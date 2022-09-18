The King has been busy meeting world leaders and dignitaries who have travelled to London for the Queen’s state funeral

Presidents, Prime Ministers (PM) and members of Royal Families from around the world will be in attendance, in what is the first state funeral in the UK since 1967.

Over 2,000 guests will be present at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey, which will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort will host heads of state at a reception at Buckingham Palace the evening before the Queen’s funeral, in what has been dubbed an “official state event” according to a Palace aid.

So, who is going to be there? Here’s everything you need to know.

King Charles III receives Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace (Pic: Getty Images)

When will King Charles meet with heads of state?

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort along with other members of the Royal Family will host heads of state and official overseas guests at Buckingham Palace the night before the Queen’s state funeral.

The occasion was described by a Palace aide as an “official state event” with guests including the US President Joe Biden.

Who will King Charles meet with?

King Charles has been busy meeting dignitaries and world leaders who have travelled to London for the Queen’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

As well as meeting the PM Liz Truss, he has also had meetings with leaders from countries where he is head of state.

So far he has met: Kausea Natano of Tuvalu, Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, James Marape of Papua New Guinea, Philip David from the Bahamas and Andrew Holness from Jamaica.

On Saturday (17 September), the King also met Justin Trudeau from Canada, Anthony Albanese from Australia and Jacinda Ardern from New Zealand.

There has been growing speculation that after the Queen’s death some countries in the commonwealth may decide to become a republic.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show Jacinda Ardern from New Zealand explained her position on the matter.

Arden said: “My observation is that there will continue to be an evolution in our relationship. I don’t believe it will be quick or soon, but over the course of my lifetime.”

Whilst other countries including Jamaica have already started the process to leave the commonwealth.

Speaking to the Daily Express in June, Marlene Malahoo Forte QC, who leads the country’s Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs explained: “The goal is to ultimately produce a new Constitution of Jamaica, enacted by the Parliament of Jamaica, to inter alia, establish the Republic of Jamaica as a parliamentary republic, replacing the constitutional monarchy, and affirming our self-determination and cultural heritage.”

All of the meetings between the King and world leaders have taken place in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace.

When is Camilla, Queen Consort’s tribute to the Queen?

The Queen Consort will play a tribute to her late mother-in-law in a special interview, with will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One tonight (Sunday 18 September), an hour before the minute’s silence which will be held at 8pm.

In the interview, the Queen Consort has said that the late monarch “carved her own role”, had “wonderful blue eyes” and an “unforgettable smile”.

She will also reflect on when the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, sharing that she “has been part of our lives forever”.