Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral at the age of 96

The national anthem of Britiain will soon under go a change following the death of the Queen.

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in 10 days time.

The next in line for the British throne is Prince Charles - who would be the third of his name to be crowned monarch of the country.

Following the accession of Charles, the British national anthem will slightly change.

It will return to being God Save the King, having been God Save the Queen during Elizabeth II’s reign. #

You might be wondering how exactly the lyrics will change.

Here is all you need to know:

What is the national anthem of Britain?

The national anthem is God Save the King - although Queen has been substuted in to the lyrics during the reign of Elizabeth II.

It is also the anthem used by England national teams in sports such as football and rugby.

Scotland and Wales use Flower of Scotland and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Land of My Fathers) during sporting events instead of God Save the King.

God Save the King is also used by Team GB at the Olympic games - both summer and winter.

The Prince of Wales who has said he was 'moved beyond words' by the death of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret baguette. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

What will the lyrics of God Save the King be?

God save our gracious King!Long live our noble King!God save the King!Send him victorious,Happy and glorious,Long to reign over us,God save the King.

Thy choicest gifts in storeOn his be pleased to pour,Long may he reign.May she defend our laws,And ever give us cause,To sing with heart and voice,God save the King.

References to Queen and female pronouns will be swapped for King and male pronouns.

The new anthem will be used upon the accession of Charles to King.

How long has God Save the King been our anthem?

On the Royal Family’s website it explains: “God Save The King’ was a patriotic song first publicly performed in London in 1745, which came to be known as the National Anthem at the beginning of the nineteenth century.

“In September 1745 the ‘Young Pretender’ to the British Throne, Prince Charles Edward Stuart, defeated the army of King George II at Prestonpans, near Edinburgh.

“In a fit of patriotic fervour after news of Prestonpans had reached London, the leader of the band at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, arranged ‘God Save The King’ for performance after a play. It was a tremendous success and was repeated nightly.”

The website continues: “This practice soon spread to other theatres, and the custom of greeting monarchs with the song as he or she entered a place of public entertainment was thus established.

“There is no authorised version of the National Anthem as the words are a matter of tradition. Additional verses have been added down the years, but these are rarely used.