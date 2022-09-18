There are growing concerns that London’s transport network will be overwhelmed by the crowds

Transport for London (TfL) has issued a travel warning ahead of the Queen’s state funeral.

It’s estimated that up to one million people will be making the journey to London and Windsor.

There are fears that London’s transport network will be overwhelmed due to the unprecedented demand.

Mourners are being urged to delay journeys and check travel updates before embarking.

TfL boss Andy Byford explained services had seen “huge numbers of additional passengers” since the Queen died, but expects it will “reach a climax”.

So, what can you expect from transport and will there be delays and cancellations? Here’s everything you need to know.

A passenger travelling on the London Underground passes by advertising boards commemorating Queen Elizabeth II (Pic: Getty Images)

What have TfL said?

TfL will be undertaking one of the UK’s biggest transport operations since the 2012 Olympics.

An estimated 1 million people will travel to the capital to watch the procession of the late monarch.

There are concerns the transport network will be overwhelmed if too many people travel home immediately after the funeral ends after midday.

Mourners are being urged to delay their return journeys and check for updates.

According to TfL boss Andy Byford, London has seen “huge numbers of additional passengers”, since the Queen’s death, with demand expected to “reach a climax” on Monday (19 September).

Speaking to PA news agency Byford said: “We’re ready for probably one of the busiest days Transport for London has ever faced.

“It’s hard to say exactly how many additional people (will travel), but we’re preparing for potentially a million people just within the footprint of the royal palaces and Hyde Park.”

He added that TfL is “leaving nothing to chance” and will ensure that visitors can “get around the city”.

Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner tube stations will close on Monday to avoid overcrowding.

People arrive at the gates of Windsor Castle (Pic: Getty Images)

What have Network rail said?

Network Rail will be running around 250 extra train services to help meet with the demand.

Their chairman Sir Peter Hendy has warned that trains will be “extremely busy”.

He added: “This is the biggest public transport operation since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we’re working closely with all train operators to run extra trains through the day and into the night.

“To help us provide the best possible experience and avoid lengthy queues at stations we’re asking people not to rush home after the funeral and the processions, but to take their time and experience London on this memorable day.”

Network Rail has postponed planned engineering work and will keep its London stations open overnight for mourners trying to get home.

Will there be road closures?

Those travelling into the city have been requested to leave their car at home and instead use public transport.

National Highways is deploying additional traffic officers on motorways and major A roads around London and will be carrying out patrols.

They will be working hard to ensure traffic keeps moving and will assist emergency services in clearing any incidents quickly.

Will there be flight delays?

It’s not just travel on the ground which will be affected.

More than 100 flights from Heathrow Airport have been cancelled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing the services at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.