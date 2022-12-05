Netflix has released a second teaser trailer of the Harry & Meghan docuseries ahead of its release

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the first part of Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ behind-the-scenes Netflix docuseries as Thursday. A second teaser trailed was posted on Netflix’s Twitter account, just days after the first official teaser premiered. It featured never before seen private photographs of the couple, and was released on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile trip to the US.

In its latest post Netflix again bills the series as a “global event” stating the first part will run on 8 December. The trailer shows footage of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving rapturous applause while conducting royal duties as well as announcing their engagement and their wedding in 2018, a news clip voiceover by Piers Morgan says: “She’s becoming a royal rock star”.

It then cuts to Meghan saying “and then” before snapping her fingers with Harry adding: “Everything changed”. Harry speaks of there being a “hierarchy” within the royal family, before saying there is “leaking” and “planting of stories”, and that it is a “dirty game”. Someone interviewed for the series is seen saying: “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas”. While another says: “It’s about hatred, it’s about race”.

’The trailer shows footage of his late mother Princess Diana surrounded by photographers, while Harry is heard saying: “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself”. At the end of the trailer he says to the camera, “No one knows the full truth, we know the full truth.”

In one section of the first trailer, Meghan appears to be wiping away tears with both hands as they stream down her face, while Harry sits and tilts his head right back, seemingly in distress. The couple are heard being asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” Harry says “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family”, while Meghan says, “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Images of William and Kate with Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service in 2019 – the year before the Sussexes final public royal engagement at the same event – feature among the photographs. Also, there are happy snapshots of the Sussexes kissing while Meghan sits on a kitchen island, as newlyweds dancing with joy at their evening wedding do, cuddling in a photobooth and Meghan cradling her bump while pregnant. But the duchess is also pictured with her hand over her face as she sits cross legged on a chair holding a phone but it is not clear in this image whether she is crying.

What is Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal?

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy and moving to the US. Archewell Productions, created by the couple “to produce programming that informs, elevates and inspires”, is working on a documentary series called Heart Of Invictus, set to be released on Netflix.

The show follows people competing at the Invictus Games, with a camera crew seen close to Harry and Meghan during their time at the event in The Hague earlier this year. Archewell Audio, meanwhile, aims to “produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world”. Spotify has released episodes of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast

With Harry %Netflix has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”. Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”. It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed according to Netflix, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.” The director is two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

How can I watch the trailer?

Both trailers have been posted on the Twitter account for Netflix, the clips can also be viewed in this article.

When will it be released?

The first volume of the series will run on 8 December – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. While volume II will air on 15 December.

Royal watchers had questioned the timing of the first teaser during the Waleses’ State-side visit for William’s major Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, dubbed “the Prince’s Superbowl moment of the year”. Harry has had a long reported rift with his brother William and also spoken of his strained relationship with his father the King.

The monarchy is also currently facing a serious race row, after a royal aide repeatedly quizzed a Black charity boss on where she “really came from”. The royals are also adjusting in the aftermath of the Queen’s death.