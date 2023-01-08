Tom Bradby will be interviewing the Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with ITV has finally arrived.

The Duke of Sussex has sat down with journalist Tom Bradby for the 90 minute programme, which airs just a couple of days before the release of his memoir Spare. It is one of a number of interviews he has lined up including with CBS in the U.S.

Advertisement

Clips from the ITV show - titled Harry: The Interview - have already been released in the days leading up to the broadcast, building anticipation. The teasers show him describing feelings of guilt and telling broadcaster Tom Bradby he had cried only once after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

In a previously released trailer for the interview, Harry says he is publishing his memoirs because he does not know “how staying silent is ever going to make things better”. In another clip, he says he wants to reconcile with his family – but that it cannot happen without “some accountability”.

Advertisement

The interview is the first of four broadcast appearances over the coming days, with the duke also speaking to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on CBS News on Sunday night, Michael Strahan of Good Morning America on Monday (9 January) and Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on CBS on Wednesday (11 January) morning UK time.

It will air on ITV and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January - we will update this article with all the revelations and bombshells from during the programme.

Advertisement

Composite image featuring Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales. Picture: National World graphics team

What has been confirmed prior to the interview?

ITV have teased clips from Harry: The Interview in the days leading up to the broadcast. In the interview with Bradby, which will air on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, Harry speaks about being unable to show any emotion when meeting mourners following the death of his mother in 1997.

He also admits to feeling “some guilt” when walking among the crowds gathered outside Kensington Palace, saying the only time he cried was at his mother’s burial. A string of revelations have already been leaked from the memoir, Spare, which is due to be published on Tuesday (10 January)

Advertisement

Harry has come under fire for some of the claims in the book, including that the Prince of Wales physically attacked him and called his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, “difficult” and “abrasive”. The Sun has reported that as well as the first alleged physical attack by his brother in 2019, Harry also claims that a “steaming” and “shouting” William grabbed his shirt as the pair held peace talks with their father in the gardens of Frogmore Cottage in 2021.

Advertisement

Other controversial claims include that William and Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform that sparked outrage in 2005, and that he killed 25 Taliban while serving in Afghanistan.

Harry explains reason for writing the book

“38 years of having my story told by other people... it felt like a good time to own my story and tell it myself. It is my story to tell.”

“Never complain, never explain”

Advertisement

Harry says that the family motto of “never complain, never explain” was just a motto and in fact a “lot of complaining and explaining” was happening.

“It never needed to get to this point”

Advertisement

Harry say he has written emails, letters and if “it had stopped” by the time he “fled” Britain, then “maybe things would have turned out differently”

Harry reads his own book in audiobook

Tom Bradby revealed Harry is the narrator of the audiobook version of Spare, before playing a clip of the Prince discussing the night he was told of his mother’s fatal accident.

“Darling boy”

Advertisement

The clip played from Spare reveals that his father would call him “darling boy”.

“I do not want to be a single dad”

Advertisement

Duke tells ITV that part of the reason “we are here now” is because he doesn’t want “history to repeat itself” and have to be a single parent to his children.

Young Harry wanted to believe Diana was still alive

Tom Bradby described how in the early part of the book that Harry almost tried to convince himself that his mother wasn’t really gone, but was in fact in hiding. Calling it “post traumatic injury”.

Harry wanted to see secret government file on Diana’s death

Advertisement

In Spare, Harry describes how he demanded to see the secret government file on Diana’s death - and a clip of the audiobook version, narrated by the duke, was played. He describes the frenzy of paparazzi “shooting, shooting, shooting” the car after Diana’s accident.

William and Harry both asked to be driven through tunnel where Diana died

Advertisement