A national bank holiday will take place for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The date of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been confirmed as Monday 19 September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles III has confirmed that his mothers funeral will be marked as a national bank holiday. This gives an opportunity for individuals, businesses and organisations to pay their respect on the final day of the mourning period.

The bank holiday will take place across the UK, but who will get time off and will schools close during the national bank holiday?

Charles is the new king of Britain (Getty Images)

Who can take the day off work for the Queen’s funeral?

The government has confirmed that the national holiday will be treated as a standard bank holiday meaning there is no obligation for an employer to let their staff have the day off.

A staff member taking the day off is a matter of discussion between individuals and their employer and the government is unable to interfere with the terms of your existing contract. If you work in a job where you are required to work the bank holiday you may be entitled to an additional day of leave however this would be decided at the discretion of your employer.

The government issued the following statement: “The bank holiday will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off.”

Who pays for bank holidays?

Almost all full time workers are legally entitled to around 5 weeks of paid holidays a year known as annual leave.

Some employers include bank holidays as part of their statutory annual leave. Whether you are paid during a bank holiday would be done at the discretion of the employer.

Will schools close for the Queen’s funeral?

The government has confirmed that schools will be closed for the Queen’s funeral to “give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark her majesty’s passing.”

Will there be a bank holiday for King Charles III’s coronation?

King Charles’ coronation is expected to take place in the spring or summer of 2023, however no decision has currently been made about whether there will be a bank holiday.

Was King George VI’s funeral a bank holiday?