Jeremy Clarkson has caused outrage following his column in The Sun about Meghan Meghan which has been labelled “dangerous and inexcusable”.

The article, which was published on Friday (16 December), saw the former Top Gear presenter use his column to detail that he hated the Duchess of Sussex “not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West,” but “on a cellular level”.

The presenter went on to describe that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Clarkson, who also writes for The Sunday Times and presents The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, made the comments in response to the Netflix Harry and Meghan documentary and has been met with widespread condemnation from both celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Monday (19 December) he issued a statement on Twitter addressing the backlash, saying that he had “rather put my foot in it”.

So, what did Jeremy Clarkson say and what has the reaction been? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Jeremy Clarkson say?

In an op-ed for The Sun which was published on Friday, Clarkson wrote that he hated Markle “on a cellular level” and wanted people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

In the column he said: “I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.” Adding: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and thrown lumps of excrement at her.” He then tried to justify his comments claiming that “everyone” his age “thinks the same way.”

Jeremy Clarkson has been condemned for his Sun column about Meghan Markle (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

What has the reaction been?

There has been condemnation of Clarkson’s comments on social media from across society, including politicians, comedians, celebrities and members of the public.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called Clarkson’s comments about Markle “beyond the pale”. Reported by Heart Scotland News, she added: “I think what he said about Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also reacted to the comments shared in Clarkson’s column. Reported by PA Media, speaking in Riga the PM said: “I think for everyone in public life, language matters. You asked about racism. Now, I’ve seen some of the things that have been said.

“I absolutely don’t believe that Britain is a racist country. And I’d hope that as our nation’s first British Asian Prime Minister when I say that it carries some weight.

“You know, I’m really proud of our country, its culture, its resilience, its beauty. And actually, it’s an enormous privilege to champion Britain and indeed, its institutions like the monarchy when I’m out and about on the world stage as I am here today.”

Former Countdown presenter Carol Voderman condemned Clarkson’s article, responding to his claim that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same” with: “No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.”

Comedian John Bishop, said ”I don’t care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this” and described the article as “a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman.”

On Twitter, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “As Jeremy Clarkson should well know - words have consequences. The words in his piece are no joke - they’re dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this.”

Whilst Stop Funding Hate, an organisation who engage with media advertisers to make “media hate unprofitable” shared how members of the public could report the piece and urge companies to pull their advertisements.

What has Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter said?

Clarkson’s daughter, the podcast host Emily Clarkson, spoke out against his column on social media. Posting on her Instagram Stories on Sunday 18 December, she wrote: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

What has Buckingham Palace said?

There has been no comment from the Palace about Clarkson’s column in The Sun, the institution has also remained silent regarding the Duke and Duchess‘ Netflix documentary.

Has Jeremy Clarkson apologised?