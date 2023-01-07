Prince Harry tells Tom Bradby in new ITV interview that he felt guilt following the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997

Prince Harry sat down for a special interview with ITV News at 10 presenter and personal friend Tom Bradby which was recorded in California, where Harry and his wife Meghan Markle now live with their two children.

The interview is one of two that will air this week, the other being a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that will be broadcast in full in the US. It comes exactly one month after the $100 million Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan landed on the site, and two days before his memoir, Spare will be released.

Prince Harry speaks to Tom Bradby in a special ITV interview

What does Prince Harry say about Princess Diana in the ITV interview?

In a clip from the interview, which will air in full this weekend, Prince Harry opened up to Tom Bradby about his feelings following the death of his mother - he told the host that he cried once in the wake of his mother’s death – at her burial.

He said: “Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died. I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling. I’ve seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.”

“Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment.”

Prince Harry walks behind Princess Diana’s coffin at her funeral

How old was Prince Harry when Princess Diana died?

Diana, the Princess of Wales, died on 31 August 1997, aged 36, in a car crash in Paris as the car she was riding in fled the paparazzi. Her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul also died in the crash.

Prince Harry was 12 years old at the time of his mother’s death - his brother, Prince William, was 15. Both brothers walked behind Diana’s coffin during her funeral procession on 6 September 1997, nine days before Harry’s 13th birthday.

Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, Prince Philip, and King Charles (who was at the time the Prince of Wales) also walked behind the coffin. The decision to have Diana’s children join the procession as billions of people watched around the world has since drawn criticism for its effect on both Harry and William.

When is Prince Harry’s ITV interview on TV?