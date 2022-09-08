Plans are in place at the London Stock Exchange in the event the Queen dies

The Royal Family is heading to Balmoral following news that the Queen is under medical supervision at the castle.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday (8 September), saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.

They said the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, cleared their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home.

Plans, known as Operation London Bridge, are in place for the eventual time when Elizabeth II dies.

It includes measures for the closure of the stockmarket in London.

Here is what you need to know:

Will the London Stock Exchange close if the Queen dies?

The stockmarket will not shut on the day that the Queen dies.

However, under Operation London Bridge, the London Stock Exchange will shut on the day of Elizabeth II’s funeral.

According to The Guardian, the funeral would take place 10 days after the death of the Queen.

Most of the country would have the day off and the stock market will be closed.

How long would the stock market be closed for?

The London Stock Exchange would be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

However the Daily Mirror reports that it could be shut “potentially for several days”.

What does it mean if the stock market is closed?

If the London Stock Exchange is closed it means that no trading can be done on the stock market.

London Stock Exchange. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

What plans are in place when the Queen dies?

Although plans have been in place for decades in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”, a series of documents obtained by political news outlet Politico details the specifics of the protocols when the monarch dies.

The security plan is outlined in full, detailing everything from how news of the monarch’s death will be shared to the public to how quickly Prince Charles will ascend the throne.

It also includes details on what will happen during the 10 days following the Queen’s death, including where her coffin will go, how Prince Charles will spend his first few days as King and how the prime minister will publicly address the news.

The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, with every day afterwards referred to as D-Day+1 and D-Day+2 and so on, going up to and including D-Day+10.

The report claimed that a “call cascade” will take place hours after the monarch’s death in order to inform the prime minister, the cabinet secretary, and several senior ministers and government officials of the news.

The prime minister will be told by the Queen’s private secretary, as will the Privy Council Office, with permanent departmental secretaries to be given a script in order to inform other government ministers.

This will reportedly read: “We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” and ministers will also be told that “discretion is required.”

The cabinet secretary will then send an email to senior civil servants.