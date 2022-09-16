Around 2,000 guests are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral

The nation is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III has confirmed that his mother’s funeral will be a national bank holiday. This gives an opportunity for individuals, businesses and organisations to pay their respects to the late monarch on the final day of the mourning period.

Royal funerals are a historic occasion and over 13 million people tuned in to watch the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.

It’s unclear how many people will travel to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II but we can expect the English capital to be extremely busy.

Here is the weather forecast for the Queen’s state funeral.

Over 13 million people watched the funeral of Prince Philip (Getty Images)

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September. It will commemorate the life and achievements of the Queen who served on the throne for 70 years between 1952 and 2022.

Around 2,000 guests are set to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

What time does the Queen’s funeral start?

At 6.30am on the morning of the state funeral, entry to the palace of Westminster to see the Queen’s coffin will be stopped.

The service for the funeral is expected to start at around 11am on Monday. Towards the end of the service at 11.55, Last Post will be played and this will be followed by a two minute silence that will take place across the country.

What is the weather forecast for the Queen’s funeral?

Overall, the weather for the Queen’s funeral will be relatively sunny with some cloudy spells throughout the day. People travelling to the capital are unlikely to encounter any rain.

British Weather Services senior meteorologist has said: “Reflecting on the nation’s loss, the weather will be quiet, mellow, peaceful, restful weather up until Monday.

“Temperatures appear to be going down into the weekend and then gradually recovering. On Monday, London will be in the high teens and maybe even up to 21 degrees.”

Here is the weather forecast for Monday: