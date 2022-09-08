The passing of the Queen has plunged the UK and the Commonwealth into mourning

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after 70 years on the throne.

The UK’s longest reigning monarch celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June, but in recent months her condition had been deteriorating.

Her doctors expressed concern about her health on 8 September, with relatives including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry travelling to be at her bedside.

The Queen’s last public duty was swearing in the new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

Her passing has plunged the UK and the Commonwealth into mourning - here’s what you can expect in the coming days.

Queen Elizabeth II during the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood in June 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

How long is mourning period for the Queen?

There will be a 12-day mourning period for the Queen in the UK.

Flags are being flown at half-mast and books of condolence have been opened for people to pay their respects.

As the Queen died in Balmoral, her body will lie in Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, before being carried up the Royal Mile to St. Giles’s Cathedral.

She will eventually travel by Royal Train to Buckingham Palace to lie in state in the throne room.

What is the timeline of the Queen’s mourning period?

According to Politico, each of these 12 days following the Queen’s death are known as ‘D-Days’ with events taking place to commemorate the late monarch and enact plans for Prince Charles’s accession as King.

Here is timeline for the Queen’s morning period:

Day 1

On the first day after the Queen has died, the Accession Council will meet at St James’ Palace to announce King Charles as the new monarch.

Parliament will give a message of condolence and all other business will be cancelled for the next 10 days.

The Prime Minister Liz Truss and her cabinet ministers will meet with the new King.

Day 2

The Queen’s body will return to Buckingham Palace, as she died in Balmoral, she will travel by either Royal Train or plane.

Tributes will continue in Parliament and the devolved nations.

Day 3

King Charles will receive the motion of condolence at Westminster Hall and will begin a tour of the UK, starting with Scotland.

He will visit the Scottish Parliament and attend a service at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Day 4

King Charles will arrive in Northern Ireland, where he’ll receive another motion of condolence at Hillsborough Castle and attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

A rehearsal will take place for Operation LION, the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

Day 5

The procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster will take place along a ceremonial route through London. There will be a service in Westminster Hall following the coffin’s arrival.

Day 6 - day 9

Between days six and nine the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Palace.

Members of the public will be able to pay their last respects.

A funeral rehearsal will take place on day 6.

King Charles will travel to Wales on day 7 to the Welsh parliament and attend a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Day 10

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, with processions taking place in London and Windsor.

There will be a two minutes’ silence across the UK at midday.

A service will be held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with the Queen laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The London Stock Exchange will close out respect and the day will be considered a bank holiday.

What events are cancelled?

As a mark of respect some events and activities will be cancelled until after the Queen’s funeral.

The BBC will suspend all standard programming and offer coverage of the event.