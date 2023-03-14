The likes of Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams have all reportedly turned down invitations to perform at the King’s Coronation Concert

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are set to celebrate their ascension to the throne with a huge coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May. The event will mark a landmark moment in history and will feature a number of star-studded music acts from past and present.

The late monarch Queen Elizabeth held the last major royal celebrations in June last year for her Platinum Jubilee which enjoyed performances from artists such as Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Elton John and Rod Stewart.

But who is likely to feature in the king’s coronation party - and who has declined an invitation? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Who has declined the invitation?

A royal source told The Sun that “organisers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting line-up but have hit a series of challenges.”

Elton John and Harry Styles are amongst some of the big-name acts which have allegedly declined the invitation to perform.

John is unable to make the concert due to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which sees him performing in a range of venues across Europe including a debut performance at Glastonbury.

Styles is also unable to make the Coronation as it clashes with his two year long Love On Tour.

Other big name acts said to have declined the invitation as well include Ed Sheeran and Adele, according to reports.

Who is performing at the Coronation Concert?

Lionel Richie has been confirmed as one of the big acts for the King’s coronation concert, The Sun reports.

The 73-year-old singer songwriter is best known for big hits such as Dancing On The Ceiling, Stuck On You, All Night Long and Say You, Say Me.

Take That band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owne and Howard Donald are also expected to headline the concert, according to The Mirror. The group are best known for songs such as Back For Good, Patience, Shine and Relight My Fire.

However, the group will be without frontman Robbie Williams who is unable to make the concert to his schedule.

Who is rumoured to perform?

Australian pop star sisters Kylie Minogue and Danni Minogue are heavily speculated to be making an appearance at the coronation concert.

Kylie rose to fame by starring in the Australian soap opera Neighbours in the 1980s and she later established herself as one of the biggest Australian artists of all time with songs such as Can’t Get You out of My Head, In Your Eyes and I Should Be So Lucky.

Danni rose to fame on the soap opera Home and Away and she enjoyed success in the 1990s with hits such as Baby Love, Jump to the Beat and Success. She is best known for being a judge on X Factor from 2007 until 2010.

The Spice Girls have also been linked with a reunion to mark King Charles coronation concert. The popular 90s band which includes Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner last performed together as a five piece at the London Olympics in 2012.

Mel C told The Sun: “We’re still chatting, it’s just about finding a middle ground for everybody.”