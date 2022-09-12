The Queen was well known for her love of dogs, owning 30 corgis and dorgis throughout her lifetime

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will take on the The Queen’s beloved corgis following her death.

The Queen, who was well known for her love of the dog breed, owned 30 corgis and a dorgi, which is a dachshund corgi cross, throughout her lifetime.

Her two corgis, named Muick and Sandy will both go to live with her son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

But, who is Sarah Ferguson and when did she marry Prince Andrew? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in New York, 1998 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who is Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is the former wife of Prince Andrew.

She is often known by her nickname “Fergie”, short for her surname.

Born in London in 1959 to Ronald Ferguson and Susan Barrantes, she studied at Hurst Lodge School, in Ascot.

The 62-year-old has enjoyed a busy career as an author and TV personality.

Some of her popular books include “Budgie The Helicopter” and her tell-all novel “My Story”, which revealed details about her life as a member of the Royal Family.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, with a copy of her autobiography in New York (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

When did Sarah Ferguson marry Prince Andrew?

Ferugson had known Prince Andrew from childhood, but their friendship grew romantic after she attended a party in 1985 at Windsor Castle after the Royal Ascot.

According to Vanity Fair, Princess Diana had encouraged the match, inviting Ferguson to the party.

The pair were friends, with Ferguson attending her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

The couple dated for a year, with Prince Andrew proposing in February 1986 at Floors Castle in Scotland, marrying that July, in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Over 2,000 guests were in attendance, and their wedding was watched by 500 million people worldwide.

Upon their marriage, they were given the titles the Duke and Duchess of York.

The couple had two children, Princess Beatrice, born in 1988 and Princess Eugenie born in 1990.

However, the relationship would not last, with the couple officially separating in 1992.

Why did they split up?

The relationship ended in 1992, with Prince Andrew’s career in the Royal Naval being a driving factor.

The Prince was away for most of their marriage, with the couple rarely seeing each other.

After the seperation, Ferguson caused a Royal scandal when photographs of her topless with the American businessman John Bryan appeared in the Daily Mirror.

Speaking about the separation in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2007, Ferguson said: “I spent my entire first pregnancy alone. When Beatrice was born, Andrew got 10 days of shore leave.”

She also talked about the couple’s separation, calling it “the most painful time of my life” and reflected on her meeting with The Queen.

Ferguson said: “When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, ‘What do you require, Sarah?’ I said, ‘Your friendship’, which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement.

“But I wanted to be able to say, ‘Her Majesty is my friend’ – not right her nor have lawyers saying, ‘Look, she is greedy’. I left my marriage knowing I’d have to work.”

Their divorce did not become official until 30 May 1996, four years after they seperated.

In 2010, Ferguson once again headlines after she was caught up in a bribery scandal and caught on film offering access to Prince Andrew in return for £500,000.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Pic: Getty Images)

Where does Sarah Ferguson live now?

Despite the pair being divorced, Ferguson still continues to live at Prince Andrew’s home in Windsor.

The Royal Lodge property has belonged to Prince Andrew since the Queen Mother passed away 2002.

The Grade II-listed residence boasts 30-rooms and 21 acres of gardens.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in 202, Ferguson said that she and the Prince “are very good co-parents together” and that she was “lucky” to have the unusual living arrangement.”

She added: “I travel a lot and I’ve always been able to make wherever I am home. If I am staying in a hotel I have the same family photographs and scented candles around me.

“When I’m in the UK, I’m lucky enough to stay at the Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous.”

Will Sarah Ferguson take the Queen’s corgis?

Both Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, will become the new owners of The Queen’s corgis.

The two dogs, named Muick and Sandy were a gift to The Queen from Prince Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.