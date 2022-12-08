How much did Netflix pay Harry & Meghan for their show, and how lucrative was the agreement?

The six-part ‘ Harry & Meghan’ docuseries debuted on the streaming giant on Thursday (8 December) at 8am in the UK, with the Windsors bracing themselves for the first three episodes’ disclosures.

It was stated in the opening credits that the series is a “first hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before seen personal archives”.

After stating that all interviews had been completed in August 2022, another statement added that “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

The “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries, directed by the Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, is billed as a Netflix “global event”, with Harry and Meghan sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story”.

But just how much were Harry and Meghan paid by Netflix for the rights to their series, and how lucrative was the deal? Here is everything you need to know.

How much were Harry and Meghan paid by Netflix?

Seven months on from leaving their positions as senior working royals in 2020 due to conflicts within the family and difficulties with royal life, Harry and Meghan inked a lucrative contract with Netflix valued at over £100 million to make documentaries, children’s programmes, scripted shows, and feature films.

At the time, Meghan and Harry released a statement saying: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The news came after Princess Diana’s friend Jemima Khan stepped down from helping the show’s team recreate the final years of her life, saying The Crown had not handled Diana’s story “as respectfully or compassionately as she had hoped”.

The Duke of Sussex was criticised for not “finding his voice” on how Netflix was portraying his mother, and was urged to distance himself from the streaming giant.

Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, told The Sun : “Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother. What’s more important? Money or defending his mum? It’s astonishing he can’t find his voice on this.”

Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, said: “I don’t think Harry gets it. I presume when he did the deal with Netflix he didn’t think it through - but Meghan would have, she’s not an idiot.

Are there other Netflix projects on the way?

Archewell, the production company created by the couple “to produce programming that informs, elevates and inspires”, is working on a documentary series called ‘Heart Of Invictus’, also set to be released on Netflix.

The show follows people competing at the Invictus Games, with a camera crew seen close to Harry and Meghan during their time at the event in The Hague earlier this year.

At the time of their Netflix deal, Harry and Meghan also signed a lucrative deal with Spotify, and the audio branch of Archewell - set up to “produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” - is working on projects to be streamed there. Spotify has in the past released episodes of Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast.

How can I watch Harry & Meghan?