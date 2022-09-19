A number of shops will close on Monday 19 September to allow workers to commemorate the Queen on the day of her state funeral

The nation continues to mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II , who died on Thursday 8 September at the age of 96. People in the UK are currently going through a 10 day period of national mourning , which will end today (Monday 19 September) with the late Queen’s state funeral in London .

The new King, Charles III , declared that the day of his mother’s funeral would be a bank holiday to allow people to travel to the capital city or watch the proceedings in their home to pay their respects to our late monarch. Businesses do not have an obligation to close, however, the government has asked business owners to respond to the day sensitively.

A number of retailers have already announced, however, that they will be closing their stores as a mark of respect. So, which shops will close on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

When and where is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at 11am at Westminster Abbey, London. After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service which will involve a selection of prayers.

A private interment service will be held at King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried . Both the funeral and committal service will be televised, and they are expected to be watched by millions of people around the world.

Which shops will close for the bank holiday on Monday 19 September?

These are the shops which will close on Monday 19 September to allow their staff the time to pay tribute to the late Queen.

John Lewis said its department stores and Waitrose shops will close on the day, but added that a "very limited number" of Waitrose stores may be open at some point during the day on the route of the funeral procession. However, even these shops will close during the funeral itself.

said its department stores and shops will close on the day, but added that a "very limited number" of Waitrose stores may be open at some point during the day on the route of the funeral procession. However, even these shops will close during the funeral itself. Sainsbury’s and Argos stores will be closed, and people will also not be able to have their Sainsbury’s groceries or Argos items delivered. Convenience stores and petrol stations will be open from 5pm until 10pm. Selected stores in London will also open to those attending the funeral in person.

and stores will be closed, and people will also not be able to have their Sainsbury’s groceries or Argos items delivered. Convenience stores and petrol stations will be open from 5pm until 10pm. Selected stores in London will also open to those attending the funeral in person. Aldi stores will close for the day.

stores will close for the day. Lidl stores will also be closed.

stores will also be closed. Tesco ’s large stores will be closed all day and Express stores will be closed until 5pm. Garden centre chain Dobbies , which is owned by Tesco, said its stores will also be closed.

’s large stores will be closed all day and Express stores will be closed until 5pm. Garden centre chain , which is owned by Tesco, said its stores will also be closed. Marks and Spencer says all of its stores will be closed all day with "some limited exceptions". A small number of stores in London will be open to help those who are waiting on the funeral route, but even these will close by 10.30am and then remain closed for the day. The exception to this is the four stores closest to Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which will re-open after the funeral. People will not be able to get their online purchases delivered on this day either. Franchise partners in travel hubs and public service locations such as hospitals are likely to remain open.

says all of its stores will be closed all day with "some limited exceptions". A small number of stores in London will be open to help those who are waiting on the funeral route, but even these will close by 10.30am and then remain closed for the day. The exception to this is the four stores closest to Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which will re-open after the funeral. People will not be able to get their online purchases delivered on this day either. Franchise partners in travel hubs and public service locations such as hospitals are likely to remain open. Co-op stores will be closed until 5pm, apart from some in central London and towards Windsor, which will remain open during the day to serve those who are part of the funeral. People will be able to get deliveries to their home but only after 5pm.

stores will be closed until 5pm, apart from some in central London and towards Windsor, which will remain open during the day to serve those who are part of the funeral. People will be able to get deliveries to their home but only after 5pm. Asda will close its stores by midnight on Sunday 18 September and they will then re-open at 5pm on Monday 19 September. There will be no online deliveries at all.

will close its stores by midnight on Sunday 18 September and they will then re-open at 5pm on Monday 19 September. There will be no online deliveries at all. Morrisons supermarkets will be closed all day but petrol stations will re-open at 5pm.

supermarkets will be closed all day but petrol stations will re-open at 5pm. Iceland stores will be closed.

stores will be closed. Harrods will close its Knightsbridge store in London on the day.

will close its Knightsbridge store in London on the day. Primark has confirmed that all of its high street stores will be closed. The retailer also confirmed it would close its depots and head office in the UK too.

has confirmed that all of its high street stores will be closed. The retailer also confirmed it would close its depots and head office in the UK too. B&Q said it would close all its UK stores "as a mark of respect" on the day of the Queen’s funeral. Click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.

said it would close all its UK stores "as a mark of respect" on the day of the Queen’s funeral. Click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day. Homebase said it will close all of its stores.

said it will close all of its stores. Ikea said it will pause its business operations, including closing all of its UK stores.

said it will pause its business operations, including closing all of its UK stores. All of WH Smith ’s high street branches will be shut for the day of the funeral. Its smaller travel stores will also be closed.

’s high street branches will be shut for the day of the funeral. Its smaller travel stores will also be closed. Dunelm has confirmed it will be closed for the bank holiday. The company will also be pausing delivery, Click and Collect and customer services on the day.

has confirmed it will be closed for the bank holiday. The company will also be pausing delivery, Click and Collect and customer services on the day. Blue Diamond Garden Centres will be closed for the day.

will be closed for the day. Apple will close its stores.

will close its stores. Joe Browns has announced that they will close their stores, head office and warehouse on the day of the funeral as a mark of respect.

Will staff be paid if they were due to work on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

A number of stores which have announced they will be closed on Monday 19 September have also said they pay their staff in full.