Concerns regarding Queen Elizabeth II’s health have been sparked after a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said she was ‘under medical supervision’

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears for the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm saying royal doctors were concerned for health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

A number of detailed protocols are ready to be put in place depending on the circumstances regarding the Queen’s death - including Operation Unicorn, which would be implemented if she were to die in Scotland.

This is what you need to know.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Operation Unicorn is the name given to the secret plan that outlines what would happen if the Queen were to die in Scotland, and not in England.

Operation Unicorn was first referred to in the Parliament’s online papers in back 2017, when the LG agreed to set up a “resilience board for disruptive incidents”.

Scotland coat of arms (Photo: Adobe Stock/Lucian Milasan)

However, it was in 2019 that details of Operation Unicorn were uncovered after the minutes from a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Leadership Group (LG) were accidentally leaked back in June 2019.

The minutes of the meeting said: “LG received an update on planning for Operation Unicorn - the death of Her Majesty The Queen while in Scotland.

“The primary focus was on the impact on staffing and the specific impacts depending on timing.”

What is the Operation Unicorn plan?

Operation Unicorn states that, on hearing the news of the Queen’s passing, parliamentary business would be immediately suspended in order to allow the authorities to prepare for the monarch’s state funeral.

It’s believed that up to six parliamentary days could be lost, but there will be 36 hours to prepare for a motion of condolence in the chamber.

Should she die in Scotland, the Queen’s body would initially rest at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh before then being carried up the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral for a service of reception.

The Royal Standard is flown over the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland on June 30, 2022 (Photo by Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her body would then be placed on the Royal Train at Waverley station which would travel down the east coast mainline to London for the burial service.

At this point, news of her death will have been shared and it is expected that members of the public will line up to throw flowers at the Royal Train at level crossings and on station platforms situated along the length of the country including Musselburgh, Thirsk, Peterborough and Hatfield.

Another train will follow behind the royal Train in order to clear debris from the tracks.

Why is the Queen in Scotland?

The Queen is currently in Scotland because she is in the royal residence of Balmoral, which is situated in Aberdeenshire, near the village of Crathie.

She travels to Balmoral each year for her summer holiday, to enjoy a few months of relaxation and to spend time with her family.

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen has been at Balmoral since July, and is expected to remain in Scotland until some time in October.

Balmoral Castle is a royal residence owned by Queen Elizabeth II and, unlike the monarch’s official residences, Balmoral is a private property, meaning it isn’t owned by the Crown.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is the codename for the plan that will be put in place if the Queen dies.

While these plans have been in place for decades, it was in 2021 that specific details of the protocols were unveiled when political news outlet Politico obtained a series of documents regarding Operation London Bridge.

The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, with every day afterwards referred to as D-Day+1 and D-Day+2 and so on, going up to and including D-Day+10.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Politico reported that, in the hours after the Queen’s death, a “call cascade” would take place to inform the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary and a number of the most senior ministers and officials.

The Prime Minister will be told by the Queen’s private secretary, who will also tell the Privy Council Office, with permanent departmental secretaries to be given a script in order to inform other government ministers.

The royal household will then issue an “official notification” delivering the news to the public.

The UK parliament will adjourn, as well as devolved legislatures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Prime Minister will make a statement, with no other members of the UK government permitted to make any statement until after this point. They will then have an audience with the new monarch, who would be King Charles.

MPs will offer tributes to the Queen in the House of Commons the day after the Queen’s death, but parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days.

All government departmental social media pages will go through a blackout, sharing a picture of a black banner in the wake of the Queen’s death and changing their profile pictures to their departmental crest.