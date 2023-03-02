Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK home Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew, Duke of York has been offered the UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Getty Images)

King Charles III has offered Prince Andrew the keys to a new location which was previously owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, say reports.

Andrew was recently forced to leave his Buckingham Palace suite rooms while the royal home undergoes a £369 million renovation. It is also deemed highly unlikely that Charles will allow Andrew to return to his old room in the future.

Andrew is believed to have slept with a perfectly arranged teddy bear collection when he visited Buckingham Palace but those cuddly toys, along with other possessions have now been removed from the Chamber Floor.

The news of Andrew’s relocation comes just over a year after the Duke of York reached an out-of-court settlement fee with Virginia Matthews over her sexual abuse claims.

But is Prince Andrew likely to relocate and where is he currently based at the moment? Here is everything you need to know.

Where does Prince Andrew live?

Prince Andrew and his family have been based in the Royal Lodge since 2004. The 31-room mansion is situated in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England. The property previously belonged to Elizabeth the Queen Mother between 1952 and 2002.

Is Prince Andrew likely to relocate?

Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage which is the UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been issued with an eviction notice by Buckingham Palace, according to The Sun.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports and discussions regarding the matter are likely to be kept under wraps.

Where is Frogmore Cottage?

Frogmore Cottage is a Grade II listed 10-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire and it was a gift to the Sussex’s from Harry’s late mother Queen Elizabeth II. The property which is owned by the Crown Estate had an estimated cost of £2.4 million in 2018/19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in California with their two children, after quitting life as working royals in 2020. The news of their potential departure from Frogmore Castle comes just months after the launch of the controversial memoir Spare.

Sources cited by The Sun claim that Andrew is resisting the offer of a smaller property at this time.

Is Prince Andrew married?