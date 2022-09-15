The late Queen will be laid to rest on Monday 19 September

The UK is currently in the middle of a national mourning period for the late Queen . The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II , who died on Thursday 8 September, is currently lying in state in the Palace of Westminster .

Visitors will be able to see the late Queen and pay their respects to her 24 hours a day up until 6.30am on Monday 19 September - the day of the Queen’s state funeral . People who do wish to have a moment with the late Queen have been warned to expect an extremely long queue, however, and that queue could easily rival some of the longest queues seen previously in the UK and the world .

On the day of the funeral, the Queen will make her final journey from Westminster Hall to Windsor to be ultimately laid to rest in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, alongside her late family members. So, just what will happen on the day of the Queen’s funeral , and what is the map for the route of the funeral procession?

The Queen is now lying in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her state funeral on Monday 19 September 2022.

When is Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, at 11am on Monday 19 September. After the funeral, the late Queen will be taken to Windsor Castle to her final resting place in St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried alongside her parents, sister Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s coffin will travel from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

What will happen during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

The late Queen’s state funeral will have three parts. It will begin with a service at Westminster Abbey at 11am which will be attended by world leaders, representatives of the Commonwealth, emergency services workers, representatives of the Queen’s charity patronages and the wider Royal family. There will then be a televised committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at 4pm and a private interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at 7.30pm.

Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place.

What are the timings for the Queen’s funeral, including the funeral procession?

There are a number of key events that will take place during the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Here are the confirmed timings for these events.

6.30am: The public lying in state ends and Westminster Hall is closed to the public.

The public lying in state ends and Westminster Hall is closed to the public. 10.44am: The Queen’s coffin will be placed onto the gun carriage for the short procession to Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by the King and senior members of the Royal family, arriving at 10.52am.

The Queen’s coffin will be placed onto the gun carriage for the short procession to Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by the King and senior members of the Royal family, arriving at 10.52am. 11am: The Queen’s funeral service begins.

The Queen’s funeral service begins. 11.55am: Towards the end of the funeral service, the Last Post will be played followed by a national two minute silence that will be observed in the Abbey and across the country. A lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring an end to the service.

Towards the end of the funeral service, the Last Post will be played followed by a national two minute silence that will be observed in the Abbey and across the country. A lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring an end to the service. Around midday: The Queen’s coffin will then be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession, led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the British Armed Forces.

The Queen’s coffin will then be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession, led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the British Armed Forces. 3.06pm: The Queen’s coffin arrives at Windsor at the Shaw Farm Gate, with the hearse driving slowly up the Long Walk where the public are expected to line the route.

The Queen’s coffin arrives at Windsor at the Shaw Farm Gate, with the hearse driving slowly up the Long Walk where the public are expected to line the route. 4pm: There will be a televised committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at the end of which the Lord Chamberlain will break his stick of office over the coffin and it will be lowered into the royal vault, out of view.

There will be a televised committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at the end of which the Lord Chamberlain will break his stick of office over the coffin and it will be lowered into the royal vault, out of view. 7.30pm: A private interment will take place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, the small venue where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be reunited with that of her husband Prince Philip’s coffin.

The Queen’s final journey from Westminster to Windsor.