Prince Harry claims his brother William physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan Markle in 2019

The book Spare comes just a month after the release of the explosive Netflix series Harry and Meghan and has attracted interest around the world.

The leaks of the new book come after copies of Spare went on sale early in Spain, around five days prior to the official release date. But what did Harry mean when he described William as his arch nemesis and what other revelations can we expect to see in his new book?

Here is everything you need to know.

What does arch nemesis mean?

According to Collins Dictionary the word arch nemesis refers to a person’s chief enemy or main rival. The term is also described as an archenemy.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Prince Harry is asked to explain his comments about his brother William. Harry responds: “There has always been this competition for us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or is played by the heir/spare.”

What to expect from Prince Harry’s new book

Prince Harry goes into detail on a number of controversial subjects such as the feud with his brother William.

The Guardian which obtained a copy of Spare claims that Harry details Prince William physically attacking him during a heated argument about Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry has opened up about the feud between himself and Prince William. (Getty Images)

Harry writes: ”It all happened so fast… He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry also claims that William encouraged him to wear the controversial Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005. Harry, who was 20-years-old at the time, received widespread scrutiny from the public and the media for the incident. Reflecting back on the event, Harry has since described the stunt as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life.”

Good Morning America presenter Michael Strahan claims the forthcoming book will send shockwaves throughout the world. Strahan said: “He is not holding anything back. I read the book from the first page to the last and you’re amazed by how open it is. I think the readers are going to open a lot of eyeballs and drop a lot of jaws.”

When is Spare released in the UK?

The Duke of Sussex’s new book Spare is set to be released on Tuesday 10 January. The all-revealing memoir has attracted interest around the world and will be published in 16 languages.

The book’s title derives from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles: that a first son is an heir to titles, power and fortune, and a second is therefore a spare, should anything happen to the first born.

Prince William is the heir to the British throne, meanwhile Prince Harry is fifth in the line of succession behind Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.