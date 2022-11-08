This is where season five of Netflix historical biopic The Crown was filmed - and you can visit the locations

Season five of Netflix drama The Crown was filmed at grand locations across England, Scotland, and Spain. The latest instalment of the series, which will be released on Netflix this week, stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles. The series will take place in the early to mid-1990s and follow the Queen as she faces new trials, including the constitutional crisis which arises from the separation of Charles and Diana.

Olivia Williams and Dominic West in The Crown season 5

Where was The Crown season 5 filmed?

England

Knebworth House, Hertdorfshire

Knebworth House is a lavish Tudor stately home situated in a large medieval park. The grand estate dates back to the 15th century but was mostly demolished and rebuilt in the 1800s. It is now best known for hosting the Knebworth music festival, which was first held on the grounds in 1974. In The Crown, the interior of the house stands in for the Queen’s Balmoral residence. Knebworth House has featured in many film and TV projects including Tim Burton’s Batman, St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, and The King’s Speech.

Burghley House, Lincolnshire

Burghley House is a large Elizabethan house, built between 1555 and 1587, and sits among gardens which were designed in the 19th century. You can visit Burghley House throughout the year, and the venue hosts events including a Christmas fair, car rallies, and concerts. Burghley House will feature as Windsor Castle in season five of the The Crown - it will be a major focus of one episode which covers the 1992 fire which gutted 115 rooms in the property. Other films which were filmed at Burghley House include Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Pride & Prejudice (2005).

Burghley House

London Coliseum, Westminster

The London Coliseum is one of the capital’s largest variety theatres and first opened on Christmas Eve 1904. Over the last century the venue has hosted variety performances, stage shows, and cinema screenings, but is now an opera house as well as the home of the English National Ballet. In The Crown, the venue will stand in for the West End’s Dominion Theatre, which was where the 1995 Royal Variety Performance took place.

Oundle, Northamptonshire

The small town, with a population of fewer than 7,000 played host to The Crown production crew back in September this year - production began there after filming came to a halt following the real Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Oundle has previously been used as a backdrop for Ricky Gervais comedy series After Life.

Scotland

Ardverikie House, Inverness-shire

This grand estate in the Scottish highlands was built in 1870 and was originally a sporting estate - now it boasts gorgeous holiday cottages and protected wildlife grounds. The estate previously represented Balmoral in The Crown - this year Princess Diana actress Elizabeth was spotted filming at the estate alongside two actors who played Prince William and Harry. Ardverikie has served as the filming location for comedy series Monarch of the Glen, romcom Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, and the latest Bond film No Time to Die.

Lossiemouth, Moray

Lossiemouth is an historic fishing town on the northern coast of Scotland - Imelda Staunton was seen filming alongside Claudia Harrison who plays Princess Anne, Theo Fraser Steele, who plays Timothy Lawrence in August last year.

Lossiemouth, Scotland

Macduff, Aberdeenshire

Staunton also filmed scenes for season five at Macduff, 40 miles east of Lossiemouth, in August 2021. Other projects filmed at Macduff include the 2015 BBC crime drama Stonemouth, and the 1992 feature film Salt on Our Skin starting Vincent D’Onofrio.

Spain

San Telmo, Mallorca

Debecki and Dominic West filmed scenes in a speedboat in Mallorca around the waterfront at San Telmo in October 2021. This is likely a recreation of one of their holidays to the island, which they travelled to on several occasions.

Filming The Crown in Mallorca

Is The Crown filmed at Buckingham Palace?

No, The Crown is not filmed at Buckingham Palace - which isn’t surprising given that the show hasn’t always painted the royal family in the best light - and season five is expected to be no different. Instead, scenes shot at the royal residence, as well as others such as Balmoral, Highgrove, and Sndringham have been filmed at other historic buildings across the UK. Over the course of the show, Lancaster House and Wilton House have been used as stand ins for Buckingham Palace.

