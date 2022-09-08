The Queen is being attended to by doctors at Balmoral Castle, with Royal household officials saying there are concerns about her health

It comes just a matter of days after the monarch invited Liz Truss to form a new government.

All of the key members of the Royal Family are either present at or travelling to the Aberdeenshire estate to be with the 96-year-old head of state.

So, if the Queen passes away, what will happen at her state funeral - and will there be a UK bank holiday to mark the event?

What will happen at Queen’s funeral?

If the Queen dies, a 10-day operation will swing into action.

Known as Operation Unicorn because she would have died in Scotland - unicorns being Scotland’s national animal - it will see the Queen’s body transported to Edinburgh.

Precise details are not yet known about how the following days would pan out, but it will see the Queen’s body rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Her coffin would then be taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

From there, it is expected she would be placed on the Royal train at Waverley station and transported down to London.

If, for some reason, this is not possible, Operation Overstudy would see the Queen’s coffin transported south via aircraft where it would be met by the Prime Minister and senior officials.

The monarch’s funeral will take place on the tenth day after her death.

In the interim, she will have laid in state for four days at the Palace of Westminster so that the general public can gather to pay their respects.

Heads of state and other key foreign dignitaries will fly into the UK for the funeral.

National security will be in a high state of alert for a possible terror attack.

It is expected hundreds of thousands of people could travel to London, with a government memo seen by the Politico news website warning London could literally become “full”.

The state funeral itself will take place at Westminster Abbey, and would be likely to involve the entire Royal Family.

While no official timings are known, two minutes of silence will take place across the UK at midday on the day of the funeral.

Afterwards, processions will take place in London and then at Windsor, where the Queen will be interred after a committal service at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Will there be a bank holiday for Queen’s funeral?

A national day of mourning will be held on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

While there will only be subtle differences compared to a regular bank holiday, it will not be labelled as being one.

If the funeral falls on a Saturday or a Sunday (should her death be confirmed today, it would fall on Sunday 18 September), there will be no bank holiday.

Should the funeral take place on a weekday, the day will effectively become a bank holiday.