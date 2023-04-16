Red Arrows will feature in a flypast to mark the coronation of King Charles

The Red Arrows, Spitfire and other aircraft will take part in a flypast as part of the celebrations for King Charles’ coronation.

The monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. The armed forces are set to play a key role in the day’s activities.

Sailors, soldiers, and aviators from across the UK and the breadth of the Commonwealth will accompany Charles and Camilla to and from Westminster Abbey. Later in the day, military personnel will conduct a six-minute flypast of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – flying over The Mall in central London.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace noted the operation will be “spectacular”, saying: “We can be enormously proud of the professionalism and precision of our armed forces as they honour His Majesty, their new commander-in-chief. From the procession on The Mall, to the flypast over London, with gun salutes at sea and across the country, it will be a spectacular and fitting tribute and a privilege to take part in for all those involved and watching from afar.”

When will the flypast be?

The RAF flypast will take place on Saturday, 6 May. It will take place later in the day following the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The timings will be confirmed in the near future. This article will be updated.

Red Arrows perform flypast over The Mall in London. Picture: Ministry of Defence via Getty Images

Which aircraft will feature in the flypast?

For the flypast through the skies of London, which will be watched by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – will follow dozens of aircraft used by the armed forces on operations around the world. Featured amongst the aerial procession will be aircraft that have delivered support to Ukraine, policed Nato airspace, supported disaster relief, deterred drug trafficking and countered terrorism in the Middle East and Africa.

Included will be 16 helicopters, the historic Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the RAF’s brand-new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Joint RAF and RN crewed state-of-the art F-35B Lightning II jets and transport aircraft from the RAF’s Air Mobility Force. It will feature the first flypast involvement of the RAF’s new Envoy IV CC1 aircraft.

Will the Red Arrows be involved?

Yes, the famous Red Arrows will be taking part in the flypast.

What is a flypast?

According to the Cambridge dictionary, it is: “an occasion when a group of aircraft flies in a special pattern as a part of a ceremony.” Flypasts are often tied in with Royal or state events, anniversaries, celebrations - and occasionally funerary or memorial occasions.

It is the same as a flyover, which is the term used in the United States.

Who flies the Red Arrows?

Since 1996, the Red Arrows team has been made up of nine display pilots, all of which are volunteers. The pilots complete a three-year tour with the Red Arrows and then return to other roles in the RAF.