Many businesses across the UK will close on Monday as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral

Wetherspoons has confirmed some of its pubs will remain open as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

The pub giant is closing the majority of its venues for the funeral on Monday 19 September, only opening for the day from around 1pm after the service takes place.

Wetherspoons will keep its central London, railway station and airport pubs open on Monday (Photo: Shutterstock)

Which Wetherspoons pubs will be open as the funeral takes place?

Wetherspoons will keep its central London, railway station and airport pubs open on Monday as the Queen’s funeral takes place.

Its other locations will open later than usual at approximately 1pm and will stay open during normal trading hours from then onwards.

A spokesman for the company confirmed: “Pub company Wetherspoon is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels (hotels will be open for resident guests only) during normal trading hours from 8am until midnight on Monday September 19.

“The majority of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm and will remain open during normal trading hours after that.”

Will other pubs be open?

Wetherspoons is the latest hospitality company to confirm its opening plans for Monday, which will be a public bank holiday.

The UK’s biggest pub firm, Stonegate, said on Wednesday that it plans to keep venues open and show footage of the Queen’s funeral.

The Slug & Lettuce owner, which runs around 4,500 pubs and bars, said its managed venues will remain open to allow customers to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, and those running its leased and tenanted pubs can independently decide if they will open.

In a statement, the Stonegate Group said: “The passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a momentous and sombre occasion.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time. Our managed pubs and venues remain open and, where possible, will show the funeral on Monday 19 September to honour her life and service.”

Heineken’s pub arm, Star Pubs & Bars, said it may keep some venues open for the day as well, allowing independent leaseholders to make the decision.

Likewise Green King, which owns around 2,700 pubs and restaurants in the UK confirmed that business will be running as usual, and Fullers Group, which has more than 400 pubs across the country, will also remain open.

Fullers Group said in a statement: “Pubs are an integral part of the community and we expect the majority of our pubs to be open to join with their communities and celebrate the life of an amazing and inspirational leader.”

It comes as the vast majority of retailers have said they will close their doors, or reduce opening hours, during the day of the funeral as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Downing Street has indicated that it is the “discretion” of individual businesses to decide how to approach the bank holiday, saying there is “no obligation to suspend businesses” and “no one-size-fits-all-approach”.