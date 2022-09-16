As more shops announce they will close for next Monday’s bank holiday , we reveal which companies have promised to pay its staff their usual wages.

A host of UK supermarkets and other retailers have announced they will close their doors during the Queen’s funeral bank holiday next Monday (19 September).

But while the move will allow retail workers to pay their respects to the late monarch, there have also been concerns that the period of national mourning could be hitting working people in the pocket.

From sporting and cultural events being cancelled to businesses closing as a mark of respect in the wake of the Queen’s death on Thursday (8 September), social media has been awash with stories of people losing out on much-needed wages during a cost of living crisis.

One union has urged businesses to pay all staff for the hours they would have worked if they had not closed for the Queen’s funeral. (Image: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

But will shop staff be among them?

There is no obligation for employers to pay staff for bank holidays – which the Queen’s funeral will be. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy guidance says “this bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays”.

So far Sainsbury’s, Poundland and garden centre chain Dobbies are among the businesses to confirm they will pay staff in full if they had been due to work during the funeral closures.

The GMB union said all businesses closing as a mark of respect for the Queen should ensure they pay workers as usual.

"Workers who are already on the brink due to the cost of living crisis should not be made to suffer financially because an employer is refusing to pay people properly at this significant moment for the nation,” said GMB national officer Nadine Houghton.

NationalWorld has asked each store that has announced closures whether it will be paying staff as normal for the hours they would have worked

We will be updating this article as companies respond, and adding new companies as closures are announced.

Aldi

Aldi staff members who were due to work on Monday will receive a day’s holiday in lieu.

Apple

Apple staff members’ pay or benefits will not be affected by the bank holiday.

Argos

A spokesperson for Argos owner Sainsbury’s said Monday would be paid leave for staff at closed stores.

“Colleagues will be given additional annual leave time to cover the absence”, they said.

All Argos stores will be closed on Monday, including Fast Track delivery services.

Asda

A statement released by Asda said staff “contracted”to work during Monday will receive their normal pay.

NationalWorld asked whether this would include staff scheduled to work, but not contracted to.

A spokesperson said: “Any colleagues that were scheduled to work on Monday will be paid in full for their original planned hours worked. In addition. those colleagues who work when the stores open at 5pm will be paid double time.”

B&M

B&M has been contacted for comment.

B&Q

B&Q workers who were originally set to work on Monday will be paid, a spokesperson said.

Centre Parcs

Centre Parcs - which U-turned on a decision to kick guests off its parks and will instead now just close its restaurants and other facilities - said staff would be entitled to an additional day’s holiday.

“Those who are working on Monday 19 September will receive full pay and a day’s holiday in lieu,” a spokesperson added.

Coop

Coop told NationalWorld that staff would get an extra day’s paid holiday.

Costa Coffee

Costa says all staff will be paid, even if they were not due to work on Monday.

All stores wholly owned by Costa will be closed, althought some stores could remain open if they are operated by partners.

Dobbies

Garden centre chain Dobbie said its staff would be paid as normal when stores are closed.

Dreams

Dreams says all its staff are salaried, rather than hourly workers, and will be paid.

They said: “All colleagues will be paid to cover the bank holiday as with any other.

“Any colleagues who were not due to work on the bank holiday will be given back time in lieu.”

Dunelm

Dunelm says it will pay all colleagues who “were contracted to work” on Monday.

Any staff on flexible hours contracts who were also on a rota to work that day will also be paid, a spokesperson said.

French Connection

French Connection has not yet said it will close for the Queen’s funeral.

However it closed all its stores on the day following her death. A spokesperson said “all employees will receive their salary as normal over any store closures and bank holidays at this time”.

Greggs

Greggs has not responded.

Harrods

Harrods says all staff will get a paid day off to watch the funeral.

Homebase

A Homebase spokesperson said staff will still be paid when stores close on Monday.

Iceland

Iceland said all staff scheduled to work on Monday will still be paid in full.

Ikea

An Ikea spokesperson said staff would be paid.

“As IKEA has taken the decision to close the units, co-workers scheduled to work this day will be paid as normal,” they said.

John Lewis/Waitrose

John Lewis has confirmed all John Lewis and Waitrose staff scheduled to work will be paid as usual.

Joe Browns

Joe Browns has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

Lidl

Lidl said staff would get an additional day of leave within their holiday entitlement for this year and will be paid.

Marks and Spencer

A spokesperson for M&S said the day would be treated as any other bank holiday, and colleagues who were scheduled to work will receive their normal pay.

Mcdonalds

Mcdonalds said that staff at all company owned restaurants will be paid for their scheduled hours.

However, the vast majority of Mcdonalds restaurants are franchises, according to the company’s website.

A spokesperson said decisions on pay and logistics concerning the bank holiday closure will be made by individual francshisees.

Morrisons

Morrisons says it is giving all its colleagues additional paid holiday entitlement in recognition of the bank holiday.

Poundland

A Poundland spokesperson said all its 770 stores will be closed next week and that staff who were scheduled to work that day will be paid their hours in full.

“We know how important it will be that colleagues have the opportunity to pay their respects next Monday, as the country comes together to honour and celebrate the life of the Queen,” they said.

Primark

Primark said if staff normally work on a Monday and were due to work during the funethey will be paid as normal.

If not, staff will get an additional paid day’s annual leave to use at another time.

Sainsburys

All Sainsbury’s supermarkets will be closed on Monday. Convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open between 5pm and 10pm, while select stores in central London will remain open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

A spokesperson said Monday would be paid leave for staff at closed stores.

“Colleagues will be given additional annual leave time to cover the absence,” they said.

Tesco

A Tesco spokesperson said any colleagues due to be working will still be paid if their store is closed, while those at stores remaining open who volunteer to work will receive a premium bank holiday rate.

WHSmith

WHSmith has not yet responded.