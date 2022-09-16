Will China and Russia have representatives at the state funeral attended by high-ranking world leaders?

A group of MPs and peers sanctioned by China have expressed serious concerns about the Chinese Government being invited to the Queen’s funeral.

Senior Tory MPs Tim Loughton and Sir Iain Duncan Smith wrote this week to the Commons Speaker and Lord Speaker, calling it “extraordinary” that Chinese representatives should have received an invitation.

The letter to Sir Lindsay Hoyle from Tory politicians, also signed by crossbench peer Lord Alton and Labour peer Baroness Kennedy, said: “We are greatly concerned to hear that the Government of China has been invited to attend the state funeral next week, despite other countries Russia, Belarus and Myanmar being excluded.

“Given that the United Kingdom Parliament has voted to recognise the genocide committed by the Chinese Government against the Uighur people it is extraordinary that the architects of that genocide should be treated in any more favourable way than those countries who have been barred.”

So will countries like China and Russia have representatives at the funeral, expected to be attended by dozens of high-ranking world leaders?

Will China have representatives at the Queen’s funeral?

President of China Xi Jinping and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015 (Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

The Chinese Government is reportedly considering sending a delegation to the funeral on Monday in Westminster Abbey but it is unclear whether President Xi Jinping will attend.

The Chinese leader this week met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Uzbekistan.

Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan is expected to attend, the South China Morning Post reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Since a group of MPs and peers sanctioned by China expressed serious concerns over the country’s representation at the state funeral, an official delegation from China has reportedly been banned from attending the Queen’s lying in state.

The group from Beijing has been refused permission by Commons authorities to attend the lying in state after an intervention by the Speaker, a senior parliamentary figure told news website Politico.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle reportedly told colleagues he declined a request for the delegation to be allowed access to Westminster Hall, where crowds continue to pay their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday.

A House of Commons spokesman said “we do not comment on security matters” when queried.

The UN recently published an assessment of human rights concerns linked with the Xinjiang region of China, and concluded “serious” violations had been committed there linked to Beijing’s so-called counter-terror and counter-extremism policies.

Will Russia be represented at the funeral?

Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, it is understood.

Russia is continuing its onslaught on Ukraine, while Belarus has supported its neighbour in the invasion; in Myanmar, the military seized power in a coup last year.