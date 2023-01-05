The Duke of Sussex will be releasing his book Spare later this month

A series of bombshell revelations have already leaked from Prince Harry’s explosive autobiography. The extracts have been published in newspapers including The Guardian, The Telegraph and Daily Mail. It comes ahead of Spare’s release date on Tuesday (10 January).

Copies of Prince Harry’s book have already gone on sale in Spain, five days early, despite tight security. Bookshops in the UK, meanwhile, say they are under a strict embargo to ensure the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography is not released early.

In the leaked revelations from Spare, Harry makes claims about his time serving for the British Army in Afghanistan, physical confrontations with his brother and his drug use as a teenager. Here are the revelations and accusations that have leaked so far:

Harry claims Prince William physically attacked him

The Duke of Sussex writes in his book that he was physically attacked by William and knocked to the floor during a furious confrontation over his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry alleges the heated confrontation took place at his then-home in London, Nottingham Cottage, in 2019 and left him with a visible injury to his back after William grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor, The Guardian said.

Harry writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Nicknames revealed and Charles’ plea to his sons

Other revelations from the book include how the brothers call each other “Willy” and “Harold” and that Charles pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

William and Kate ‘encouraged’ Harry to wear infamous Nazi uniform

Harry also alleges that it was William and the Princess of Wales who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and “howled” with laughter when they saw it. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the leaked claims from Harry’s book which emerged five days before the explosive tell-all memoir is due to be published.

A man reads the newspaper “The Sun” in London 13 January, 2005 with a headline about Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform. (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan upset Kate over ‘baby brain’ comment

Harry claims that Meghan upset Kate, who had recently given birth, by telling her that she must have “baby brain” during a phone call in the run up to the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018, according to The Sun. The duke alleges that Meghan apologised but William “pointed a finger” at her, saying: “Well, it’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here,” to which she responded: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

Woman passed on message from his mother saying Diana is ‘with’ him

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that a woman relayed him a message from Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he is “living the life she couldn’t”. Harry said the woman, who “claimed to have ‘powers’”, told him his mother is “with” him and that she knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels” his confusion.

He reveals in his autobiography Spare that the woman, who is not referred to as a psychic or medium, caused his neck to grow warm and his eyes to water, The Guardian reported.

Charles on Diana giving birth to a ‘spare’

Harry tells how, after he was born, his father supposedly told the Princess of Wales that his son’s arrival was wonderful and that now she had given him an heir and a spare, his work was done. In the book, Harry wrote that Charles sat on the end of his bed at Balmoral Castle and told him: “My dear son, mum has had a car accident.”

According to The Sun, the duke claims his father did not hug him and that he later “felt like a politician” as he greeted members of the public in the wake of her death.

Harry claims to have killed 25 people in Afghanistan

Harry also writes about his time while on tour with the British Army, the Telegraph reports. He says that he flew on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives” and says he is neither proud nor ashamed.

The duke describes how in the heat of battle he did not think of the 25 lives as “people” but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board, according to the Telegraph. He was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of Afghanistan in 2012/2013, having first served in the country in 2007/2008.

This picture taken on November 1, 2012 shows Britain’s Prince Harry at a mission briefing at the British controlled flight-line at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, where he was serving as an Apache helicopter pilot/gunner with 662 Sqd Army Air Corps. Britain’s Prince Harry confirmed he killed Taliban fighters during his stint as a helicopter gunner in Afghanistan, it can be reported after he completed his tour of duty on January 21, 2013. (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry describes William as his ‘arch nemesis’

The Duke of Sussex has branded the Prince of Wales both his “arch nemesis” and his “beloved brother” in his autobiography. Harry admitted there has always been competition between them in their heir/spare roles.

The Prince has also recorded an interview with Good Morning America (GMA), with a clip showing interviewer Michael Strahan asking him: “There is a quote in the book where your refer to your brother as your ’beloved brother and arch nemesis’. Strong words. What did you mean by that?” Harry replies: “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or is played by the ‘heir/spare’.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

William and Harry ‘begged’ Charles not to marry Camilla

Harry claims that he and William told Charles they would welcome the now-Queen Consort into the family on the condition he did not marry her and “begged” him not to do so. The Duke alleges that his father did not respond to their pleas.

Harry lost his virginity to ‘older woman’

The duke also writes about how he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman aged 17. He claims it took place in a field behind a “very busy pub” and that the woman treated him like a “young stallion”.

The book outlines how one of the Royal Family’s bodyguards Marko paid him a visit when he was still a pupil at Eton College in Windsor and told the Prince he had been sent to “find out the truth”.

Harry writes: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion. I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”

Prince Harry poses for photographs on May 12, 2003 at Eton College, Eton in England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool/Getty Images)

Harry took cocaine as a teen to ‘feel’

In Spare, Harry writes that he had “taken cocaine” during a shooting weekend by the summer of 2002 when he was 17 and did “a few more lines” on other occasions, according to The Times. The 38-year-old adds that it was “not fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal.