leigh Naylor. Director of Operations, British Paralympic Association. For services to Paralympic Sport. (Ware, Hertfordshire)

Donna Patricia Neely-Hayes. Headteacher, Denbigh High School, Luton, Bedfordshire. For services to Education. (Renhold, Bedfordshire)

Ross Nelson. Co-Founder, Neilston and Uplawmoor First Responders. For voluntary and charitable services in Renfrewshire. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)