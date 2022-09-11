A number of key figures are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The funeral will be attended by members of the royal family, heads of state and world leaders, and important public figures.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, Buckingham Palace has announced (Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

But who exactly will be on the guest list?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II?

A number of key figures are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral, including President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Mr Biden confirmed that he will be attending the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II after she died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on 8 September.

When asked by reporters in Ohio on Friday (9 September) if he intended on attending the funeral, he said: “Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet but I will be going.”

The UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss is expected to attend, as well as Labour party leader Keir Starmer.

Many world leaders are likely to be in attendance, including Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to The Guardian he said: “If we find the opportunity we would like to be present at this ceremony.”

Members of Europe’s royal families will also reportedly travel to London for the funeral, including those from Spain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

King Charles III, his wife Camilla - the now Queen Consort - Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex will also be at the ceremony.

Prince William - the now Prince of Wales - and his wife, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Peter Philips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, are also expected to be present at the ceremony.

The Queen’s cousins are likely to be there, including the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, as well as her ladies-in-waiting and her closest staff.

Who attended Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99, with his funeral taking place when Covid restrictions were still in place in England.

This meant only 30 mourners were allowed to attend the ceremony, including the Queen and other members of the royal family.