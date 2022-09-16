The Queen’s funeral will be attended by hundreds of heads of state and broadcast around the world

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey and be watched by millions around the world.

The Queen’s coronation which took place in 1953 was watched by more than 27 million people in the UK alone, at a time when fewer than 2 million homes had a TV set.

The funeral next week is likely to be the biggest TV event of the year in the UK, and possibly internationally.

Westminster Abbey has a capacity of 2,000 and every seat will be filled with world leaders, monarchs, members of the Queen’s household, and high ranking public figures attending.

The Queen passed away on 8 September at Balmoral at the age of 96, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The funeral service itself will last roughly one hour, but the coverage will last much longer.

A bank holiday has been declared for the day of the funeral in the form of a national day of mourning, and millions of people across the country will have the day off.

When will the Queen’s funeral take place?

The Queen’s funeral will take place on 19 September following the lying in state ceremony of the late monarch’s coffin.

The lying in state will end at 6.30am on Monday and at 8am Westminster Abbey will open for guests to begin taking their seats.

The funeral service will begin at 11am - prayers will be said and the Archbishop of Canterbury will deliver a sermon. A two minutes silence will be held and the service will end around 12pm.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II

After the service, the Queen’s coffin will travel in a procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park, before travelling by hearse to Windsor Castle.

The Queen will be interred with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at 7.30pm on Monday.

This service, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, will be entirely private and will not be filmed.

Who will attend the funeral?

The British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer will attend the funeral.

Members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Other world leaders who have confirmed their attendance include American President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Commonwealth figures who will be there include New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has not been invited as UK relations with the country have been strained since the illegal invasion of Ukraine began this February.

China’s President Xi Jinping has been invited, in a move condemned by Conservative MPs, though it is not thought he will attend.

Where can you watch the Queen’s funeral live?

The full funeral service will be streamed live on the NationalWorld website on 19 September.