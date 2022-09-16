The Queen’s state funeral will be attended by the likes of US President Joe Biden and President of France Emmanuel Macron

The UK’s period of national mourning in the wake of the Queen’s death is entering its final stages, with the deceased monarch’s state funeral set to take place on Monday (19 September).

So, while we know who some of the attendees will be - how many people in total will file into Westminster Abbey for the funeral?

The Queen’s state funeral will be attended by 2,000 invited guests (image: Getty Images)

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September). While the occasion is set to start at 11am, guests will begin arriving from 8am.

It will last for roughly one hour, with a two-minute national moment of silence rounding off the event. The former head of state’s coffin will then process from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, before arriving in Windsor for a 4pm service.

The ceremony at St George’s Chapel will be followed by a private service for the Royal Family. This event will see the Queen laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip in the Royal vault at the Windsor Castle chapel.

The Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle (image: Getty Images)

Who has been invited to the Queen’s funeral?

People invited to come to the Queen’s funeral had until Friday (16 September) to RSVP. We know several prominent world leaders will be attending the occasion, including:

US President Joe Biden

French President Emmanuel Macron

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Australian PM Anthony Albanese

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

New UK PM Liz Truss and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer will also be in attendance, with all living former PMs expected to attend.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, and Britain ‘s Prime Minister Liz Truss (Getty Images)

But it is the list of people who may or may not be coming to Westminster Abbey that’s creating intrigue.

As yet, we do not know if China’s President Xi Jinping will be travelling to London for the state funeral. It is widely expected Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan will make the trip in his place.

President Xi Jinping of China is unlikely to attend the Queen’s state funeral (image: Getty Images)

Russia, Belarus and Myanmar have not been invited, with President Vladimir Putin and President Alexander Lukashenko both barred from the event after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - part of which was launched from the territory of its ally Belarus.

Myanmar has been censured for alleged genocides along ethnic and religious lines.

Iran and North Korea will only be represented at ambassadorial level, it is understood, given the tensions between these countries and the west.

How many people will go to Queen’s funeral?

In all, around 2,000 people are expected to attend the Queen’s state funeral.

This number includes the Royal Family, UK politicians and public figures, foreign world leaders and royals, key international figures, and around 200 people who received honours from the Queen for their service to the general public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The figure has been settled upon as the maximum amount of people that can attend because it is the maximum congregation size Westminster Abbey can hold.

There is no public invite to the ceremony. Instead, members of the public have been invited to line the route of the procession to Westminster Abbey from the Palace of Westminster, and then from the Abbey to Wellington Arch.

There have been reports the post-funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin may be extended beyond Wellington Arch to allow more people to pay their respects to the UK’s deceased head of state. However, no plans have yet been confirmed.