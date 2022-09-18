A minute’s silence will be observed across the UK this evening in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

A national one-minute silence will be held in honour of the Queen to mark the final day before her state funeral.

The National Moment of Reflection will see the nation come together tonight (Sunday 18 September), to reflect on the life and legacy of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall (Pic: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When will the minute’s silence take place?

The National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8pm on Sunday 18 September, the night before the Queen’s state funeral, and will be marked by a one-minute silence.

The silence can be observed privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils, the government has said.

Community groups, clubs and other organisations across the country are encouraged to take part in the silence, and people overseas are also encouraged to observe the one-minute silence at 8pm local time.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: "The public are invited to come together and observe the National Moment of Reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The silence can be marked privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils.

"We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.

"The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time."

The silence will take place on the final night of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying-in-state at Westminster.

The coffin will remain in Westminster Hall until 6.30am on Monday (19 September), when it will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.

Can I pay respects to the Queen at Westminster?

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have joined the queue to pay their respects to the Queen who is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Many have been queuing overnight braving single digit temperatures.

On Friday (16 September) the queue was paused, after Westminster Hall had reached capacity.

The Queen’s closed coffin rests on a raised platform, called a catafalque and is draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It is guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

The Queen will lie in state until 6.30am on the day of the state funeral, Monday 19 September.

The public will be able to pay their respects to the late monarch in Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the day of the funeral (Photo: Getty Images)

The government has urged people to “dress appropriately for the occasion”, banning clothes “with political or offensive slogans”.

Queue-jumpers and anyone who is drunk will be booted out of the queue by stewards and police patrolling the lines, and visitors will face airport-style security checks, with tight restrictions on what can be taken in.

Flowers, tributes, candles, flags, photos, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs and camping equipment are all banned, and flowers should only be taken to the dedicated area in Green Park.

Only bags smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm will be allowed into the hall. Larger bags can be left at the bag drop facility, but capacity is limited and it may be full.

Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles which must be emptied of their contents before the security search point, are prohibited inside, as are weapons, whistles, smoke canisters and air-horns and other such items.

Guidance adds that people should not film, photograph, use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster.

Members of the public have also been warned that the queue to pay respects to the Queen is expected to be very long and people could face standing for hours, or possibly overnight, with little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continually moving.

When is the Queen’s state funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September) at 11am.

Her Majesty’s service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

At midday there will be a two-minutes silence held across the UK as a mark of respect.