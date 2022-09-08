Queen Elizabeth II has been the face of British money since the 1950s

The Queen has died at Balmoral, it has been announced.

Elizabeth II was 96-years-old and was surrounded by her family including Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge.

It comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday (8 September), saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.

They said the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, cleared their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home.

The death of Elizabeth II will result in a range of changes across Britain, from the accession of Prince Charles to the thrown, the changing of the national anthem and also a major change to our currency.

Here is what you need to know:

How will British coins and notes change after the Queen’s death?

Elizabeth II is the face of the currency in Britain.

Her face is on coins and notes.

Following the accession to the throne by Charles - who will be the third monarch of his name - there will be a major change to our currency.

The face of King Charles III will be printed and minted on future coins and notes.

What will happen to notes with the Queen’s face on?

The old notes and coins featuring the profile of will slowly be removed from circulation - the way that older forms of bank notes were in recent years.

New notes and coins featuring King Charles will be introduced in their place.

Will the change affect other countries?

Britain is not the only country where currency changes will have to be made.

The face of Elizabeth II is featured on notes and coins in Commonwealth countries such as New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

In these countries, old notes featuring the profile of the Queen will also have to be eased out of circulation and replaced by ones featuring King Charles.

What plans are in place when the Queen dies?

Although plans have been in place for decades in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”, a series of documents obtained by political news outlet Politico details the specifics of the protocols when the monarch dies.

The security plan is outlined in full, detailing everything from how news of the monarch’s death will be shared to the public to how quickly Prince Charles will ascend the throne.

It also includes details on what will happen during the 10 days following the Queen’s death, including where her coffin will go, how Prince Charles will spend his first few days as King and how the prime minister will publicly address the news.

The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, with every day afterwards referred to as D-Day+1 and D-Day+2 and so on, going up to and including D-Day+10.